Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in May and the state has recovered percent of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic according to the state Department of Labor & Industry's preliminary employment situation report.
The state dropped to 4.6 percent in May. The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its May 2021 level while the national rate was down 2.2 percentage points over the year.
“The jobs report for May reflects the will of Pennsylvanians to reclaim some of what the pandemic has taken from us, as our unemployment rate continues to fall amidst a national rate that remains unchanged this month. The commonwealth continues to see job growth across various industries from education to leisure and hospitality, with some industries currently above their pre-pandemic level job totals,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “This is the lowest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania since it was matched in October 2019, months before the pandemic began.”
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — increased 30,000 over the month. The employment count rose 40,000 (to 6,142,000) while resident unemployment declined 10,000 (to 298,000).
From April 2020 through May 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 85% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic period, the state reported.