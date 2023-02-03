ALLENTOWN — The president of PPL Electric Utilities issued a letter to customers this past week to address recent issues with estimated billing and the higher prices for energy supply.
Customers have recently reported unusually high bills, prompting an inquiry from the state’s Public Utility Commission.
“While estimated billing and higher prices are unrelated, together they have fueled a sharp increase in customer calls, resulting in long wait times for many who have tried to contact us,” PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond wrote in his letter to the company’s customers.
“If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize. Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust.”
Raymond said that the company has resolved the technical issue that resulted in bills showing estimated energy use. The issue affected billings from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, he said.
“Estimates based on historical usage may have been higher or lower than actual usage,” Raymond wrote.
“If this impacted you, you have either already received a corrected bill with actual usage or an adjustment on your next monthly bill to ensure you only pay for the electricity you used.”
After resolving the technical billing issue, detailed usage information has been resorted to individual accounts available online at pplelectric.com.
Raymond said that PPL will not shut off power service to any residential or small business customers for non-payment through March 31, and the company is waiving all late fees for January and Feburary. Any late fees imposed will be credited to customer accounts, he said.
The company is also adding agents to handle phone calls from customers in an effort to reduce wait times.
The PPL president also noted that energy prices have increased sharply over the past two years.
PPL Electric Utilities delivers electricity, but it does not generate or supply it. Raymond encourages customers to shop for the electric supply rate from various companies that is “right for you.”
To do so, visit the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s website — PaPowerSwitch.com — to shop for a better deal on electricity supply. If you shop, always remember to carefully read the terms and conditions to understand the price, contract term and any cancellation fees or other conditions that may apply.
“No matter which supplier you choose, we will still deliver that electricity to you safely and reliably,” Raymond said.
Other PPL uggestions include:
n Use nergy efficiently. The PPL website is full of tips to help customers reduce the amount of electricity they use. Visit: pplelectric.com/ways-to-save.
n Make bills more predictable and affordable. PPL has programs for customers who qualify. To learn more, visit: pplelectric.com/billhelp.
n Select a convenient payment option. To find easier ways to pay, visit: pplelectric.com.