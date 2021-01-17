Powell says Fed won't raise interest rates any time soon

By Steve Matthews
Bloomberg News
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said policy makers won’t raise interest rates unless they see troubling signs of inflation.
“Our eyes are wide open on this,” Powell said. “At the end of the day the public will need to see us allow inflation to move moderately above 2% for a time before the new framework will be seen as fully credible.”
The time to raise rates “is no time soon,” Powell added.
After years of too-low inflation, the central bank approved new policy guidance in September, spelling out it would be appropriate to keep rates near zero until inflation has risen to its 2% target and was on track to moderately exceed that level.
Powell last month described the guidance as “powerful,” but its vagueness has led to differing interpretations among policy makers and investors. Governor Lael Brainard on Wednesday said the pace would be appropriate for “quite some time,” though at least four Fed presidents have said a strong economy could prompt discussion of tapering of bonds late this year.
Millions more Americans are out of work than before COVID-19 struck and the virus continues to rage across the U.S.
Powell and his colleagues are committed to using all their tools to support the recovery and last month signaled interest rates will stay near zero at least through 2023, while pledging to maintain its massive bond-buying campaign to speed the rebound from COVID-19.