SELINSGROVE — If you are looking for a relaxing spot to enjoy a cigar, three Valley men may have built the “perfect draw” for you.
Chris Burgess, Sunbury, Dale Martin, 46, Selinsgrove, and Greg Lightner, 52, of Harrisburg, decided last year they wanted to start a business and after much discussion, the idea of a roaming cigar lounge was what the trio of friends decided on.
“We put a plan together with a five-year projection and secured financing,” Burgess said. “We altered plans began to search for trailers and once we found what we all agreed would work, we got to work.”
Literally.
The three, along with some help from friends and family, gutted a trailer and created a 15-person high-tech mobile cigar lounge, now known as the Perfect Draw Cigar Lounge.
The mobile venue is 24-foot long by eight and a half feet wide, and accomodates 15 people, Burgess said.
In May, the group had its first event, which drew hundreds of people to tour the trailer and light up a higher-end cigar.
“We are only dealing with better quality of cigars,” Burgess said.
“We wanted this to be something special for people.”
“We wanted people to have an awesome experience where they get to hang out with their friends or family and enjoy a cigar.”
The trailer is also a BYOB (Bring your own Booze) Burgess said.
“We also have tables and chairs we set up outside and for those who want to enjoy a cigar and an espresso, we even offer that,” Burgess said.
Burgess said the group met with various people they knew and asked for thoughts and ideas and when the first event occurred in Lewistown at a brewery, it was a success.
“We want to continue to grow and offer people the chance to have their own private setting,” he said. “We already are talking to people about coming to their homes during football season and having the games on while people sit out and enjoy.”
The trailer has high-definition televisions inside, Burgess said.
Lightner said he has been friends with Martin for nearly three decades and the two always wanted to work together.
“This was a great opportunity for us,” he said. “We wanted to do something different and once we all sat down and talked this was an idea we couldn’t let go of.”
Martin said the whole experience has been “amazing.”
“This is something I wanted to do for a long time and the best part is how other people are reacting and how people are reaching out to us,” he said.
“We are having so much fun and I love meeting people, listening to their stories, and seeing their reaction when they walk in the door to the lounge.”
For more information on how to book the trailer for events, visit online at www.perfectdrawcigarlounge.com or The Prefect Draw Cigar Lounge on Facebook.