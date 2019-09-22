By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — The newest business in downtown Sunbury is one for the dogs. Literally.
The Painted Pooch Grooming Salon, owned by Shawnee Adamik, opened at 454 Market St. on Sept. 1.
Adamik, a technician at the Sunbury Animal Hospital who has been grooming for more than 20 years, offers daycare for dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds and grooming services for dogs and cats by appointment.
“I chose downtown Sunbury because I live in Sunbury, and there seems to be a need,” said Adamik. “There’s not a lot of dog-friendly places where dogs can hang out and socialize all day.”
Adamik started offering grooming services one day a week at the animal hospital, but her clientele was too large to sustain there. She said she saved her money, rented the building on Market Street, and renovated the inside over two months to accommodate at least 10 dogs at a time for the daycare.
She offers grooming services such as nails, haircuts and bathing. The doggy daycare is for dogs who are not aggressive, up to date on their vaccines and are spayed and neutered.
“When it comes to the grooming, it’s like art,” said Adamik. “That’s why we called it the Painted Pooch. Every dog is like a work of art.”
The room is divided by a movable fence for smaller dogs on one side and bigger dogs on the other. There are cushions, toys, a tunnel and movies featuring animals, especially Disney’s “101 Dalmatians,” playing on the television all day. She also walks the dogs together each day.
“What a better way than to hang out all day and play with pups and go for walks and feed treats?” said Adamik. “They don’t have to sit home alone by themselves when mom’s at work all day. It makes them all around better pets.”
The most rewarding part is how happy the owners and the dogs are with the business, she said.
“Dogs are social animals,” she said. “They’re just like kids are daycare. Dogs are members of your family. They don’t have to sit home all day by themselves.”
Some of her regulars include Q-Tip, a 1-year-old Bichon rescue dog with only three legs. Q-Tip was adopted out to Shelly Krzak, of Sunbury, through the animal hospital’s S.A.F.E (Stray Animal Fund for Emergencies) Fund. H
His back right leg was formed incorrectly at birth at had to be amputated.
There’s also Crosby, 18-month old Bernese Mountain Dog/standard poodle mix owned by Jennifer and Eric Wetzel, of Sunbury. Adamik describes the animal as “120 pounds of sweetness” who has no idea he’s as enormous as he is, so he’s allowed to hang out with the smaller dogs.
There’s also Stitch, a 6-pound, 6-month-old Chihuahua/Pekingese mix owned by Megan Johnson, of Sunbury. Stitch, the smallest dog right now at the daycare, doesn’t realize he’s small, said Adamik.
Tessa Whitmer, of Northumberland, brought Rocky, a 5-month-old Golden Doodle, for the first time this week. The Whitmers and the Adamiks were at the same sporting event when Adamik’s daughter saw Rocky with the family and gave them a card.
“He’s my first dog, I knew he needed some type of cut,” said Whitmer. “He looks like a brand new dog when I picked him up today. It was more than I expected. He looked really good.”
Whitmer said she would “most definitely” be recommending Painted Pooch to other dog owners.
Doggie daycare is currently $15 for a day between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday, but she intends to extend days and hours once more help is available. Pricing for grooming depends on the breed of dog you have, the condition he/she is in and what you would like done.
Call 570-541-5020 or email Painted Pooch.454@gmail.com for more information.