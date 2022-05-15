MIFFLINBURG — Jessica and Glen Brown opened up Pennsylvania's third location of Pelican's Snoballs in Mifflinburg.
The 1,000-square-foot shop, which is located at 104 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg, near the Mifflinburg Community Park and along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, opened in March. The other Pennsylvania locations are in Sunbury in Northumberland County and Downington in Chester County.
"We thought it would be good for the community. We want to make it a destination for families," said Jessica Brown.
The Browns first discovered Pelican's on a trip five years ago to Newport News, Va. Originally from Wellsboro, the couple owns 14 rentals in Mifflinburg. Jessica is a substitute teacher at Mifflinburg and Glen is a foreman for PennDOT. They started building in October.
Pelican’s SnoBalls has been serving over 100 fantastic flavors to its customers for over 20 years. It featured shaved ice treats and a large variety of toppings.
As part of creating a destination, Brown said the store has a drive-thru, yard games for adults and children and plans to introduce a fire pit and cornhole. Located along the rail trail, Brown said they also installed a small foot bridge from the trail to the property so walkers and cyclists can come right off the trail for a cool treat.
During warmer days in the spring—especially the week after Easter—Brown said they had long lines.
Eden Trojan, 12, of Mifflinburg, came with her siblings and mother on Tuesday.
"The flavors are very good," she said.
Courtney Hockenberry, of Mifflinburg, said she comes often and is doing the 100-flavor challenge.
"It's awesome," said Hockenberry. "The kids love it."