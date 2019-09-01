NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Timothy E. and Jody L. Deitz to Yordy Rental Income Only Protector Trust, Veris R. and Crystal L. Yordy, property in Delaware Township, $40,000.
n Leslie A. Taylor III to Kyle Jeremiah, property in Coal Township, $55,500.
n Matthew Thomas and Marissa Marie Sebastian to Kyle A. Wintersteen, property in Coal Township, $93,500.
n George W. Jr. and Kathy J. Smith to Joseph J. Neizer, Victoria J. Bardsley, property in Riverside, $79,000.
n George W. Jr. and Kathy J. Smith to George W. Jr. and Kathy J. Smith, property in Riverside.
n Dennis J. Cousentino to Edgar A. Miller, property in Coal Township.
n Jon D. Sten Estate, Nadine Sten Executrix to Lark Berger Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $95,000.
n Michael D. and Tonya Woytowich to D Shingara LLC, property in Marion Heights, $30,000.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Elsie L. Straub, John H. Straub Administrator, Raymond M. Straub, Mary Jane Matthews, Donald Straub to 1900 Capital Trust, US Bank Trust National Association, property in Shamokin, $1,764.93.
n Emma J. Gessner to Justin A. Bastian, Cicelia N. Paulus, property in Northumberland, $100,000.
n Sharon L. Weaver to Tierney J. Boyles, property in Milton.
n Frank E. and Victoria Fenstermaker to Todd E. and Tracy L. Knopp, property in Delaware Township.
n Drew S. and Bonnie A. Smith to David A. and Sherry E. Smith, property in Rockefeller Township.
n Harry M. and Jennifer A. Reed to Rebecca Cooke, property in Coal Township.
n Gloria A. Mikula Estate, Debra Stello Excutrices, Cynthia Henninger Executrices, Donna McDevitt Executrices to Jeffrey Adam Evans, property in East Cameron Township, $235,000.
n Someko P. Daubert Estate, Vincent P. Daubert Co-Executor, Jessica A. Trell Co-Executor to Vincent P. Daubert Co-Executor, Jessica A. Trell Co-Executor, property in Zerbe Township.
n Carol A. and Wilbur J. Anoia to Gary T. Quinter, Debra A. Anderson, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
n Kirby A. and Rose M. Brininger to Greg A. and Teresa A. Mull, property in Shamokin, $11,000.
n Michael L. Herman to Brandy D. Fowler, property in Riverside, $75,000.
n Jason Todd and Patricia Ottmann to Shaleeah R. Smith, property in Sunbury, $114,000.
n Jeffery L. and Lisa M. Morse to Lisa M. Morse, property in Milton.
n La Verne L. Smelt to La Verne L. Smeltz Irrevocable Trust, property in Lower Mahnoy Township.
n James F. and Jamie A. Maciejewski to James F. Maciejewski, property in Riverside.
n Roger P. Grattan to Donald Houser, property in Coal Township, $25,750.
n Michael Jr. and Jacelyne Janoka to Ashley Stankiewicz, Sherry Stankiewicz, property in Marion Heights, $53,000.
n Patrick E. O’Brien to RFS Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $22,000.
n George E. and Patricia Ann Hoy to Brenda S. and Robert T. Balonis Jr., property in Point Township, $163,750.
n Lori A. Shively to Scott J. Gallagher, property in Ralpho Township, $136,500.
n Hawk Vesta II LLC to Charles W. Smith, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
n Gary G. and Georgine W. Kratzer to Kathleen D. Korpics, property in Milton, $280,000.
n Jeffrey J. and Carole F. Fodor to Carole F. Fodor, property in Shamokin.
n Jeffrey Fodor to Carole Fodor, property in Shamokin.
n Jeffery G. and Donna J. Reitz to Damon H. Lentz, Julie L. Scott, property in Jackson Township.
n William R. Earnest to Diane M. Mitch, property in Milton.
n Michael F. and Gloria J. Kalman to Joan A. Tomlinson, property in Shamokin.
n John Michael Wilson to Shirley Mae Hamara, property in Rockefeller Township, $200,000.
n Joseph J. and Anita Lynn M. Stauder, Anita L. Pfleegor to Linda L. and Gene P. Snyder Jr., property in Milton, $161,000.
n Michael V. and Megan A. Skelly to Megan A. Skelly, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
n Samuel L. Fleming Estate, Amanda M. Yagel Co-Executor, Amanda Fleming, Bryan Yagel, Scott A. Fleming Co-Executor, Brenda L. Fleming Co-Executor to Scott A. and Lindsey M. Fleming, property in Rockefeller Township.
n Dennis W. and Beverly A. Zartman to Zartman Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Dennis W. and Beverly A. Zartman, property in Jordan Township.
n Gregory C. and Pamela L. Wenrich to Wenrich Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Gregory C. and Pamela L. Wenrich, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n James T. Johnson Jr. to Sheri A. Purdy, property in Point Township.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gerald R. Barnhart to Shawn C. Summers, property in Shamokin, $3,200.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott G. Sr. and Michelle L. Grigas to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,127,55.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Angela Pasterski to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, New Heights South LLC to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,900.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Gordon A. and Alassandra M. Long to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Coal Township, $1,900.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Rose M. Schickley, Lisa M. Schickley to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $2,244.13.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Allen P. Roth to Jathan Allen Lamar Stover, property in Shamokin, $1,600.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Damodar LLC to Dylan Williams, property in Shamokin, $1,846.42.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Barbara J. Carnahan, Beth A. Trautman, Kermit D. Carnahan & Barbara J. Carnahan Living Trust to Barbara J. Carnahan, property in Monroe Township.
n Barbara J. Carnahan, Beth A. Trautman to Barbara Carnahan Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Beth Ann Trautman, property in Monroe Township.
n Esh Real Estate LLC, David Esh to Decker Ray Hunter, property in West Beaver Township, $120,000.
n Vikas and Lois E. Passi to Rachel M. Boyer, property in Penn Township.
n Janet D. Roush, Mary E. Weaver, Paul G. Smith, Carolyn G. Hauck, Violet A. Smith to Lester G. and Barbara McWilliams, property in Spring Township.
n Mark A. and Jacqueline L. Lenig to Terry J. Norris, property in McClure.
n Bonnie Dattoli to Yalonda Maneval, Craig A. Ferry, property in Union Township.
n Matthew V. and Lori A. Cooper to Teri and Ricky Aton, property in Monroe Township.
n PHH Mortgage Corp, Ocwen Loan Servicing, Deutsche Bank Natl Trust Co, Ameriquest Mtge Securities Inc to NRZ REO VII LLC, property in Penn Township.
n Clarence R. Hibbs to Gerald I. Lauver, Cynthia E. Hokenbrough Keckler, Candace K. Benner, Olive Lauver Hibbs, property in Perry Township.
n John E. and Carol E. Wendt to Northumberland Natl Bank, John D. & Carol E. Wendt Family Protection Trust, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Sheldon A. and J. Elaine Walter, Sheldon A. and J. Elaine Walter Living Trust to Sheldon A. Sr. and J. Elaine Walter, property in Union and Franklin townships.
n Sheldon A. Sr. and J. Elaine Walter to Sheldon A. Walter Jr., Juanita E. Underkoffler, Sheldon A. Sr. and J. Elaine Walter Family Protection Trust, property in Union and Franklin townships.
n Justin M. and Avery N. Fern to Mark J. and Julie A. Prusch, property in Monroe Township, $450,000.
n George C. and Doris A. Pence to Kim M. and Peter G. Theodorous, Kellie A. Mulveavy, property in Selinsgrove.
n Brent A. and Faithe Snyder Bastian to Robert M. II and Cheryl Underhill, property in Jackson Township.
n Bernard I. and Beverly R. Wynn to Jeremy R. and Danielle M. Strawser, property in West Perry Township.
n David M. and Becky L. Herrold to Truman R. Purdy, property in Monroe Township.
n Bernard I. and Beverly R. Wynn to John A. Wynn, property in West Perry Township.
n Stacey T. Shrawder, Vince L. Shrawder, Lisa L. Shrawder, Shade Mountain Homes, William D. French to Clint W. and Penny L. Neidig, property in Jackson Township.
n Leonard A. Jr. and Rhonda Krautheim to Douglas B. and Donna L. Portzline, property in Center Township.
n Joseph J. and Lynn M. Myers to Commonwealth of PA Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
n Gary L. Grossman to Carol Reinard, property in Penn Township, $65,000.
n Rodger V. and Rebecca J. Damico to Rodger V. Damico, property in Chapman Township.
n Weaver M. and Lori A. Martin to Luke S. Martin, property in Chapman Township.
n Rdg. Mill Road Associates, Capitol View Development Co Inc to Rebecca Lynne Deitrick, property in Monroe Township.
n Douglas L. and Valerie A. Kerstetter to Douglas L. and Valerie A. Kerstetter, two properties in West Perry Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Cynthia Jane Haggy, Terri Ann Feaster, Angela Miriam Aikey to Mary Jane Feaster, property in Hartley Township.
n Gladys E. Fawcett to Leroy A. and Janet M. Hughes, property in Kelly Township, $217,000.
n Douglas Allen Sr. and Pearl Anne Gemberling to Cami S. Campbell, property in New Berlin, $115,000.
n Francis A. Maier, Amy E. Wilson to Jacob and Catherine Cymone Fourshey, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Albert H. Anderson to Kelly L. Ford, property in Lewisburg.
n Edgewood Building Inc. to Erb Tr, property in Lewis Township, $5,000.
n Scott L. Wetzel to Eric S. Wetzel Tr, Scott L. Wetzel Family Protection Trust, property in New Berlin/Limestone Township.
n Scott L. Wetzel to Eric S. Wetzel Tr, Scott L. Wetzel Family Protection Trust, property in Limestone Township.
n Bradley W. Maxwell, Darla H. Maxwell, Darla K. Maxwell to Kimberley S. and Ryan R. Maxwell, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Kimberley S. Maxwell Extrx., Marjorie S. Maxwell Estate to Bradley W. and Darla H. Maxwell, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Andrea J. Klinger, Terri L. Bitting to Andrew Willow, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Kathleen Krushinski Extrx., Michael Krushinski Jr. Estate to Nadine Krushinski, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Kathleen Krushinski Extrx., Michael Krushinski Jr. Estate to Kathleen J. Krushinski, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Kathleen Krushinski Extrx., Michael Krushinski Jr. Estate to Terri Jo Moyer, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Kathleen Krushinski Extrx., Michael Krushinski Jr. Estate to Michael Krushinski Jr., property in West Buffalo Township.
n Kim F. Yarger, Carol A. Yarger to Clarence Z. and Ruth Ann Reiff, property in Lewis Township.
n Darla M. Cooley Tr, Darla M. Cooley Gessner Tr, Darla M. Cooley Primary Residence Protector to George S. and Sally M. Dodge, property in Mifflinburg.
n Bittner Irrev. Grantor Trust, Mark I. Bittner Tr., Candice C. Pick Tr. to Michael J. Koch, property in White Deer Township.
n Steven C. Brungart to Anthony W. Alexander, property in Kelly Township.
n Lissa Skitolsky to Kenneth Ogawa, Mary Mcgurn, property in Lewisburg.
n David J. and Ruth A. Styers to Matthew A. and Megan G. Marlow, property in Mifflinburg.
n William R. and M. Kay Long to Kaleb J. Firman, property in White Deer Township.
n Brandon E. Doan, Debra J. Doan, Brandon Doan to Debra J. Doan, property in Harley Township.
n Stone Financing LLC, Moreale Real Estate Services Inc. to Nicholas Tymvios, property in East Buffalo Township, $237,000.
n Beatrice F. Hess, Nancy E. Karge to Lindsey Gee, property in White Deer Township.
n Marilyn Crawford, Larry Pardoe, Diane M. Pardoe to Gavin T. Pardoe, property in Kelly Township.
n David Z. and Melissa D. Sensenig to Harvey B. and Lizzie M. Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township.
n A. George and Priscilla Stoltzfus to David Z. and Melissa D. Sensenig, property in Limestone Township.
n Gerald A. and Nancy S. Roskovensky to Annette Keister, property in Kelly Township.
n Lavern J. and Patricia D. Zook to Samuel S. Wengerd, property in Kelly Township.
n Shirley L.Greenawalt to Market Street Duplex LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.