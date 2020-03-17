PAXINOS — Two pilots with more than 90 years of flight experience between them manage the Northumberland County Airport.
Chairman Ron Smith, of Shamokin, and treasurer Ed Linkus, of Kulpmont, are two of seven members on the Northumberland County Airport Authority Board who are appointed by the county commissioners. Smith, a pilot since 1963, and Linkus, a pilot since 1985, said their position and others are all volunteers.
"We do this for the love of aviation and the enjoyment of flying," said Smith, a member of the board for 20 years. "It's a stress reliever."
The Northumberland County Airport is located at 964 Shipe Road, Paxinos, on 105 acres of land, with one 3,300-foot-long runway.
"We're unpaid, underappreciated," said Linkus, a member of the board for 10 years, "but we love it."
Smith and Linkus are available to maintain the property and address any issues that pop up at the airport. They order and fill the fuel services, lead grant proposals and projects and organize events, but otherwise, the airport is able to run without someone on campus at all times.
"Whatever it takes to make the place look nice," said Smith.
The airport, which brings in 10,000 movements a year, is not funded through taxpayer money from the county to run its $30,000 a year operation. It's a combination of Federal Aviation Authority grants and funds as well as rental fees for hangers and fuel costs.
It's busier in the summer with people flying in to visit Knoebels Amusement Resort and attend the events at Valley Gun and Country Club, both in nearby Elysburg. Sometimes, Smith and Linkus give rides to people headed in those directions.
There are 28 airplanes and two helicopters in storage, mostly private and corporate-owned. An independent mechanic is on site to offer his expertise to pilots in need of fixing their aircraft. The Central Penn Aviation Academy is also available for flight training and aircraft rental.
The last project was a renovation of the entrance and parking lot and the next project will be to upgrade the security system. The runway will be redone next year and the automated weather observation system will be the following year.
The terminal is also a place to come spend time together with other pilots, they said.
"A lot of people don't know we're here, but we've been here for a long time," said Linkus.