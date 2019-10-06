Progressive Engineer relaunches website

MILTON — “Progressive Engineer,” the online magazine and information source, is celebrating its 20th year and announces that it has launched an updated version of its website. Publisher Tom Gibson says.
“We have upgraded our technology and added features to the website, making it a more informative and enjoyable experience,” Gibson said.
Based in Milton, Progressive Engineer can be found onine at: www.progressiveengineer.com.
The website is now responsive, meaning it formats for displaying on handheld devices such as smartphone and tablets — in today’s world, about half of all web searches come on such devices.
The website uses a WordPress format, meaning the editorial content consists of blogs.
“With this, we have more content, and we can change it quicker and easier, to stay more up-to-date,” Gibson explains.
The site features four blogs covering different subject areas in a newsy fashion.
Much of the material for these comes from press releases submitted by engineering firms, engineering schools, companies, and engineering organizations.
To leverage the increased content, the magazine compiles it into a newsletter its sends by e-mail on a regular basis.
But at the same time, Progressive Engineer still publishes its signature, in-depth features and profiles covering all types of engineering.
Written in an easy-to-read editorial style, these show the cool and fun jobs engineers have and how engineering is merging with sustainability to create a better world.
Another component of the online magazine is its directories of practical information engineers and outsiders can use in their work and careers such as engineering licensing boards, engineering schools, and online engineering education programs.
Perhaps the most notable one is the Engineering Firm Directory, which allows the reader to search for firms by several parameters.