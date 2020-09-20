PPL Foundation Funds help improve Koons Trail

MIFFLINBURG — A $3,500 sustaining grant from the PPL Foundation is helping the Merrill Linn Conservancy build foot bridges and make other improvements on the Koons Trail, along Fourth Street in Mifflinburg, near the Hassenplug Covered Bridge.
Located within the Buffalo Creek riparian corridor, the trail is on part of a 30-acre property once owned by Mifflinburg resident and business woman, Mary Koons, who entrusted oversight of the property to the Linn Conservancy through a conservation easement in the 1990s.
The trail was laid out by former Mifflinburg Middle School teacher Joe Southerton, whose students contributed to its development.
The current property owners, Ryan and Samantha Sabo, have expanded access by creating additional walkways in adjacent wetland meadows and fields.
“We are sincerely grateful to PPL,” said Geoff Goodenow, the conservancy’s executive director. “The funds will help create much needed footbridges along the paths which meander within restored wetlands south of the covered bridge. Visitors to the area note seeing wildflowers, various types of birds and hearing a seasonal chorus of amphibians.”
A trail head kiosk at a small parking area south of the covered bridge provides information about the site.
The area is private property, but is open to the public from dawn to dusk for people on foot and pets on a leash.