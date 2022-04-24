The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Don Shipe worked as a physical therapist in Sunbury for about six years, but never considered opening his own practice until his wife recently encouraged him to do so.
“I really thought long and hard about it but everything just sort of fell into place with Mark Shoch wanting to sell his practice and reaching out to me,” said Shipe, who lives in Selinsgrove.
“Providing great quality one-on-one care and doing what is best for my patients is really the main appeal of owning my own practice.”
In March, he opened Shipe Physical Therapy on North Fifth Street in Sunbury.
He said that larger corporations often focus on tends emerging from numbers, statistics and profit. In his own practice, he doesn’t worry about that too much.
“Now I can focus on being the kind of PT that I want to be and one my patients deserve,” he said.
In 2010, Shipe, 38, graduated with his doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Scranton and became a Certified Mulligan Practitioner, a certification that is meant to demonstrate expertise.
Most of his time since graduation was spent in the outpatient setting as a manager.
He also served on multiple boards and committees for local and state physical therapy associations, such as the American Physical Therapy Association of PA in the Northcentral District.
When he left his job in Sunbury, Shipe worked for Home Health at Geisinger.
Then, he was a manager with CPRS Physical Therapy in Middleburg.
Returning to Sunbury seemed natural to Shipe, because of all the people he was able to meet in his prior positions. He was able to keep in touch with many other people that he met through the years while he was gone as well.
“It gave me a sense of returning to my professional home in a way,” he said.
“I look forward to continuing those past relationships, and to adding new ones. My parents, other relatives, and several friends live in Sunbury so I also have many strong ties to the area.”
Monica Haines, office manager at Shipe Physical Therapy, said that a benefit of purchasing an existing practice is that many of the patients have carried over from Shoch. She said other local physicians have also been helpful in spreading the word about the new practice to attract new customers.
Shipe Physical Therapy offers post-operative rehabilitation, but that is not their only focus. Balance disorders, strokes, Parkinson’s disease, amputations and other afflictions also receive their attention, as well when meeting new patients. He also prides himself on being able to work with children.
“I have worked with pediatrics as young as 2 months old with torticollis, Down syndrome and autism,” said Shipe. “My son is autistic, so helping children has a special place in my heart.”
Through opening his practice, Shipe said that one of his biggest supporters has been the Sunbury community as a whole.
“I don’t want to be just a business in Sunbury, I want to be an actual part of this city and contribute to its culture and growth,” he said.
“I look forward to doing that for many years. I’m just a regular guy that loves to have fun at work and not just treat patients, but become friends with patients. I didn’t open a business to get rich or to be my own boss. I opened it so I could do what I know how to do and do it the best way I can.”