ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has eared a 2021 Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).
The award recognizes PPL Electric’s application of an adaptive Distribution Protection Assessment Tool (DPAT) that automates processes, increasing the overall safety, reliability and efficiency of the electric grid.
Through a supported partnership, PPL Electric used EPRI’s Distribution Protection Assessment Tool to create an automated system that develops and routinely checks settings on its distribution network.
This enables the overall system to work more efficiently and help avoid unnecessary disruptions in service that could be caused by incorrect settings.
In addition, the tool can identify gaps in settings, as well as in system design and configuration, to clear potential faults from the system.
This helps prevent potential safety risks to employees, customers and the public.
To date, DPAT has identified six errors that were immediately sent to PPL Electric engineers so they could correct the problems and ensure the overall system was working as intended.
“This tool will play an important role as we continue to develop a safer, smarter, self-healing grid of the future,” said PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond.
“Through innovation, we’ve already built one of the most advanced grids in the nation. Awards like these recognize our continued focus on providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity for our customers.”
Presented annually, EPRI’s Technology Transfer Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators who help transform research into results that can improve efficiency, enhance equipment, and improve security for the benefit of utility customers.
“Innovation to continuously improve service and safety is a big part of what we do,” Raymond said. “We’re always working — day in and day out — to make enhancements for the benefit of our customers.”