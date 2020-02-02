PPL Foundation committee tours American Rescue Workers shelter

WILLIAMSPORT — Members of this region’s PPL Foundation grants review committee recently toured the American Rescue Workers Saving Grace Shelter.
The 24-bed shelter for homeless families received a $40,300 major grant from the PPL Foundation in fall 2019.
The Shelter will use the grant funding to repair a structural beam in the roof damaged during a snowstorm, replace unsafe baseboard heating, repair downspouts which caused flooding and repair windows.
Committee members said they were impressed with the scope of services available to underserved families in the region and grateful for the opportunity to see the grant funds being used to support the foundation’s goal of creating sustainable communities. The only true family emergency shelter in Lycoming County, the American Rescue Workers operates the shelter located in Williamsport. While staying at the shelter, individuals set housing goals with a case manager and work on these goals daily to obtain affordable permanent housing.