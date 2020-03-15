MONTOUR COUNTY
n Robert L. Temple Sr., Brenda Temple, Scott R. Temple to Richard J. Jacobs, property in Danville, $85,500.
n Robert C. Wert, Linda M. Collins to Lauren E. and Gregg W. Campbell, property in Mahoning Township, $128,000.
n Mark J. Gatski, Catherine M. Nicolardi to Mark J. Gatski Primary Residence Protector Trust, Catherine M. Nicolardi Primary Residence Protector Trust, property in Mahoning Township.
n Reuben N. and Fronie Mae Yoder to Samuel Y. and Rosanna N. Fisher, property in Anthony Township, $215,000.
n Samantha L. Weaver to Abby Rebecca Shane, property in Valley Township, $119,900.
n Michael G. and Helen Roseanne Karchner to Dragon Bliss LLC, property in Danville, $161,495.
n Delong Green Acres I LLC, by sheriff, Bruce W. and Donna M. Hunsinger, by sheriff to Muncy Bank & Trust Company, property in Washingtonville, $18,565.01.
n Christopher D. and Nicole M. Gresh, by sheriff to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, $2,910.45.
n Lewis D. and Brenda L. Brouse to Ryan M. and Amber N. Johnson, property in Limestone Township, $278,000.
n Filiberto and Christy Lynn Martinez to Jack K. and Brenda G. Miller, property in Danville, $24,000.
n Jonathan and Lauren Mattivi to Jonathan Mattivi, property in Valley Township.
n Sanjay and Jyoti Mittal to Amy Allison Lamotte, property in Mahoning Township, $270,000.
n Eric R. and Linda D. Patton to Jared J. Bardall, Kimberly Stauder, property in Danville, $154,900.
n Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mtg Assn to Angela and Craig Hagenbuch, property in Mahoning Township, $147,500.
n G. Edward and Judy L. Derstine to Scott E. and Glenda J. Williamson, property in Anthony Township, $8,000.
n John P. and Wanda A. Shetler to Stonefortress Residential LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $60,000.
n George A. and Hope S. Laubach, Matthew and Autum S. Steck to Gene R. and Judy A. Gillaspy, property in Mahoning Township, $405,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n John N. and April L. Stahl to John N. and April L. Stahl, property in Rockefeller Township.
n Michael R. Walz, April D. Beaver-Walz, Holly E. Walz, Holly E. Bobkoskie, Joseph A. Bobkoskie to Michael R. Walz, April D. Walz-Beaver, property in West Cameron Township.
n Blaine P. Jr. and Dana M. Madara to Kayla K. Conetta, property in Ralpho Township, $225,000.
n Angel M. Leon, Mariana De Los, Mariana De Los Santos to Angel M. Leon, property in Mount Carmel.
n Bruce E. Sr. and Sandra C. Facer to Edward Mikulski, property in Mount Carmel.
n Hudson Homes Management LLC, US Bank Trust Trustee, LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Jonathan E. and Zoey Tyn Latsh, property in Mount Carmel Township, $14,900.
n LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Alec K. Engleman, Jessica M. Hendershop, property in Milton, $188,000.
n Arlene S. Yocum to Tim L. Yocum, property in Ralpho Township.
n Donna L. Yucha to James F. Boyer, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
n Donald J. and Sharon A. Stamets to Kimberly M. Crone, Joseph G. Boslego, Thomas J. Boslego, property in Coal Township.
n Allen R. Jr. and Elizabeth E. Kramer to Thomas Emmett and Karen Donahue, property in East Cameron Township, $90,000.
n James W. Descano to Lorenzo H. Walker Jr., Nina Harvbaugh, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
n Jack R. and Donna Louise Yost to Jack and Donna Yost Irrevocable Grantors Trust, Susan K. Yost Trustee, property in Turbotville.
n Brooke L. Woodring, Northumberland Borough to Daniel J. and Mary Beth Mahoney, property in Northumberland.
n Albert A. Bogetti to Sherry A. Popiel, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
n Jolene Kumangai, Joleen and John Sanders to Dace J. Landis, property in Shamokin.
n Hudson Homes Management LLC, US Bank Trust Trustee, LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Rose Shannon, property in Mount Carmel Township, $10,000.
n Robert E. and Darlene K. Haupt to Samuel F. Jr. and Rosanne Zook, property in Rockefeller Township, $675,000.
n Joseph R. Gilroy Estate, Marianne Marino Co-Executor, Marigrace Canfield Co-Executor to Michael J. and Marigrace F. Canfield, property in Sunbury, $145,000.
n Black Sun Capital LLC to George Grogan, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
n Brian T. and Amy A. Snyder to Samuel C. and Barbara S. Yoder, property in Delaware Township, $320,000.
n Jack L. and Susan J. Marks to Marks Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Amy Britton, property in Sunbury.
n Jeffrey L. and Joanie S. Deibler to Michael L. Edwards, property in Snydertown.
n Darlis E. Garman Estate, Susan G. Shipe Executrix to Susan G. Shipe, Brian P. Garman, property in Sunbury.
n Darlis E. Garman Estate, Susan G. Shipe Executrix to Susan G. Shipe, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Snydertown Borough to Jeffrey L. Deibler, Joanie S. Deibler, Jadrien S. Deibler, Jentre L. Deibler, property in Snydertown, $20,100.
n Gregory D. and Janet P. Kerstetter to James Yocum, Mara L. Carpenter, property in Lower Augusta Township.
n Matthew R. and Heaven M. Reinard to Joshua N. Lucas, property in Northumberland.
n Jessica A. and David Stancavage, Jessica Nahodil to Lindsay A. Vanvliet, Gary Hynoski Jr., property in Coal Township, $47,000.
n Mathlene L. Campbell, Mathlene L. Hallick, Mathlene L. Sosnoski to Mathlene L. Sosnoski, property in Shamokin.
n Donald J. and Sharon A. Stamets to Brandon E. Kashner, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
n Ryan A. and Megan L. Scholl to Kacey K. Leitzel, Brian M. Weller, property in Sunbury.
n Timothy A. and Jade R. Boetsch to Rodney L. II and Emily Murphy, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Wanda M. Wert to Thomas M. Nevius, Sarah E. Farbo, property in Rockefeller Township, $235,000.
n Bradley A. Niemiec, Meghan K. Beck to Gregory D. Moyer, property in Sunbury.
n Ronald H. and Christine Y. Baker to Ronald H. Baker, property in Lewis Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Shane E. Kline to Ralph M. and Tina L. Dunmire, property in West Beaver Township, $45,000.
n Ezra N. and Nancy A. Hostetler to Carlin W. Lehman, property in Spring Township, $21,000.
n New Life Fellowship to Donald B. Remmey Jr., property in Spring Township, $140,000.
n Fifth Third Bank, Fifth Third Mtge Co to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in Shamokin Dam, $99,560.
n Judith A. Dangelo to Judith A. Dangelo, Katherine M. Lauver, Meghan E. Danowski, property in Monroe Township.
n Tracy Ann Sampsell, Tracy A. and Charles Miloro to Brian J. Wagner, Emily M. Shoemaker, property in Penn Township.
n Timothy A. and Gail E. Krouse to Timothy A. Krouse, property in Perry Township.
n Merle L. and Julianne S. Rissler to Merle L. and Julianne S. Rissler, property in Chapman Township.
n Royal F. Cressinger to Chris and Kathleen A. Reiland, property in Selinsgrove, $73,500.
n Doris Carroll, Doris Carroll Maruska, Jay E. Maruska to Jay E. and Doris Carroll Maruska, property in Shamokin Dam.
n United Methodist Church, Evangelical United Brethren Church to Jeffrey A. Fedder, property in Beavertown.
n Donna M. Moran to Paula J. Waidley, property in Selinsgrove.
n Jason D. White, Bradley Allen Boonie White to Steven B. Pepperman, Jackey A. Stuck, property in Perry Township, $165,000.
n Joel K. Beiler, Roselyne M. Beiler, Josiah Beiler Jr., Naomi L. Beiler, Elmer B. King to John R. and Barbara J. Beiler, property in West Perry Township, $285,000.
n Greg Fultz to Rodger Laporte Secrest, property in McClure, $1,200.
n Sheldon M. Auker to Sheldon M. and Ruthann G. Auker, property in Chapman Township.
n Jack L. and Susan J. Marks to Amy Britton, Marks Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, four properties in Monroe Township.
n Jack L. Marks to Amy Britton, Marks Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, property in Monroe Township.
n John A. and Ivanor A. Brubaker to John A. Brubaker, property in Chapman Township.
n Suzanne B. Wands to Mark W. and Dawn C. Walters, property in Jackson Township.
n Anna L. and Ronald B. Mellinger to Anna L. Mellinger, two properties in Center Township.
n Todd G. and Christy A. Weirick to Garrett B. and Kayla J. Moyer, property in Washington Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Jeffrey L. and Valery A. Eichner to Trevor M. and Korrin G. Leitzel, property in Union Township.
n Karen L. Hubbert Executrix, William E. Stahl Estate to Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Christ Mennonite Church of God, property in Limestone Township, $126,000.
n Trevor H. and Wendy A. Graham to Jodi L. and J. Michael Weaver, property in Hartley Township.
n Anna L. and Ronald B. Mellinger to Anna L. Mellinger, property in Hartley Township.
n Thomas R. and Keri L. Albright to UPMC Williamsport, property in East Buffalo Township/Buffalo Township, $1,300,000.
n Ryan M. and Danielle J. Korek to Jerry Kevin and Merri Kate Weaver, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Robert J. and Kristine A. Schon to Stone Clock LLC, property in Mifflinburg.