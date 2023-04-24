HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reports that the state's unemployment rate declined two-tenths of a percentage point between February and March, landing at 4.2 percent in March.
Pennsylvania Labor Force Statistics
|Pennsylvania
|March
|February
|1 month change
|1 year change
|Labor Force
|6,505,000
|6,500,000
|+0.1%
|+0.4%
|Employment
|6,229,000
|6,217,000
|+0.2%
|+0.5%
|Unemployment
|276,000
|284,000
|-2.5%
|-2.1%
|Rate
|4.2%
|4.4%
|-0.2
|-0.2
The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from February to 3.5%. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was two-tenths of a point below the same month last year and the national rate was down 0.1 percentage points over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 5,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 12,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 7,000.
Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 12,500 over the month to a new record high of 6,108,900 in March, beating the previous record of 6,096,400 set the month prior.
Jobs increased from February in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality (plus 4,500). Professional & business services rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 159,000 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (plus 52,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors with three other supersectors adding over 16,000 each.