MONTOUR COUNTY
n Blanche L. Wilson, Rodney J. and Tammy K. Rice to Kelly M. Newman, property in Anthony Township, $6,000.
n James L. and Linda L. Newman to Kelly M. Newman, property in Anthony Township.
n Kelly M. Newman to Kelly M. Newman, property in Anthony Township.
n Rodney H. and Cynthia A. Bird to Rodney & Cynthia Bird Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Rodney Bird Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Cynthia Bird Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, property in Mayberry Township.
n Sarv K. Gupta to Brian M. Walsh, property in Mahoning Township, $399,900.
n Tammy J. Mayer, deceased to Matthew J. Madden, property in Anthony Township, $141,000.
n Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc to Gary Hinkle, property in West Hemlock, $17,000.
n Advancement Ventures LLC to Emily F. and Steven E. Kelly, property in Danville, $183,000.
n Sidiquah C. Nesbit, by sheriff to Gum Realty Group LLC, property in Danville, $87,500.
n Zeferino Martinez, Debby Turano-Martinez to Muhammad Taimur Ahmad Malik, Syeda Fatima Absar, property in Valley Township, $445,000.
n Edgar R. Miller Jr. to Michael J. Machuski, property in Anthony Township, $72,500.
n Christopher J. and Traci L. Moser to Alyssa M. and Corey J. Smith, property in Mahoning Township, $163,000.
n Brightside Homes LLC to Justin R. and Nicole L. Maxfield, property in Danville, $165,050.
n Jennifer M. Reams to Adam Edelstein, property in Mahoning Township, $278,000.
n Larry L. and Pamela Kay Kinn to Gerald J. Jr. and Shannon A. Splitt, property in Danville, $132,000.
n David C. and Louise C. Bush to Zachary S. Hoffer, property in Derry Township, $575,000.
n Option One Mortgage Loan Trust, HSBC Bank USA NA to Kristen Wahlen, property in Cooper Township, $125,000.
n Rachael M. and Jason M. Brown to Rachael M. Brown, property in Mayberry Township.
n Matthew J. Madden to Andrea A. Sapiente, Jeffrey D. Cook, property in Anthony Township, $221,000.
n Tara Kimbason to Mahmoud Darwich, property in Mahoning Township, $267,000.
n Jennifer L. Rodrigues, Jodie M. Ackerman to Timothy and Marissa McKinley, property in Danville, $160,000.
n Wallace G. Crossley, Dayann Crossley, Susan K. and Daryl Hendricks to Parvez and Shaeesta Khan, property in Valley Township, $490,000.
n Amy M. and Arthur E. Zimmerman to Bill Troffey, property in Washingtonville, $69,900.
n HSBC Bank USA NA, First NLC Trust 2005-4 to South 5th Street LLC, property in Danville, $46,000.
n John and Carla Leighow to Kayla M. Mazer, Jordan M. Sinopoli, property in Danville, $135,000.
n Tammy Ryan, Tammy Wislock to Amy M. and Peter Shultz, property in Danville.
n David E. Kupinsky to Seth M. and Christen E. Yost, property in Limestone Township, $240,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Robert J. and Stephanie M. Shipe to David E. and Skyler E. McCoy, property in Lower Augusta Township.
n Landmark Homes and Acquisitions LLC to Jamie Lynn and Frank Yerkes, property in Upper Augusta Township, $24,900.
n Marshall L. and Toni L. Herman to Marshall L. and Toni L. Herman, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Kelly A. Long, Kelly A. and Kevin M. Uprich to Crystyn Masser, Seth Roadcap, property in Zerbe Township, $114,900.
n First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. to Brian Barnette, property in Ralpho Township, $210,000.
n James J. Rovito Sr. Estate, James J. Rovito Executor to Lindsay Elizabeth Deppen, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
n Bank of America, Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Roger F. and Barbara A. Hummel, property in Sunbury, $91,000.
n John K. Hollenbach to John K. Hollenbach, property in Zerbe Township.
n Nancy A. Schu Estate, Leo W. Schu Executor, Michael E. Schu Executor to Henry Laird, property in Mount Carmel Township, $38,000.
n Richard J. Price to Nicholas M. Steffanick, Stephanie D. Evans, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
n Black Diamond Associates Inc. to Martizela E. McGreevy, property in Shamokin, $7,000.
n Abner F. Bye Estate, Debbie Manna Executrix to Kiley L. Manna, property in Mount Carmel, $6,500.
n David P. Glosek, Kathleen M. Cristan to David P. Glosek, property in Coal Township, $9,000.
n Michael Francis and Joyce Otto Mychak to Michael M. III and Molly R. Breskiewicz, property in Ralpho Township.
n Loretta E. and Keith M. Fishburn to Keith M. and Heather M. Fishburn, property in Mount Carmel.
n Joseph A. McCoy Estate, Barbara Joan Wagner Executrix to Matthew McCoy, property in Mount Carmel.
n Bank of America, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Coal Township.
n Stanley W. and Kathryn E. Lindauer to Billy J. and Misty M. Dion, property in Delaware Township, $250,000.
n Ashley R. and Benjamin D. Pearce to Thomas P. Height, property in Riverside, $174,000.
n John L. and Linda A. Eichenlaub to Romeo Wildon II and Donna L. Laroya, property in Turbot Township, $117,000.
n Joseph S. and Janelle R. Kane to Cameron M. Hummel, property in Upper Augusta Township, $160,000.
n Hilcias Tamar Lantigua-Reynoso to Joshnuel Torres, property in Shamokin.
n JR&R LLC to Timothy E. Barrett Jr., Tara L. Mackey, property in Shamokin Township.
n Patricia and Richard D. McGinnis Jr. to Robert D. Greco, property in Kulpmont.
n Thomas John Barry Jr. to Adi Beraha, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
n Kathy K. Allen to Walter J. Lutz Jr., property in Kulpmont.
n Robert E. Kear to Craig A. Vadasz, property in Watsontown.
n John W. Delorso to John Michael Delorso, property in Kulpmont.
n Alan K. and Susan L. Romig to Heather S. Campbell, Christopher Jackson, property in Rockefeller Township, $196,000.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Amy M. Krieger, Amber L. Krieger to Reo Trust 2017 RPL1, property in Coal Township, $1,249.13.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Meredith C. and Isuf Markovic to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., property in Marion Heights, $1,275.98.
n Scott J. and Cynthia M. Gallagher to Cynthia M. Gallagher, property in Ralpho Township.
n JR&R LLC to Ash Grove United Methodist Church, property in Shamokin Township.
n Charles B. Yeager to Charles B. and Jennifer K. Yeager, property in Rockefeller Township.
n Terry L. and Ann N. Vesnefskie to Sara E. Reed, property in Shamokin.
n Wayne Ross and Jade R. Boetsch to David P. Snyder, property in Sunbury.
n Donna J. John, Donna J. Sherwood, Andrew J. Sherwood, Arlo W. Latsha to Braxton Lagerman, property in Zerbe Township.
n Anna M. Long, Robert W. Davis, Linda M. Isenegger to JDCM Properties, property in Shamokin.
n Nannette I. and Shawn E. Cooper to Nannette I. Cooper, property in Northumberland.
n Donald T. and Jessica B. Wallish to Stephen P. and Angela K. Keefer, property in Point Township.
n Ruth E. Williard Estate, Linda L. Williard Executrix to Linda L. Williard, property in Northumberland.
n Michael J. and Barbara J. Morgan to Rodney V. and Julene R. Nulph, property in Rush Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Edward G. and Lynn A. Dempsey to Stephen E. and Amanda L. Dempsey, property in Shamokin Dam, $75,000.
n Susan K. Martin to David S. and Amy D. Martin, property in Penn Township.
n Jesse L. and Kathy L. Ritter to Nichole G. Baer, Ronald L. and Jill S. Gilmore, property in Selinsgrove.
n David E. and Barbara G. Hostetler to Emanuel J. and Malinda A. Yoder, property in West Beaver Township.
n Kimbra L. and Neil E. Miller to William A. Beaver, property in Spring Township.
n Gerald W. Graybill to Michael A. Graybill, property in West Perry Township.
n Donna L. McElroy, Ronna L. McElroy Revocable Trust to Bahram Yazeshni, Porochista Mavandadi, property in Selinsgrove.
n Jonna Enterprises, Mattern Management Co, Donna J. Mattern, Donna J. Mattern Living Trust, John C. Mattern Jr. Family Trust, Trent A. Mattern to D. Ann and L. Lemoine Kratz, property in Spring Township.
n Jonna Enterprises, Mattern Management Co, Donna J. Mattern, Donna J. Mattern Living Trust, John C. Mattern Jr. Family Trust, Trent A. Mattern to Lawrence L. Kratz, Dale Anne Kratz, property in Spring Township.
n Rdg Mill Road Associates, Capitol View Development Co Inc to John R. and Kirsten M. Linn, property in Monroe Township.
n Paul W. Badger, Ashley K. Badger, Chelsea R. Badger, Ashley K. Boonie to Nathan J. and Samantha E. Gemberling, property in Center Township.
n Dustin L. and Janessa K. Mitterling to Jeffrey David Sayre, Julie Nicole McGuigan, property in Penn Township.
n Mary E. Farrell to Janice C. Jones, property in Penn Township.
n Steven A. Mull to Brian K. Mull, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Ronald D. Good to Noreen S. Robbins, property in Selinsgrove.
n Karen L. Hollabaugh, Marlin R. Kratzer to Charles A. and Trudy A. Schroat, property in Penn Township.
n MTGLQ Investors LP, Rushmore Loan Management SErvices LLC to Keith A. Fitzgerald, Brandy Kuhns, property in Spring Township, $29,900.
n Plaza Shopping Center Associates, Alan B. Hoot, Sharon H. Beck to Community Aid Inc, property in Monroe Township.
n David P. Goss, Sherri L. Walter, Robin N. Inns to Barry E. Goss, property in McClure.
n William H. Jr. and Jeannine M. Clark to Kathleen M. Halligan, property in Selinsgrove.
n Elwood E. and Carolina A. Bingaman, Spurgeon L. and Evelin C. Bingaman to Nicholas A. and Kristin E. Carnahan, property in Spring Township.
n Christopher P. Walczak, Keith M. Walczak to Christopher P. and Tera Walczak, property in Penn Township.
n Wayne A. and Virginia Beth Corbin to Greg A. and Teresa A. Mull, property in Monroe Township.
n Tracy A. Sampsell to Hope V. Dewalt, property in Monroe Township.
n William G. II and Joan L. Bastian to Joan L. Bastian, property in Jackson Township.
n Scott A. Lizardi to Scott A. and Cynthia R. Lizardi, property in Monroe Township.
n James S. Sensenig, Thomas S. Sensenig, Martha E. Sensenig, Joan S. and Robert L. Denlinger to Andrew L. Welk, property in West Perry Township, $155,000.
n Mary Lou Erb, Mary Lou Auman to Donald E. Jr. and Pamela J. Erb, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Lura Mae Grenoble to Sethrick C. and Brenda H. Grenoble, property in West Beaver Township.
n Geraldine M. and Paul W. Cashner to Geraldine M. Cashner, Kevin E. Ross, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Andrew K. Ward to Jerry A. Jr. and Amy S. Rager, property in West Beaver Township, $112,500.
n Donna Lee Bickhart, Tammy D. Shepperson McCready to Larry N. Shirk, property in Selinsgrove.
n Crystal A. Delosier to Thomas M. and Elizabeth A. Foreman, property in Selinsgrove.
n Franklin O. and Sherry K. Weaver to Sherry K. Weaver, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Michael A. and Lucy Jason to Jedidiah Alexander and Megan Marie Carr, property in Penn Township.
n Reuben W. Aurand to Sterril A. and Carrie V. Knepp, property in Adams Township, $4,500.
n Bronze C. Brubaker to Darren P. and Erica L. Rhoads, property in Perry Township.
n John W. and Ruth I. Maneval to Debbie K. Maneval, Terry W. Maneval, Dale L. Maneval, property in West Perry Township.
n Eva M. Temple to Eva M. Temple, Mark G. Bickhart, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Chad A. Martin to Jay P. Hoover, Daniel R. Miller, property in Union Township, $22,000.
n Chad A. Martin to Jay P. Hoover, Daniel R. Miller, property in Union Township, $5,000.
n Dana L. Shirk to Michael and Lucy Jason, property in Penn Township.
n Michael D. and Janet S. Bilger to Timothy P. and Jaime N. Schultz, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Duane E. and Kim Rigel, Doreen K. and William Brouse, Douglas A. Rigel to Andrew R. Fisher, Cody A. Fisher, property in Spring Township.
n William J. and Carol M. Zechman, Gloria J. Mengle to Jeffrey A. Dock, property in Franklin Township.
n Cobyn R. Cressinger, Amy E. Long to Wally W. and Judy A. Harpster, property in Selinsgrove.
n Titus B. Jr. and Mary C. Hoover to Titus B. Jr. and Mary C. Hoover, Colby E. Hoover, Heidi J. Hoover, property in Union Township.
n Enos M. and Dena E. Yoder to Eli C. and Rebecca A. Hostetler, property in Penn Township.
n Eli C. and Rebecca A. Hostetler to Enos M. and Dena E. Yoder, property in Jackson Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Cynthia Dietrich, Douglas Dietrich, Constantine Fokas to Joseph J. and Samantha A. Tosolt, property in Lewisburg.
n Randall C. and Susan B. Kreisher to Randall C. and Susan B. Kreisher, property in Lewisburg.
n Brookpark Farm Partnership, Scott A. Baylor Partner, Tracy E. Baylor Partner to East Buffalo Township.
n Charles F. Spurr to Craig J. and Denise L. Paskovich, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Steven W. and Marilyn J. Kreisher to Craig A. and Cassandra L. Bessasparis, property in Kelly Township.
n Daniel A. and Debra J. Wagner to Daniel A. Wagner, property in Union Township.
n John A. and Rose Mary Rodkey to Clifford Scott Rodkey, Judith Rodkey Matusky, property in Hartley Township.
n Daniel O. and Loretta A. Rishel to Thomas L. and Ladon M. Weaver, property in White Deer Township.
n Charles W. and Janet M. Pursel to Robert V. and Pamela P. Conner, property in Kelly Township.
n David R. and Susan A. Roat to Rebecca S. Heimbach Tr, David and Susan Roat Irrev. Grantor Trust, property in Mifflinburg.
n Daniel P. and Deborah J. Masser to Daniel & Deborah Masser Irrev. Grantor Trust, Michelle L. Finck Tr, property in Gregg Township.
n Richard W. and Jacquelyn S. Fernald to Justin D. and Casey J. Herbster, property in Kelly Township.
n Barry Allen and Michelle Lee Heim to Terry L. and Maria L. Heim, property in Limestone Township.
n Donald L. and Elda M. Holdren to Justin L. Valentine, property in Kelly Township, $200,000.
n Jerry W. and Vickie L. Jacoby to Michael S. Smith, property in Lewis Township, $40,000.
n Andrew H. and Marisa M. Clifton to Eden South LLC, property in Lewisburg.
n Ronald W. Koonsman Sr. to Bailey J. Koonsman, property in Hartleton.
n Dale L. and Joan E. Miller to Bernhard P. and Samual P. Friesen, Bernard R. Friesen, property in Buffalo Township.
n Lanny S. Wagner, Lynn D. Wagner, Kathie S. Drumheller Rev. Tr, Leonard D. Kuhns Tr to Richard G. and Kristy L. Albright, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Michael E. and Mary E. Johnson to Hasan Arslan, Christine M. Gleave, property in East Buffalo Township, $244,000.
n Melissa J. Shilo to David Hummer Rowe, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Jerry P. and Jeanne T. Myers to Jerry P. Myers Tr, Jeanne T. Myers, J. P. and J. T. Myers Trust, property in Lewisburg.