Program helps girls feel special, beautiful on prom night

By Francis Scarcella
SUNBURY — For 2016 Shikellamy graduate and now high school teacher Madison Attinger the prom is a big deal.
“Prom was the most memorable experience of my high school career,” Attinger said. “It’s an opportunity to get dressed up and have fun with your friends. It also made me feel special walking down prom walk and taking pictures. I want every girl to experience feeling special and beautiful the day of prom.”
So the high school English teacher — who was hired by the district last month — continues to grow her “Once Upon a Dress” non-profit business that was formed in 2017 that provides prom dresses to those unable to pay for one.
Attinger, who graduated from Bloomsburg University in 2019, started off by giving 14 dresses away in 2017. This year, she is offering 35 students prom dresses for their special high school event in May.
“I started Once Upon a Dress to give students in our Valley the opportunity to go to prom,” she said. “I am a strong believer that finances should not get in the way of students going to prom. As a foster parent, organizer of this event and a teacher my goal is to make the Valley the best it can possibly be.”
Attinger said she has had support throughout the way.
“Brides Bouquet in Selinsgrove donated several brand new dresses and Enlighten Salon in Selinsgrove donated a makeover that is given away to one girl,” Attinger said.
“I am always left in awe of how our community and school district come together to make sure every student who wants to go to prom is able to go, she said.”
In addition to the dress giveaway, Attinger remains active in her community, volunteering at local soup kitchens and coaching Upward Basketball at the Church of the Nazarene in Montandon.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he is impressed with her acts of kindness.
“She not only positively impacts Shikellamy students, but she extended her help to various other school districts,” Bendle said.
“This is a prime example of how Shikellamy goes above and beyond.”