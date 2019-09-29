By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — There’s a stillness inside Planet Fitness as the health club approaches its opening day next month in Union County.
Every stair climber and treadmill is turned off. Weighted plates on strength machines sit motionless and dumbbells lay in place without disturbance.
That’ll change Oct. 17 when the franchise opens at Plaza 15 — the Kelly Township shopping plaza along Route 15 just north of Evangelical Community Hospital.
The new club joins the Shamokin Dam location about 10 miles south. They’re both operated by National Fitness Partners, which has more than 70-clubs in Pennsylvania and beyond.
The Lewisburg area’s turned into a crowded marketplace for fitness centers, though different locations cater to different customers: CrossFit, personal training, all-in-one recreation centers.
“We have our own little niche of what we do,” Jon Casale, regional manager, said. “What we take care of and instill in our members is that Judgment Free Zone. … We’re strictly exercise and fitness.”
The Judgment Free Zone is a marketing tactic aimed at recruiting and lending ease to the shy and casual customer who may be intimidated by a gym atmosphere. Along with the $10 monthly membership fee, it’s helped land Planet Fitness on this year’s Forbes list of the 100 fastest-growing companies.
Planet Fitness boasted 1,859 clubs nationwide as of late August, according to the company website, and set a goal of opening 250 or more new locations this calendar year.
The Lewisburg location occupies 12,000 square feet. It’s packed with Matrix-brand strength and cardio equipment, machines familiar to those who work out and those who think about it — treadmills, bikes and ellipticals, Smith machines and shoulder presses.
“The treadmill will probably always be king but the stair master is definitely a really good workout,” said Nate Sulham, assistant general manager, citing benefits for lower body and endurance. “I really recommend to anyone who comes in here, the rowing machine; it’s really hard to beat.”
Kevin Klock, general manager, said staffers are working on pre-sales of memberships up until opening day. They’re still hiring, too, he said.
The Lewisburg location is a 24/5 facility. It’s open around the clock weekdays and has modified hours on weekends. Aside from Lewisburg and its closest neighbors, Casale expects to draw customers from Mllton and Mifflinburg, Montandon and Watsontown.
“It’s a smaller facility than some of our other ones. Of course, you take your demographics into play. You’re still going to find a clean, comfortable, non-intimidating environment that any Planet Fitness is going to have,” Casale said.
Find Planet Fitness Lewisburg at 7415 Route 15, call 570-939-3200 or search for the location’s page on Facebook.