MONTOUR COUNTY
n Myron M. and Polly A. Anderson to Chad S. Anderson, property in Valley Township.
n Lawrence D. and Lesley A. James to Daryl and Donna Martin, property in Liberty Township, $418,000.
n Suzanne and David Jensen to Peter W. Cross, property in Danville, $175,000.
n Mary E. Miller to Bloom Homes LLC, property in Anthony Township, $30,000.
n Scott M. and Brooke A. Mertz to Scott M. and Brooke A. Mertz, property in Liberty Township.
n Matthew J. and Brenda M. Crowley to Ryan L. and Tina M. Leighow, property in Washingtonville, $160,000.
n Steven F. Kress, Candice Klingerman to Derl L. Jr. and Jennifer Reichard, Linda Magargel, property in West Hemlock, $200,000.
n Jesse D. and Marisa Davis to Richard A. and Donna Grafmyre, property in Mahoning Township, $234,900.
n Scott E. and Christine Dickison to Eric D. and Kimberly L. Carruth, property in Mahoning Township, $178,000.
n William R. and Linda K. Satteson to S. Lamar and Teresa Haldeman, property in Limestone Township, $70,000.
n Stone Financing LLC to Jeffrey Todd McManus II, Sara Olivia Renn, property in Liberty Township, $334,000.
n Bell Family Trust to Kelsey Plastow, Shazad Riaz, property in Mahoning Township, $189,900.
n Barbara L. Noll, Todd P. Kerstetter, Glenn H. Gerber, Paul G. Gerber, Ellen M. Kieran-Gerber, Michele M. and Edward W. Lee to Mary Lenig, property in Mayberry Township, $47,000.
n Dennis F. Smith to Gregg W. and Crystal E. Krick, property in Limestone Township.
n Susan M. Rogers to Wendy L. and Russell Lee Hendrickson Jr., property in Danville, $167,000.
n Nicholas L. and Holly R. Johnston, Robert T. Lunger, Jeffrey R. Watson to Matthew E. Plank, property in Mahoning Township, $79,800.
n Ananias E. and Barbara J. Hershberger to Sam C. and Dena L. Yoder, property in Anthony Township, $600,000.
n Gary M. and Linda L. Giger to Cody A. Roadarmel, property in Derry Township, $125,000.
n Richard D. Sr. and Elaine K. O’Neill to William S. Hartman, property in Anthony Township, $29,480.
n Carl E. Sr. and Rebecca A. Squier to Andrew L. and Stephanie N. Squier, property in Liberty Township, $35,000.
n Brian M. Leighow to Larry S. Bieber II, property in Anthony Township, $100,000.
n Wolyniec Real Estate Inc to Terry J. Abell, property in Anthony Township, $550,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Kenneth J. and Nancy R. Lynn to Richard and Mary Parker, property in Mount Carmel Township, $150,000.
n H. William Stein Jr. to H. William Stein Jr. and Faye D. Stein Income Only Protector Trust, H. William Jr. and Faye D. Stein, property in Lewis Township.
n Carl W. Cook, Peggy L. Cook to Carl W. Cook, property in Northumberland.
n John E. Rosini Estate, Dorothy M. Lentini Co-Ececutor, Kathleen C. Kraynak Co-Executor, Dianne C. Garancosky Co-Executor to Karen Sieklicki, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
n Daniel E. and Deborah A. Heiser to Leroy and Kelly Lebo, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
n Daniel E. and Deborah A. Heiser to Robert S. Burns, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
n Robert E. Reyolds Sr. Estate, Bonnie L. Smith Executrix to Billy J. Hammons, Pamela S. Nottingham, property in Delaware Township, $116,000.
n Bank of America, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Milton.
n David Oakum to Jason McGuigan, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
n Samuel F. Gaul Jr. to Tammy L. Gaul Estate, Terra M. Earlston, Tabitha E. Gaul, Samuel F. Gaul III, property in Sunbury.
n Lamont Williams to Marlin Whary Jr., Amanda Ritchey-Whary, property in Sunbury, $93,000.
n Timothy L. and Julie S. Tressler, Julie S. Kauwell to David Carta, property in Herndon.
n Benjamin F. foura and Dorothy foura Revocable Living Trust, Earl D. foura Trustee to David B. and Joyce A. Backes, property in East Cameron Township, $25,000.
n Susan F. Shoop, William Jeremiah to Brian J. Jeremiah, property in Shamokin.
n Black Sun Capital LLC to Acorn Estates LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
n Santander Bank NA to Jacob Kerr, property in Ralpho Township, $13,500.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Randy Troup to Frank and Grace Yost, property in Coal Township, $7,875.16.
n Maria C. Kerris to Richard A. Knoebel, property in Ralpho Township.
n Stella C. Kashuba Estate, Jeffrey T. Klacik Trustee to Mark A. Knapick, property in Shamokin Township, $109,500.
n John A. and Susan K. Krebs to John A. and Susan K. Krebs, property in Milton.
n Austin T. Reiff to Thomas F. Coates, property in Milton.
n Lindsay S. Eisler to Joseph to. Muscato, Leanna K. Muscato, Lauren A. Muscato, property in Riverside, $440,000.
n Jeffrey L. and Holly Swanger to Shingara Properties LLC, property in Lower Augusta Township, $49,000.
n Francis R. and Loretta S. Shannon to Earl Clark, property in Mount Carmel, $34,900.
n Brent A. and Erica L. Frey to ERH Real Estate LLC, property in Delaware Township, $170,000.
n Amanda Gaut to George Grogan, property in Shamokin.
n Donald G. and Patricia E. Hoch to Arden L. Adams, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $24,000.
n Gary L. Douglas to Patches M. Kilgus, property in Delaware Township.
n Harold L. Hagenbuch to Harold L. Hagenbuch, Haley Lynn Walters, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n John Derk to Zain J. Surowiak, property in Coal Township, $39,000.
n PHH Mortgage Corporation, OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC to Elizabeth Mary and Steven Douglas Martin, property in Milton, $26,160.
n Charles Noskoviak Estate, Charles F. Noskoviak Jr., Lori Okronglis to Ernest Dollaway, property in Mount Carmel, $4,300.
n Rebecca J. Kornaski to Patrick J. and Diane C. Fletcher, property in Mount Carmel, $9,500.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Angela and Justin Beachel to Turbotville Development Corp., property in Lewis Township, $159,795.
n Shamokin City to David E. Pappas, property in Shamokin, $2,003.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Kelsey C. Bahner, Kelsey and Keith R. Shambach to Truist Bank, Branch Banking an Trust Company, property in Sunbury, $1,875.83.
n Gary L. Hand to Leonard P. Marshalek, Natalie L. Wertman, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
n Timothy E. Jr. and Lisa Witcoskie, Nicole and Scott Heim to Timothy and Dorothy A. Witcoskie, property in Ralpho Township.
n Anna M. and Jason Zimmerman to Nelson and Annette M. Arocho, property in Rush Township, $50,000.
n Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, KML Law Group to Stone Fortress Homes LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $70,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Brenda S. Crissman, Nancy E. Kerstetter to Brenda S. and Dale E. Crissman, property in West Perry Township.
n Kathy A. and Vito B. Bucaro to Robert C. Straub, property in Selinsgrove.
n Sara Jane Shaffer, Bradley D. and Lisa J. Kellett, Steven A. Shaffer, Susan E. Wagner to Susan E. Wagner, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Harvey W. Kratzer Jr., Tracy A. Kratzer, Jedediah J. Kratzer to Harvey W. Kratzer Jr., Jedediah J. Kratzer, property in Washington Township.
n William L. Jones to Brian Eichenlaub, property in Middleburg, $155,000.
n Dorothy K. Bailey to Todd D. and Jennifer E. Voneida, property in Jackson Township.
n Dorothy K. Bailey, Bruce E. Bailey, Dinah Bailey to David W. and Linda S. Voneida, property in Jackson Township.
n Earl H. Nuss Jr., Sara M. Hudock to Charles E. and Terri A. Paige, Charles E. Paige & Terri A. Paige Living Trust, property in Monroe Township, $47,000.
n Thomas D. Schroeder to Michael A. Kratzer, property in Beavertown.
n Ronald G. Stahl, Katrina S. Barton to Ralph H. Jr. and Susan R. Aument, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Bradley D. and Joan T. Eby, Joan E. Taylor to Brian A. Barto, property in Penn Township.
n Harold A. and Patricia A. Landis, Harold A. & Patricia A. Landis Trust to Marie Hassinger, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Richard James and Robyn Jane Rinck to Jeffrey D. and Danita F. Rissler, property in West Perry Township.
n Lee A. Bonawitz, Lee A. Bonawitz Sr., Maryanne Bonawitz to Bonawitz LLC, two properties in Selinsgrove.
n Sherry E. and Scott A. Wolfe to Brandon A. and Elizabeth A. Ulrich, property in Selinsgrove.
n Brady A. and AmandaJ. Wright to Sherry Wolfe, property in Washington Township.
n Leroy S. Jr. and Sadie L. Esch to Christopher and Shari Lehman, property in Center Township.
n David E. Guyer, Mary F. Bogar, Susan E. Yerger, Ruth Guyer Anceravage to Ruth A. Guyer, property in Beaver and Adams townships.
n Benjamin E. and Amanda Boonie to Benjamin E. and Amanda Boonie, property in Beavertown.
n Leonard A. J. and Rhonda J. Krautheim to Nicholas J. Auman, property in Center Township.
n Ethan A. Martin Jr., Ethan A. Martin, Charlene A. Martin, Ethan Z. Martin, Alice M. Martin to Ethan A. and Charlene A. Martin, property in Union Township.
n Garth I. and Natalie E. Shipman to John and Melissa McCabe, property in Penn Township.
n Robert L. and Shirley J. Renninger, Emma J. Renninger to Robert L. and Shirley J. Renninger, property in Selinsgrove.
n Jeffrey J. Schmucker to Jeremy Nace, property in Adams Township, $140,000.
n Edwin L. Stock, Andrew G. Stock, Jessie S. Stock to Barbara A. Staschiak, property in Middleburg, $168,000.
n Colby E. and Heidi J. Hoover to John A. Moyer II, property in Union and Chapman townships.
n Bryan W. and Emily A. Wendt, Emily A. Marks, Ute Westphal to Jan T. Opperman, Amy Bauman, property in Selinsgrove.
n Peter M. and Anisa M. Mikhail to Geoffrey A. and Deborah L. Shaffer, property in Monroe Township.
n Todd P. and Juanita H. Maertin to Shawn D. and Sharon M. Martin, property in Perry Township.
n Paul F. and Linda L. Simpson to Richard A. and Jessica A. Pierce, property in Monroe Township.
n Kelly A. Hile, Kelly A. Hile Shamory, Scott W. Shamory to Sarah and Landon M. Walter, property in Spring Township.
n Daniel A. and Kelli K. Stimely to William Wilkinson, property in Washington Township.
n Stacey T. Shrawder, Vince L. Shrawder, Lisa L. Shrawder, Shade Mountain Homes, William D. French to Benjamin M. Weber, Andrew T. Weber, property in Jackson Township.
n William T. and Jennifer A. Welshans to Patricia A. Wendt, Bryan W. Wendt, Emily A. Wendt, property in Monroe Township.
n Barbara A. Staschiak to Christine Cooper Grace, property in Middlecreek Township.
n E45 Real Estate LLC, E45 Group LLc to E45 Real Estate LLC, property in Middleburg.
n Donald S. and Donna L. Moyer to Walter R. and Violet S. Tharp, property in West Perry Township.
n River Valley Builders LLC, River Valley Builders to Daniel A. and Kelli K. Stimely, property in Monroe Township.
n Diane B. Jay, Beatrice B. Shue to Carl L. Pfitzenmayer Jr., property in Penn Township.
n Fannie Mae, Federal Natl Mtge Assoc, Servicelink LLC to Alycia S. Benner, proeprty in Middleburg, $61,500.
n Greater Susquehanna Valley Young Mens Christian Assoc to William T. and Jennifer A. Welshans, property in Monroe Township.
n Sterril A. Knepp, Robert L. Knepp, Darlene M. Witmer, Melvin A. Knepp to John F. Kaffman II, property in Spring Township.
n Ronald E. and Nicole M. Weibel to Twenty Nine South LLC, two properties in Beavertown.
UNION COUNTY
n PPL Electric Utilities Corp. to GAF Keystone LLC, property in White Deer Township.
n Sunland Assoc. Partnership, Max J. Showver Partner, Dennis Reedy Partner to Geoffrey and Lorraine Edick, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Bernhard R. Friesen, Lois I. Friesen, Bernhard Friesen, Lois Friesen to PPL Electric Utilities Corp., property in Kelly Township.
n Zui Chih Lee to Aaron M. and Kathryn G. Snyder, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Danny J. Blosser, Dorothy Jean Shipe to Danny J. Blosser, property in Limestone Township.
n Doris J. Shade, Doris June Shade to Tyrel F. Kling, Karissa A. Brown, property in White Deer Township.
n Bernadine K. Rehrer, Bernadine K. and Roger L. Liddington to Bernadine K. Liddington, Loria Kay Smith, property in WEst Buffalo Township.
n Gregory Michael Stump, Janina Williamson Stump, Gregory and Janina Stump Family Trust to Jeffrey A. and Tina M. Snyder, property in White Deer Township.
n Marilyn K. Crawford to Brandon M. Chappell, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Rufus J. Jr. and Cheryl L. Peachey to Toby R. and Erin K. Boyer, property in White Deer Township.
n John B. and Esther W. Nolt to Matthew N. and Mary E. Nolt, property in Buffalo Township.
n Marie M. and Orvie W. Zimmerman to Mark H. and Meredith N. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township.
n D. Toni Byrd, D. Toni Byrd Executrix, Charles M. Sackrey Jr. Estate to Erin A. Vanenkevort, property in East Buffalo Township.