SUNBURY — Tim and Jade Boetsch are continuing to improve the city they said they love and this time Sunbury and surrounding areas are in store for a 12-unit complex that will be the home of unique businesses.
“I grew up here and I am sick of Sunbury getting this bad reputation,” Jade said. “When people ask why I want to continue to improve Sunbury my response is the same. Why wouldn’t I?”
The couple has purchased an old warehouse that sits on the corner on 4th Street and Shikellamy Avenue, which has not been open to the public in more than 20 years. The 32,000 square-foot building at 220 and 234 Shikellamy Avenue, which sits in Upper Augusta, was recently used as a storage building for flea market items.
Now they are going to bring the complex back to life and are also set to move their popular Pelican’s Snoballs, at 152, Shikellamy Avenue, onto the new property come this spring.
With the winter now hitting the Valley hard, Jade said construction will be slow to start but will pick up when the warmer weather begins to move in.
“We are still early on and we can put a lot of various stores in but we want to the spots people want right away first,” she said. “We want to make this like a hub for businesses and people to be able to come and walk around and shop.”
Tim has been doing some smaller construction projects with his wife, as well as focusing on coaching the Shikellamy Braves High School wrestling team, he said.
Tim gained the nickname “The Barbarian” from his years as a world-known — and now retired — American professional mixed martial artist who fought in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
He received wide reconition after his hard-fought battles in the octagon, broadcast on pay-per-view events.
Tim said he now enjoys being in Sunbury and continuing to find ways to improve the city.
“We are very excited about this,” he said. “There is some work to do but we are ready.”
For now, the couple plans on finishing up the architectural plans and moving forward.
“We fell in love with the potential of what we could do with a building this size and what it could do for this city,” Jade said.
“This is all a wish and dream and we are waiting for final approvals and a lot of construction that has to be done but we are ready and prepared,” she said.
“We want a place where people will stop in and see because it is different. We have people reaching out to us and we are excited about the future.”