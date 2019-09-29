MONTOUR COUNTY
n Neil A. Martin to Gregory W. Yost, Stefanie L. Puher, property in Mahoning Township, $800,000.
n Saunders Properties LLC to Caistin Enterprise LLC, property in Danville, $150,000.
n Amy and Jason Cichoskie to Kyle S. Rhodes, property in Danville, $159,000.
n Miklos B. and Hildegard K. Latranyi Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust to Mark M. Latranyi, two properties in Cooper Township.
n Miklos B. and Hildegard K. Latranyi Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust to Erik M. Latranyi, two properties in Cooper Township.
n Robert W. Jr. and Alice J. Buehner to Randy and Lauren Sovinsky Goodlavage, property in Washingtonville, $47,500.
n Kathleen J. Sidler to Craig T. Watson, Jordanne L. Johnson, property in Liberty Township, $175,000.
n Joseph R. and Ella J. Hostetler to Joseph R. and Ella J. Hostetler, property in Anthony Township.
n Jamie L. Pankotai to Austin G. Onisick, property in Derry Township, $140,000.
n Peter J. and Julia E. Fehr to Kevin L. and Emily K. Turpin, property in Liberty Township, $455,000.
n Annakyuk Khaing Chen to Fazeena and Abdul Wahid Mohamed Shanaz, property in Danville, $180,000.
n Santander Bank NA FKA Sovereign Bank to First Commonwealth Bank, property in Danville, $380,000.
n Dean A. Braucht to David R. and Joanne B. Zimmerman, property in Anthony Township, $67,000.
n David M. and Marilyn B. Cutright to Michele F. Jones, property in Mahoning Township, $240,000.
n William M. Campbell IV, Danielle A. Furnari, Danielle A. Campbell to William M. IV and Danielle A. Campbell, property in Valley Township.
n Richard L. Carpenter to Wayne A. Miller, Rachel Shear, property in Valley Township, $320,000.
n Michele M. Schoch, Michele M. and Temple B. Forester to Gallinot & Heitzman Properties LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $115,000.
n Mary E. Pehowic to Wyatt L. and Julie L. Shipman, property in Danville, $127,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Shawn M. and Tricia L. Haines to Shawn M. Haines, property in Ralpho Township.
n Debra F. Brouse and Alan W. and Susan L. Ditty, property in Lower Augusta Township.
n Bonny R. Stugard to Bonny Stugard Irrevocable Trust, Benjamin J. Ritter Trustee, property in Northumberland.
n Hey I. Mittelman, Clarence W. Fritz to Hedy I. Mittelman, property in Ralpho Township.
n James and Roseann McDowall to Julie Buckwash, property in Shamokin, $37,000.
n Thomas D. and Joann Mudry to Darla C. Hood, Charles W. Kalbarchick, property in Kulpmont.
n DNJ Properties 2 LLC to AAG Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
n Nicole R. Holcomb to Jennifer Confer, property in Milton, $125,000.
n Sue A. Whitman to Bret L. and Janet L. Johnson, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n William A. Sr. and Barbara E. Edelstein to Joshua I. and Kelli J. Zimmerman, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $154,900.
n Shamokin Re Holdings LLC to Michael Anthony Akers Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
n IP4U LLC to Tracy L. Latshaw, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
n New Columbia Gods Missionary Church, Roy L. Hoffman Trustee, Neal M. Zimmerman Trustee to Robert Edward and Elizabeth Meloon Rutherford, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n Laurie Ann Stewart, William B. Stewart, Eileen Filipczak, Jeffrey Jacobs to Laurie Ann Stewart, William B. Stewart, Eileen Filipczak, property in Marion Heights.
n Janice J. and David E. Yeager to David E. Yeager, Christopher D. Yeager, property in Riverside.
n Jena Hassinger, Nathan Walsh to Darlene Eileen Baney, property in Rockefeller Township.
n Richard W. and Linda K. Treas to David W. and Carol L. Brown, property in Milton.
n Northumberland County Trustee, West Cameron Township, Line Mountain Area School District to Anthony A. and Cynthia Marie Bressi, property in West Cameron Township, $1,200.
n Cynthia Marie Bressi to Michelle Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt, Christopher A. Bressi, property in West Cameron Township.
n Cynthia Bressi to Michelle Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt, Christopher A. Bressi, property in Point Township.
n Hedy I. Mittelman, Clarence W. Fritz to James G. Castillo, property in Ralpho Township, $170,000.
n Cynthia Bressi to Bressi Family Foods Limited, property in Kulpmont.
n Cynthia Bressi to Michelle Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt, Christopher A. Bressi, property in Kulpmont.
n Cynthia Bressi to Michelle Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt, Christopher A. Bressi, property in West Cameron Township.
n Garden State Public Adjusters Inc. to Wesley A. Harris, Julia M. Harris, Roger M. Harris, Suzanne K. Harris, property in West Cameron Township, $125,000.
n Corey D. and Candace L. Adams to Jeremy N. and April M. Shaffer, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $250,000.
n Sandra K. Pick to Wendy S. Balliet, property in Watsontown.
n Fred A. and Toni R. Arnold to Virginia L. Engle, property in Sunbury.
n Theodore R. II and Trudy D. Baker to Trudy D. Baker, property in Turbot Township.
n Samantha Balonis to Rachel M. Black, property in Milton, $151,500.
n Robert A. Cellitti, Todd R. Cellitti, Michele D. Cellitti, Diane E. Jablonski, Frank S. Jablonski to Michael W. and Michelle L. Wehr, property in Sunbury, $65,000.
n John D. Jones to Brandon K. Walter, property in Sunbury.
n Joette E. and Gerald D. Deppen to Penny L. Campbell, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $94,000.
n Travis Bowen to Gavin R. Jacobs, Marianne M. Murray, property in Milton, $45,000.
n Theresa R. Bzdil to Daniel R. and Alyssa Jo Reid, property in Sunbury.
n David A. Buck Estate, Jay R. Buck II Executor to Todd M. and Danielle L. Miller, property in Milton, $130,000.
n Branch Banking and Trust Company, Susquehanna Bank to Valerie A. Rogers, property in Coal Township, $16,000.
n Jack H. Pheasant Jr., Penny L. Guise, Christopher J. Guise to Matthew H. Best, property in Lower Augusta Township, $265,000.
n Eileen and Thomas Buehl to Joseph L. Pearson, property in Mount Carmel Township, $7,000.
n David Michael Wolfgang, Jamie Wolfgang,Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, David B. Wolfgang, Anita Wolfgang to Paul and Kendra Jones, property in Mount Carmel Township, $15,000.
n Members Choice Financial Credit Union, M-C Federal Credit Union to Gary Stiner, Ronald Hess, property in Milton, $20,000.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Victor J. Radzewicz Jr., Victor J. Radzewicz III to Shefqet Rugovaj, property in Mount Carmel, $5,700.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Jennan Real Estate LLC to Heather M. Lee, property in Point Township, $1,099.41.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Shannon Louise Taylor to 925 North Shamokin Street LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,902.27.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Derrick Bair to Sharon L. Bibbus, property in Mount Carmel, $1,398.41.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Derrick Bair to Sharon L. Bibbus, property in Mount Carmel, $2,600.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Northeast Apartments LLC to Sharon L. Bibbus, property in Kulpmont, $2,400.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Fredie E. and Elisabeth Hummel to Gary Mordan, property in Ralpho Township, $9,400.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Marcus S. Engleman to Junior Fairweather, property in Milton, $13,500.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Anna M. Pesarchick to Valerie Revinski, property in Mount Carmel, $3,200.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Central Area Real Estate LLC to Shefqet Rugovaj, property in Mount Carmel, $1,401.06.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Elsie Schettini to Sam N. and Kathy Vetovich, property in Shamokin, $1,133.95.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Bob H. and Bonnie Fowlkes to Silvafox Properties LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1,831.59.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott McCade, Pamela Dobek to Silvafox Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $6,500.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Kathleen E. Profit to Silvafox Propeerties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $2,100.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Daryl Hartman III to Amanda Marie Gaut, property in Shamokin, $1,800.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John Muldor Jr., Jennifer Brown to Amanda Marie Gaut, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
n Panther Creek Partners to SOS Metals Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
n Raymond J. Cristan Jr., Robert C. Cristan, Ronald Cristan to Charles J. Koveleskie, property in Mount Carmel Township, $5,000.
n Edward A. Karlovich to Mark S. and Nicole A. Olley, property in Mount Carmel, $4,500.
n Kenneth T. Pensyl to Daniel and Tehani Shingara, property in Shamokin, $70,000.
n Steven J. and Donna L. Willis to Steven J. and Donna L. Willis, property in East Cameron Township.
n Zachary K. Ilgen to Matthew B. Wenrich, property in Milton.
n Judy A. Taylor to Jeffrey S. and Deborah A. Baker, property in Milton.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Wesley Allen and Amy Jo Bauman to Wesley Allen Bauman, property in Chapman Township.
n Corey R. and Karen R. Fulmer to Karen R. Fulmer, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Donald A. and Gay D. Heintzelman to Donald A. Heintzelman, property in Freeburg.
n Mary Jane Frymoyer to Chad B. and Tina M. Sprenkel, property in West Perry Township, $145,000.
n Earl E. Renninger, John A. Renninger, Ethel M. Renninger to Cherry Hill Dry Kilns Inc, property in West Perry Township, $200,000.
n John B. Sr. and Elaine M. Lesher to Michelle S. and Brett D. Aurand, property in McClure, $92,000.
n Tyler A. and Samantha J. Kratzer, Samantha J. Magyar to Gordon and Charlotte Martin, property in West Perry Township.
n Traci A. McDade to Sean A. McDade, property in Monroe Township.
n Marvin L. and Ruth Ann Weaver to Weaver Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, property in Penn and Middlecreek townships.
n Woodland Community Church to Craig S. and Rachel L. Gabel, property in Franklin Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Susan L. and Stephen H. Connell to Bryn A. and Janel L. Zeigler, property in Lewisburg.
n Jose A. Lopez,Diane J. Scalise to William J. and Angela K. Strickler, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Samuel L. Wise, Samuel L. Wise II, Amber N. Wise, Amber N. Ewig to Samuel L. II and Amber N. Wise, property in Buffalo Township.
n Lane J. and Kelsey J. Zimmerman to Amy M. and Marlin A. Troup, property in Hartley Township.
n Pamela S. Samuelson, Gerri F. Luke to Brent Beadle, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Jared H. and Joanna Yoder to Scott D. and Barbara L. Bradley, property in White Deer Township.
n Joseph C. and Elaine A. Trentacoste to Edwin Hernandez Sr., property in East Buffalo Township.
n Kitty L. Gamber to Julie A. Good, property in Hartley Township.
n David C. and Bonnie W. Lawrence to Mark and Kelly Grotzinger, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Lucas G. and Michelle L. Koch to Stephanie A. Koch, Matthew D. Kreider, property in WEst Buffalo Township.
n Lynda K. Frederick Executrix, Gene A. Frederick Estate to Lynda K. Frederick, property in Mifflinburg.
n Jody Jaye P. Cervantes to Jody Jaye P. Cervantes, Antonio Cervantes, property in Buffalo Township.
n Diana El Mogazi to Amanda and Alberto Unzueta, property in Lewisburg.
n Wells Fargo Bank, Boston National Title LLC to Housing and Urban Development, property in White Deer Township.
n Ronald M. Will Tr, Cherry R. Will Tr, Ronald M. and Cherry R. Will Living Trust to Ronald M. and Cherry R. Will, property in Buffalo Township.