MONTOUR COUNTY
n Ralph F. Tobias, Rosemary A. Tobias, Jason A. Tobias to Ralph F. Tobias, property in Mahoning Township.
n Andrew J. and Hiliary Styer to Michael Allan Moore, property in Cooper Township, $123,300.
n Martha A. Suhayda, deceased to Miranda L. Robbins, property in Anthony Township, $42,000.
n Diana L. and William Fisher to Vunqiano Huang, Xiaoying Zhang, property in Danville, $85,000.
n John H. James, Audrey A. Walter, Audrey A. James to Austin R. and Alexandrea B. Llewellyn, property in Mayberry Township.
n Jean E. Kapp, deceased to Dragon Bliss LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $109,900.
n Lois S. Gass Trust to Dragon Bliss LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $189,900.
n Caleb J. and Michelle L. Swartz to Donna L. Campbell, property in Anthony Township, $84,000.
n Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Derry Township.
n Michael J. and Sandra M. Coffta to Michael J. Coffta, property in Valley Township.
n Kerry E. Jr. and Deborah A. Reidinger to Rodney M. Allen, property in Valley Township, $436,000.
n Adel Z. and Nadia Makary to Paul Michael and Patricia Lynn Diehl, property in Mahoning Township, $210,000.
n Robert W. and Beverly A. Shellenberger to Tyler Matthew and Natasha Marie Benner, property in Derry Township, $250,000.
n Jessica A. and Shane A. Shaffer to Kevin M. and Nicole A. Spring, property in Anthony Township, $229,000.
n Tammy L. Drumm, deceased to Ryan J. Caruso, Mary Rose Latorre, property in Mahoning Township, $83,000.
n Betty J. Eister, deceased to Edgar L. Jr. and Ruby Ann Mitch, property in Liberty Township, $165,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Joshua and Nikysha Gulba to Robert Gilligbauer, property in Shamokin.
n Gwendolyn A. Brown Estate, Daniel A. Bidelspach Executor to Mark Kenneth and Leslie Elda Lenig, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n Bryan D. and Lisa R. Toms to Bryan D. Toms, property in Mount Carmel Township.
n Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, KML Law Group PC to 2019 Castle LLC, property in Coal Township, $15,225.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Stephen C. Parsons to US Bank National Association Trustee, RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT, property in Zerbe Township, $1,205.26.
n Gary W. Hendershot Estate, Patty A. Hendershot Administratrix to Patty A. Hendershot, property in Watsontown.
n Seth F. and Greta K. Foust to Corey M. Travelpiece, Alyssa L. Brown, property in Northumberland, $126,000.
n Joseph Kimsal Jr. to Jessica R. Kimsal, Thomas Wondoloski, property in Mount Carmel Township, $58,000.
n David P. Snyder to Donald W. May, property in Northumberland.
n John W. Epler, Tina L. Beach to Tina L. Beach, property in Shamokin Township.
n Barrett Bolam to Mark Derr, Matthew Derr, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
n Rebecca Hetherington, Charles K. Hilner, Suzanne M. Hilner to Tiffany Dawn Ashbaugh, Christopher Allen Persing Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
n Crystal L. Horne, Crystal L. and Robert M. Morelli III to Crystal L. and Robert M. Morelli, property in Ralpho Township.
n Donald E. and Jodi A. Scholvin to Mary D. Wieland, property in Sunbury, $115,500.
n Myron Troyanosky, Cynthia Hollowell to Lisa Renee Toms, property in Mount Carmel Township, $280,000.
n Sylvia S. Otto to Heidi A. Steinhart, property in Ralpho Township, $166,000.
n Erika Davis to Alex E. Nieves, property in Zerbe Township, $40,000.
n Guardian Services of Pennsylvania, Harry S. Bright Jr. Estate to Roy David Lenza, property in West Cameron Township, $32,000.
n Robert K. and Hester F. Flemy to Jacqueline L. McAllister, property in West Chillisquque Township.
n Susan F. Allen to Christy Noll, Gary E. Brown, property in Upper Augusta Township, $69,150.
n Nathan Michael Will to Amber D. Will, Nathan M. Jones, property in Sunbury.
n Neal R. and Christine M. Kremer to Justine R. Peters, property in Northumberland, $119,000.
n Linford W. and Teresa E. Good to Maynard A. and Suzanne N. Nissley, property in Sunbury.
n Barbara A. Kullen, Jeffrey J. Fodor to Jeffrey J. Fodor, property in Shamokin.
n Shane N. and Casey Lynn Hogancamp to Casey Lynn Hogancamp, property in Coal Township.
n Luke A. and Whitney L. Newquist to Sarah A. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $155,000.
n Jeffrey Stamm to Giuseppe Conigliaro, Giusi Viterbo, property in Milton.
n Jody L. and Dolan R. Miller to Peggy S. and John L. Kramer, property in Sunbury, $70,000.
n Richard A. Jr. and Kelsey B. Daddario, Kelsey B. Fisher to Joshua A. and Carley M. Kerstetter, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Garry L. and Amy L. Dreese to Jose Luis Rivera Zaragosa, property in Sunbury.
n Raymond Splane, Dolores A. Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Dorothea E. Klebon, Eugene Picarella, Sherri Clark Shebelsky, David R. Shebelsky Estate to Shamokin City, property in Shamokin, $90,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Ronald A. and Linda L. Schultz to Kenneth M. Zettlemoyer II, property in Penn Township.
n Levon S. Hoover, Laverne C. Hoover, Beth E. Hoover to Hoover Family Dynasty Protector Trust, Levon S. Hoover, Beth E. Hoover, Laverne C. Hoover, property in Penn Township.
n John J. and Barbara S. Speicher to Eli J. and Rebecca L. Hostetler, property in West Beaver Township, $40,000.
n Jewel L. Austinson Supplemental Needs Trust, Russella L. and Ralph Moerschbacher to Dean and Karen Fisher, property in Shamokin Dam, $114,000.
n Janice E. and Clair E. Ritter to Michael A. Walter II, Marissa N. Heddings, property in Penn Township.
n Greg A. and Asheala N. Stephens to Greg A. and Asheala N. Stephens, property in Jackson Township.
n Italian Realty, Arthur F. Bowen Living Trust, Arthur F. Bowen, Lawrence E. Johnson to Yedid Management Group LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
n Kris A. Wendt, George Allen Wendt Sr., Margaret L. Wendt to Austin Harry Mahan, property in Monroe Township.
n Peggy Ann Mull to Leslie S. Lenig, property in Perry Township.
n William E. Trewitz, Teri J. Fetterolf to Danielle L. Rankin, property in Jackson Township.
n Find Properties LLC, Hasan Askari to River Valley Enterprise LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
n Christopher M. Jr. and Bridgette R. Vonneida to Bridgette R. Vonneida, property in Monroe Township.
n Iddo M. and Linda E. Hostetler to Emanuel and Annie Yoder, property in Spring and West Beaver townships.
n Richard L. and Debra A. Boyer to Robert L. and Lisabeth W. Black, property in Monroe Township.
n Norman S. Marriott Jr., Norman Marriott, Eva Durm to Lorne R. and Karla M. Nipple, property in Perry Township.
n Robert L. and Barbara J. Musser, Barbara J. and Russell C. Burnham to Matthew D. Keller, property in Selinsgrove.
n Douglas B. and Donna L. Portzline to Marvin L. and Gene E. Thaller, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Scott L. and Kathryn F. Sarfine to Scott L. Sarfine, property in Franklin Township, $40,000.
n Joseph P. and Kelly J. Cook to Joseph P. Cook, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Marlene Read Ettinger to Hidden View Farms, property in Jackson and Penn townships.
n Carl D. Jr. and Karen G. Bowersox to East Main Street Trust, Property Privacy Services, property in Middleburg.
UNION COUNTY
n Brian D. Reitz to Lauren Farley, property in White Deer Township, $125,000.
n Julie Vandivere, Elise A. Nicole to Julie Vandivere, property in Lewisburg.
n Rose M. and Richard F. Handy Jr., Rose M. Bolich to Eric D. and Cynthia M. Moser, property in Kelly Township.
n Robert F. and Caroline E. Gaynor to Kaskie Dev LLC, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Douglas D. Farringer, Tea Jay G. Aikey to Tea Jay G. Aikey, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Michael Anthony and Jouliet Laura Duran to Stone Financing LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,900.
n Stone Financing LLC, Glenn Stratton to Donna M. Terry, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,900.
n Denise M. Lin to Gabriel M. Lin, property in Union Township.
n Amro Alsaid, Susan Rachdan to Bhupendra and Pinal Patel, property in Buffalo Township.
n Elizabeth Janet Wolf to Forty Four Market LLC, property in Lewisburg.
n Joshua S. and Tonia L. Newbury to Calli Co Farms LLC, property in Lewis Township.
n Jan M. Boney, Jan M. Kline, Darryl Kline, Nancy W. Boney Lau, Nancy W. Hendricks, David R. Hendricks to Scott B. Feaster, property in Lewis Township, $4,000.