By Justin Strawser
SUNBURY — Call them pinball wizards.
Chris and Melissa Marquette, of Sunbury, are owners of Coin Taker at the former Service Electric Building at 1437 Route 61 just outside Sunbury. They have owned the pinball distribution business in Northumberland County for the last decade, and just recently opened up a small pinball arcade with a bar.
“We’ve been a pinball distributor for 10 years,” said Chris Marquette. “We do it for the love of the game. I’ve been playing pinball since I was a kid.”
In addition to the distribution of machines and parts around the nation to businesses and private collectors, the Marquettes have arcade games around the Valley, including AMC movie theater in Selinsgrove and Sports Zone Toys and Comics in Sunbury, as well as jukebox machines and pool tables in various bars. They do custom graphics and accessories for their machines.
They have delivered pinball games to Joe Perry of Aerosmith in Las Vegas and installed games on the tour bus for Bare Naked Ladies.
They also do “white glove delivery,” which means they take pinball machines still in the box to customers, open it in front of them and set it up wherever they want it. They do not do restoration or refurbishment.
The family-owned business operated out of Snydertown until three years ago when the Marquettes purchased their current location. The building used to be the headquarters for Service Electric, and was also the Log Cabin Bowling Alley and Dutch’s Whole Sale.
The bar at this point only has soda, but they are pursuing a liquor license. The game room has about a dozen pinball games, a seating area with a fireplace and two television sets. Right now, the room is available for rental, but customers can also walk in during operating hours to play per game.
“It’s a comfortable and cozy feel,” said Melissa Marquette. “We didn’t want the typical game room or bar room.”
The plan is to expand the game room to offer rentals for parties and more games in an additional 5,000-foot-square space.
The demand for arcade games has been steadily increasing in the last 10 years, Chris Marquette said.
“What’s old is new again,” he said.
Their children Scott Marquette and Cassandra Klock are also involved in the business. Scott Marquette also operates a sign-making business out of the building.
They are open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.