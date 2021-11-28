SUNBURY — Sports cards and memorabilia continue to be a hot items for collectors, but during the pandemic, remote controlled cars were the top seller and continue to be for the Sports Zone.
Jason Bailets, 40, of Sunbury, opened Sports Zone 17 years ago and has been doing business in downtown Sunbury for the past eight.
“It’s been great here,” he said. “I am born and raised in Sunbury, so I am happy to be able to have my business here.”
Bailets opened the business in 2007 originally in Selinsgrove and moved to Sunbury in 2012.
His storefront includes 4,000 square feet and he offers a variety of products: sports cards, gaming cards, Funko Pops, toys, decals, wrestling figurines from WWE, comics and more. He also will have products from Loungefly, a premiere contemporary accessory company offering a wide selection of licensed accessories including Disney, Hello Kitty and My Little Pony.
Bailets said he experienced a lot of business through the pandemic from people visiting his website or calling the store looking for various items. Bailets said he was surprised but the remote control cars, trucks and boats became the top seller.
“It’s something you can do by yourself,” he said. “So we saw so many people wanting different ones and it became a top seller for us.”
Bailets said he has not seen a slow down since restrictions were lifted and people began to live somewhat normal lives coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I remember when I was a kid and I did my first card show at the Lycoming Valley Mall, in Williamsport, and seeing how busy it was back then to now,” he said. “It’s actually busier now than it’s ever been.”
Bailets said one of the biggest attractions to buyers is getting their cards or comic books, graded.
“We sent them out to a company and the higher the grade the higher the value of the car is worth,” he said. “The days of getting the card you wanted just because is gone.”
Councilman Josh Brosious said he is thrilled to see Baliets remain in Sunbury.
“It’s great to have a place where parents and children can experience shopping for cards or collectibles as a family,” he said. “The Sports Zone is one of those hidden places where parents can also relive their childhood and talk about sport’s heroes to their children. It’s a great resource to have for Sunbury and for others to come and visit the city to check out the store.”
Bailets also used to bring in top wrestling stars or athletes for autograph signings until the pandemic hit.
“We will see about doing this again,” he said. “We were able to get some bigger names to come and it was a great time.”
The Sports Zone is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.