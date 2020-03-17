LEWISBURG — Connie Corson, of Milton, loves to shop, and that's a very good thing since she is the main "personal shopper" for Weis 2 Go Online customers at the Lewisburg Weis Market.
Corson has been a store employee for 10 years, she said.
Although she has worked in many departments, her main job is is to fulfill the Weis 2 Go Online order. In other words, she shops in the store for her online customers.
"I'm in charge of it [in the Lewisburg store]," she said. "I love my customers."
Ron Bonacci, Weis vice president of advertising and marketing, said "we've had online shopping for quite a while, but in the last four years, we have made an aggressive step to have both curbside pickup and delivery."
Weis has 177 stores today that have delivery to homes or businesses. And 155 stores for curbside pickup.
How it works, Bonacci said is, "a customer goes to our website or uses their mobile app for Weis Markets and they just shop on their app or on the website. The order gets placed. They pick a time they would like a delivery or curbside pickup. That filters back to the store where the personal shopper shops for that consumer. Ultimately that order is delivered or it is picked up at our pick up window and is put right in the customer's car.
This can be done up to seven days in advance. Curbside is free. Delivery has a $10 fee.
Corson gets to know her customers, and their preferences.
"Yes I do," she said. Right now she has a couple of hundred regular customers," she said, and that base of regular customers is growing.
"A lot of that growth is due to word of mouth," she explained. "I have people that come from Elysburg for me to do their grocery shopping.
"And when I am off, which is rare. I had people calling in to see if I was still working here or not," she said. "My customers are amazine. They are very picky. But I make sure they get the top line of everything.
The biggest order she has done was for "about $650," she recalled. "It took five shopping carts to fill that order. The customer lived in the Paxinos area.
"I give them what I would purchase," she said. "You are not going to get something that I wouldn't buy for myself. That's the main thing about this, because with the cost of things nowadays you need to get your money's worth. And I make sure that my customers get their money's worth."
Plus, the consumer has the option to make a typed in selection, added Bonacci. "Take bananas for instance. Someone might like them green, or slightly green. So they will put that in their comment area. When Connie sees that, she knows that this customer prefers their bananas slightly green. It depends on the product. Someone might want their avocado soft or firm. Someone can put that preference in a type field. They can add any element they want. Connie will be able to see that preference as she goes around the store shopping for the customer."
Buying canned items can be fairly straightforward. Not so produce.
"Of course customers always get the freshest of the fresh," Corson said. "Customers are very specific. If they want five lemons or 10 lemons or bananas. I make sure they get exactly what they want and also the freshest available."
This job has been an education for Corson, she said, laughing. "I've learned a lot, especially about organic stuff, which is what an increasing number of people want. We have a very big selection here. I often wonder sometimes, when someone orders something I've never heard of — what can you use this for?"
It's a cool job, shopping for people, she said. "It's awesome."
Corson added that customers could order "literally anything in the store. All but alcohol and tobacco. We can't do that."
But customers can order hot food to go," she said. "I've had people order chicken. Pizzas. I can put the order in at the deli counter. Scan the customer ticket. Then, if they pick 4 p.m. as a pickup time it's ready for them."
Corson is the main Weis 2 Go Online shopper in Lewisburg, doing it fice days a week. The two days she is off, someone else does the shopping.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the busiest time of year, she said. "And when there is a blizzard. When you hear that snow is in the forecast, oh my, we get busy."
People can pay online or at the store. Corson carries a mobile credit card machine. Or they can do cash.