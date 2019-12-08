MONTOUR COUNTY

n Ralph F. Tobias, Rosemary A. Tobias, Jason A. Tobias to Ralph F. Tobias, property in Mahoning Township.

n Andrew J. and Hiliary Styer to Michael Allan Moore, property in Cooper Township, $123,300.

n Martha A. Suhayda, deceased to Miranda L. Robbins, property in Anthony Township, $42,000.

n Diana L. and William Fisher to Vunqiano Huang, Xiaoying Zhang, property in Danville, $85,000.

n John H. James, Audrey A. Walter, Audrey A. James to Austin R. and Alexandrea B. Llewellyn, property in Mayberry Township.

n Jean E. Kapp, deceased to Dragon Bliss LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $109,900.

n Lois S. Gass Trust to Dragon Bliss LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $189,900.

n Caleb J. and Michelle L. Swartz to Donna L. Campbell, property in Anthony Township, $84,000.

n Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Derry Township.

n Michael J. and Sandra M. Coffta to Michael J. Coffta, property in Valley Township.

n Kerry E. Jr. and Deborah A. Reidinger to Rodney M. Allen, property in Valley Township, $436,000.

n Adel Z. and Nadia Makary to Paul Michael and Patricia Lynn Diehl, property in Mahoning Township, $210,000.

n Robert W. and Beverly A. Shellenberger to Tyler Matthew and Natasha Marie Benner, property in Derry Township, $250,000.

n Jessica A. and Shane A. Shaffer to Kevin M. and Nicole A. Spring, property in Anthony Township, $229,000.

n Tammy L. Drumm, deceased to Ryan J. Caruso, Mary Rose Latorre, property in Mahoning Township, $83,000.

n Betty J. Eister, deceased to Edgar L. Jr. and Ruby Ann Mitch, property in Liberty Township, $165,000. 

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

n Joshua and Nikysha Gulba to Robert Gilligbauer, property in Shamokin.

n Gwendolyn A. Brown Estate, Daniel A. Bidelspach Executor to Mark Kenneth and Leslie Elda Lenig, property in West Chillisquaque Township.

n Bryan D. and Lisa R. Toms to Bryan D. Toms, property in Mount Carmel Township.

n Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, KML Law Group PC to 2019 Castle LLC, property in Coal Township, $15,225.

n Northumberland County Sheriff, Stephen C. Parsons to US Bank National Association Trustee, RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT, property in Zerbe Township, $1,205.26.

n Gary W. Hendershot Estate, Patty A. Hendershot Administratrix to Patty A. Hendershot, property in Watsontown.

n Seth F. and Greta K. Foust to Corey M. Travelpiece, Alyssa L. Brown, property in Northumberland, $126,000.

n Joseph Kimsal Jr. to Jessica R. Kimsal, Thomas Wondoloski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $58,000.

n David P. Snyder to Donald W. May, property in Northumberland.

n John W. Epler, Tina L. Beach to Tina L. Beach, property in Shamokin Township.

n Barrett Bolam to Mark Derr, Matthew Derr, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.

n Rebecca Hetherington, Charles K. Hilner, Suzanne M. Hilner to Tiffany Dawn Ashbaugh, Christopher Allen Persing Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.

n Crystal L. Horne, Crystal L. and Robert M. Morelli III to Crystal L. and Robert M. Morelli, property in Ralpho Township.

n Donald E. and Jodi A. Scholvin to Mary D. Wieland, property in Sunbury, $115,500.

n Myron Troyanosky, Cynthia Hollowell to Lisa Renee Toms, property in Mount Carmel Township, $280,000.

n Sylvia S. Otto to Heidi A. Steinhart, property in Ralpho Township, $166,000.

n Erika Davis to Alex E. Nieves, property in Zerbe Township, $40,000.

n Guardian Services of Pennsylvania, Harry S. Bright Jr. Estate to Roy David Lenza, property in West Cameron Township, $32,000.

n Robert K. and Hester F. Flemy to Jacqueline L. McAllister, property in West Chillisquque Township.

n Susan F. Allen to Christy Noll, Gary E. Brown, property in Upper Augusta Township, $69,150.

n Nathan Michael Will to Amber D. Will, Nathan M. Jones, property in Sunbury.

n Neal R. and Christine M. Kremer to Justine R. Peters, property in Northumberland, $119,000.

n Linford W. and Teresa E. Good to Maynard A. and Suzanne N. Nissley, property in Sunbury.

n Barbara A. Kullen, Jeffrey J. Fodor to Jeffrey J. Fodor, property in Shamokin.

n Shane N. and Casey Lynn Hogancamp to Casey Lynn Hogancamp, property in Coal Township.

n Luke A. and Whitney L. Newquist to Sarah A. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $155,000.

n Jeffrey Stamm to Giuseppe Conigliaro, Giusi Viterbo, property in Milton.

n Jody L. and Dolan R. Miller to Peggy S. and John L. Kramer, property in Sunbury, $70,000.

n Richard A. Jr. and Kelsey B. Daddario, Kelsey B. Fisher to Joshua A. and Carley M. Kerstetter, property in Upper Augusta Township.

n Garry L. and Amy L. Dreese to Jose Luis Rivera Zaragosa, property in Sunbury.

n Raymond Splane, Dolores A. Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Dorothea E. Klebon, Eugene Picarella, Sherri Clark Shebelsky, David R. Shebelsky Estate to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $90,000.

SNYDER COUNTY

n Ronald A. and Linda L. Schultz to Kenneth M. Zettlemoyer II, property in Penn Township.

n Levon S. Hoover, Laverne C. Hoover, Beth E. Hoover to Hoover Family Dynasty Protector Trust, Levon S. Hoover, Beth E. Hoover, Laverne C. Hoover, property in Penn Township.

n John J. and Barbara S. Speicher to Eli J. and Rebecca L. Hostetler, property in West Beaver Township, $40,000.

n Jewel L. Austinson Supplemental Needs Trust, Russella L. and Ralph Moerschbacher to Dean and Karen Fisher, property in Shamokin Dam, $114,000.

n Janice E. and Clair E. Ritter to Michael A. Walter II, Marissa N. Heddings, property in Penn Township.

n Greg A. and Asheala N. Stephens to Greg A. and Asheala N. Stephens, property in Jackson Township.

n Italian Realty, Arthur F. Bowen Living Trust, Arthur F. Bowen, Lawrence E. Johnson to Yedid Management Group LLC, property in Selinsgrove.

n Kris A. Wendt, George Allen Wendt Sr., Margaret L. Wendt to Austin Harry Mahan, property in Monroe Township.

n Peggy Ann Mull to Leslie S. Lenig, property in Perry Township.

n William E. Trewitz, Teri J. Fetterolf to Danielle L. Rankin, property in Jackson Township.

n Find Properties LLC, Hasan Askari to River Valley Enterprise LLC, property in Selinsgrove.

n Christopher M. Jr. and Bridgette R. Vonneida to Bridgette R. Vonneida, property in Monroe Township.

n Iddo M. and Linda E. Hostetler to Emanuel and Annie Yoder, property in Spring and West Beaver townships.

n Richard L. and Debra A. Boyer to Robert L. and Lisabeth W. Black, property in Monroe Township.

n Norman S. Marriott Jr., Norman Marriott, Eva Durm to Lorne R. and Karla M. Nipple, property in Perry Township.

n Robert L. and Barbara J. Musser, Barbara J. and Russell C. Burnham to Matthew D. Keller, property in Selinsgrove.

n Douglas B. and Donna L. Portzline to Marvin L. and Gene E. Thaller, property in Middlecreek Township.

n Scott L. and Kathryn F. Sarfine to Scott L. Sarfine, property in Franklin Township, $40,000.

n Joseph P. and Kelly J. Cook to Joseph P. Cook, property in Middlecreek Township.

n Marlene Read Ettinger to Hidden View Farms, property in Jackson and Penn townships.

n Carl D. Jr. and Karen G. Bowersox to East Main Street Trust, Property Privacy Services, property in Middleburg. 

UNION COUNTY

n Brian D. Reitz to Lauren Farley, property in White Deer Township, $125,000.

n Julie Vandivere, Elise A. Nicole to Julie Vandivere, property in Lewisburg.

n Rose M. and Richard F. Handy Jr., Rose M. Bolich to Eric D. and Cynthia M. Moser, property in Kelly Township.

n Robert F. and Caroline E. Gaynor to Kaskie Dev LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.

n Douglas D. Farringer, Tea Jay G. Aikey to Tea Jay G. Aikey, property in West Buffalo Township.

n Michael Anthony and Jouliet Laura Duran to Stone Financing LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,900.

n Stone Financing LLC, Glenn Stratton to Donna M. Terry, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,900.

n Denise M. Lin to Gabriel M. Lin, property in Union Township.

n Amro Alsaid, Susan Rachdan to Bhupendra and Pinal Patel, property in Buffalo Township.

n Elizabeth Janet Wolf to Forty Four Market LLC, property in Lewisburg.

n Joshua S. and Tonia L. Newbury to Calli Co Farms LLC, property in Lewis Township.

n Jan M. Boney, Jan M. Kline, Darryl Kline, Nancy W. Boney Lau, Nancy W. Hendricks, David R. Hendricks to Scott B. Feaster, property in Lewis Township, $4,000.

