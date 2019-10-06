By Samantha Feuss
Tribune News Service
I’ve been obsessed with Barbados since I was a kid, when I read the Newbery Medal-winning book “The Witch of Blackbird Pond” by Elizabeth George Speare.
For anyone who somehow managed to escape their summer reading, the book is about a fictional 17th century young woman who, orphaned, must leave her home in Barbados and travel to New England.
Now in Puritan Connecticut, she often reminisces about her home and her childhood growing up in beautiful Barbados.
Yes, as an adult, I now realize the colonizer themes that ran rampant in the book.
However, the images left in my mind’s eye of the lush and balmy Barbados had impressed on me the desire to make my way over to the tiny island as soon as I was able. No better time then the present, so we headed over to finally see the nation well known as the birthplace of rum.
Located in the lesser Antilles of the West Indies, in the Caribbean region of North America, Barbados is about a five-hour flight from New York City. Just 166 square miles in total, it dwarfs the smallest state in the U.S. by quite a bit (Rhode Island, at 1,034 square miles), and it packs a lot into a small space.
On this wisp of an island, you will experience amazing food, blissful beaches, friendly people and incredible scenery. No matter what you are interested in, you will find plenty to keep you occupied while you vacation in beautiful and diverse Barbados.
Not ones to lay about the beach and resort all day, we wanted to see as much as we were able to in our (much too short!) stay. Not that lying about has anything wrong with it — you couldn’t pick a more picturesque place to relax and take in the sun and sand.
We did our share of lazing, but spent most of our time exploring the island.
The history of the island is as colorful as its gardens, and during our stay we enjoyed learning about the island’s first peoples through events in our current time period. Luckily for us, there are some fantastic tour guides who are gracious enough to share Barbadian culture and history with tourists, and they are very thorough. The best part is, the more you learn, the more you want to know.
The Arawaks and the Caribs were the first inhabitants of what became known as Barbados.
English Captain John Powell arrived in 1625 and claimed the island for King James I of England.
After returning to England and back again, the island was given the name “Los Barbados,” a variation of “Os Barbados,” used by the Portuguese sailors since 1536. It was named after a tree that grew on the island, the “Bearded Fig Tree” aka Shortleaf Fig (Ficus Citrifolia) that the sailors thought looked like a bushy beard. As Barbados was named for it’s magnificent foliage, you can rightly assume that the surrounding natural beauty is going to make it hard to put your camera away.
Regardless of what kind of touring or adventure you are after, you are bound to be excited by and admiring of the natural beauty that will envelop you.
One of the first tours we opted to take was a walking tour of Historic Bridgetown. This three-hour walking tour was the perfect introduction to the area, and was led by local professor and historian Morris Greenidge. Extremely passionate, knowledgeable and just honestly impressive, Greenidge is “the” expert, called to discuss Barbados and topics that intertwine with the local history on panels and conferences worldwide.
We also toured the “best of” and “must see” spots such as the garrison, forts and religiously important buildings, as well as some hidden gems, hearing interesting stories and about local characters, and of course important governmental sites such as the Parliament building. We ended our tour in the shopping and restaurant district, which was perfect, as it was indeed lunchtime.
Those outdoor cafes are delightful, but if it’s still too hot for you, head indoors and find some air conditioning. Many offer both options.
As mentioned, Barbados is the birthplace of rum, which Bajans are quite proud of.
There are more rum tours and tastings then you can shake a stick at, so you will have to choose your tour(s) wisely.
We really enjoyed out time at St. Nicholas Abbey, which is one of the smaller options in terms of distilleries, but the extraordinary house, gardens and museum aspect more then made up for that.
Historical touring and gardens are a “must” in my book, but with the clear, always warm waters that stretch in nearly every direction you turn, I’m guessing at least part of why Barbados calls to you is its open ocean.
There are as many ways as there are hours in the day to spend time in Bajan waters; narrowing it down might be the hardest thing you do while on your holiday.
I could go on for ages about all there is to do and experience in Barbados.
It was ridiculous to wait 20 years to visit. I kept putting it off, because ... well, you know. Life. I’m sure that I won’t be waiting 20 more to return.