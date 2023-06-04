The Daily Item
MILTON — The Patton Logistics Group has added three new facilities in the past month — warehouses located in Lewisburg, Milton and Hazleton.
Patton now operates 28 warehouses employing more than 300 people in the Patton Warehousing and Logistics division of their company in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.
The new facilities will add 50 to 70 jobs and create additional transportation jobs for their trucking division, Watsontown Trucking Company.
Once the new facilities are fully operational, The Patton Logistics Group will be managing 5 million square feet of warehouse space and operating a fleet of 500 trucks and 1,500 trailers.
One of the new buildings is situated in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, Luzerne County.
The building offers more than 316,000 square feet and features a 40-foot ceiling height, 48 loading doors, two drive-in doors, and 85 trailer parking spaces.
“Adding this facility to our company in such close proximity to the major distribution corridors of Routes 80 and 81 is a game-changer for us,” said Thierry Lindor, a partner of Patton Warehousing and Logistics.
Chris Patton, vice president of Watsontown Trucking added, “This acquisition helps us expand our driver base in the Hazleton area and expedite our deliveries to customers.”
The second building is the former RR Donnelly building in Lewisburg.
Nick Jaskula, general manager of Patton Warehousing said the 133,000 square-foot location will be used for co-packing, co-manufacturing, simple palleted product storage, fulfillment and more.
“This property will allow us to transfer specific operations from existing properties and open space for other immediate business opportunities,” Jaskula said.
The additions mark a significant milestone in The Patton Logistics Group’s expansion efforts and solidify the company’s presence in thriving development hubs.
“We continue to experience tremendous growth and are thrilled to bring these three properties into our company,” said Steve Patton, president. “These acquisitions align perfectly with our strategic vision and commitment to delivering exceptional logistics solutions to our clients.”