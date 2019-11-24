MONTOUR COUNTY
n Darren V. and Deborah Bonnell to Two By Two LLC, property in Danville, $140,000.
n Stanley A. Walter, deceased to Lamar M. Martin, property in Limestone Township, $215,000.
n Allen M. and Bertha M. Martin to Jason M. Martin, property in Limestone Township.
n Joseph D. and Karen K. Siats to Robert E. Sr. and Peggy L. Yarger, property in Valley Township, $349,000.
n Richard F. Jr. and Carla M. Baker to Kevin Michael Muffly, Brittany N. Zapach, property in Liberty Township, $186,000.
n Gary W. and Tina M. Patraw to Gary W. Patraw, property in Liberty Township.
n Todd E. Leighow to Gregory P. Rovenolt, property in Washingtonville, $75,000.
n Robert L. Rishel, deceased to Steven W. Croman, Joseph L. Smith, property in Liberty Township, $20,000.
n Nancy L. Ciccarelli to Matthew G. and Melissa E. Souder, property in West Hemlock, $835,000.
n Timothy E. and Ashley Rucker to Timothy E. and Ashley Rucker, property in West Hemlock.
n Saunders Properties LLC to Richard M. and Deanna Pierce, property in Valley Township, $200,000.
n Jon E. Shoop to Andrew Wimble, property in Danville, $104,000.
n Jennifer Snyder, Arthur Eckart, Judeth Eckart, Judy Eckart to Arthur and Judeth Eckart, property in West Hemlock.
n Joshua M. Sponenberg, Barbara A. Romanic, Barbara A. Sponenberg to Dennis R. Dowd, property in Mahoning Township, $140,200.
n Paul R. and Rosella M. Persaud to Paul R. Persaud, property in Derry Township.
n Eli N. Jr. and Hannah K. Hostetler to Elmer B. and Barbara S. Stoltzfus, property in Derry Township, $218,000.
n Russell L. Hendrickson Jr., Wendy L. Raup, Wendy L. Hendrickson to Jonathan R. Babb, property in Liberty Township, $217,000.
n CSS Industries Inc to Power Yards Real Estate LP, property in Danville, $750,000.
n Bonnie L. Kowalski to Janelle M. Burcicki, property in Mahoning Township, $123,500.
n Pennsylvania CVS Pharmacy LLC to DBD Nocigs 2019-26 LLC, property in Danville, $5,051,700.
n Vintage Hillside TIC 1 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 2 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 3 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 4 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 5 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 6 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 7 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 8 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 9 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 10 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 10 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 12 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC PWH LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 14 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 15 LLC, Vintage Hillside TIC 16 LLC to PVR Vintage Knolls LLC, property in Mahoning Township, $7,100,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Ralph O. Young Jr., Vera M. Young, Ralph A. Young to Ralph A. Young, property in Milton.
n Carol Lynn Troxell Estate, Susan Grace Wills Administratrix to William Troxell, property in Shamokin.
n Melissa K. Erdly to Frank Rodriguez, property in Milton, $20,000.
n Brian P. and Thao Vo Long to James R. and Debra L. Eister, property in Northumberland.
n LSF10 Master Participation Trust, Hudson Homes Management LLC to Michael D. Pogmore, property in Delaware Township, $75,000.
n Barbara Rizzo to Ronald J. Wilson Sr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $32,000.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Harold W. Smith Jr. to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Coal Township, $105.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, John Kleman to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Coal Township, $104.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Massy Gole to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Shamokin, $110.
n Michael J. and Lauri A. Burns to Holly L. Polski, property in Sunbury, $199,900.
n Barbara Hubler to Paul A. Hubler, property in Mount Carmel.
n Vito Clemente to Vito and Briaun M. Clemente, property in Coal Township.
n Steven C. Bobb, Kenneth E. bobb to Aaron L. Jr. and Mary F. Fisher, property in Washington Township, $680,000.
n John F. and Debra J. Dimm to Debra J. Dimm, property in Lewis Township.
n Margaret Ann Purcell to Deborah A. Sanchez, property in Mount Carmel.
n Crossword Connection LLC to MSS Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $13,500.
n Craig W. and Jean M. Fetterman to Craig Fetterman Jr., Patrick Fetterman, Whitney Fetterman, property in Coal Township, $75,000.
n Norman E. and Kathy M. Minnier to Lonike Rental Group LLC, property in Northumberland.
n Craig F. and Theresa M. Miller to Craig F. and Theresa M. Miller, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
n George D. and Priscilla R. Stahl to Genine R. Donato, John B. Stahl, Jeanette F. Campbell, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Mary L. Lenig to Rebekah L. Lenig, Braden E. Snyder, property in Ralpho Township.
n Harold and Constance O. Reichwein, Constance O. Yoder to Jennifer L. Phillips, Elizabeth A. Phillips, property in Milton, $222,000.
n Bryan B. Gidaro to Jerry L. and Barbara A. Wert, property in Shamokin Township.
n Jean E. Bryson Estate, Don L. Bryson Executor to Corey B. and Laurie Heintzelman, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n James L. Mull Jr. to Shane Michael Mull, property in Point Township.
n Elmer W. Loreman and Jean M. Loreman Revocable Living Trust, Jean M. Loreman Trustee to David L. and Ann Louise Haldeman, property in Rush Township, $135,000.
n Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC to Meade Pipeline Co. LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $39,686.
n Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC to Meade Pipeline Co. LLC, property in Coal Township, $520,095.
n Real Capital Group LLC to Andrelle Chavannes, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,000.
n Real Capital Group LLC to William Boyle, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,000.
n Jennifer J. Snds to Travis Black, Josie M. Kohler, property in Coal Township.
n Mabel M. Leininger to James S. and Rebekah F. Calhoun, property in Shamokin Township.
n Linda D. Moyer, John F. Moyer, Pamela S. Paul to Jordan Franklin Specht, Kerilyn Morgan Schaeffer, property in Upper Mahanoy Township.
n Michael P. and Barbara A. Roush Living Trust, Michael P. Roush Trustee to John R. Gemberling, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Shannon W. Witmer, Gwendoyln A. Witmer to Vanessa L. Spang, property in Jackson Township.
n Delmont E. and Cora L. Stiffler to Delmont E. Stiffler, Cora L. Stiffler, Scott H. Stiffler, property in Delaware Township.
n Sadie L. Feese to Joachim A. Buchinsky, property in Zerbe Township, $10,000.
n Maria J.H. and Tyler S. James to Tyler S. and Maria J. James, property in Coal Township.
n Joseph C. Maliszewski Estate, Marianne F. Halko Executrix to Ronald C. and Erin I. Kerstetter, property in Coal Township, $172,000.
n Darrel D. Hutchinson to Jacob P. Swank, property in Shamokin Township, $30,000.
n Terry L. Swartz to Tarheel Properties LLC, property in Coal Township, $12,000.
n Thomas M. Breslin to Joshua Bosack, property in Mount Carmel, $32,500.
n Joseph H. III and Rimanda D. Stender to Sean Versluis, property in Point Township, $149,900.
n Adam P. and Tracey A. Troxell to Collein T. Coxe, property in Sunbury, $101,000.
n Mount Carmel Properties LLC, Sai Arcos LLC to Mount Carmel Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Emily May Anderson, Herbert E. Anderson, Scott E. Anderson, Roy M. Anderson, Daniel B. Anderson to Richard Giedosh Sr., property in Coal Township, $2,289.16.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael and Joanne Anderson to Darlene Baney, proeprty in Coal Township, $3,849.26.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph F. and Joyce A. Foyle to Frederick D. Shingara, property in Coal Township, $9,000.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert E. Lane II to Snydertown Borough, property in Snydertown, $13,692.21.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Nicholas Langis, Julia Frisby to Patrick Joseph Glanzmann, property in Mount Carmel, $2,005.58.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Thofilia Lisiewski to Terry L. Rhoads, property in Mount Carmel, $2,423.25.
n Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Thomas Wilke to Harry and Marjeana Masker, property in Mount Carmel, $2,116.94.
n Richaard L. Umstead to Richard L. Umstead, property in Turbotville.
n Formation LLC to Elite Integrity Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
n Donnamae Hoffman Revocable Living Trust, Albert C. Hoffman Sr. Co-Trustee, Donnamae Hoffman Co-Trustee to Gregory S. Hoffman, property in West Cameron Township, $42,500.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Curtis Shrawder to Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1,269.93.
UNION COUNTY
n Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Trust, Residential Accredit Loans Inc. Mortgage Asset, PHH Mortgage Group to Impact Mgmt. LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $122,500.
n Richard O. Dreisbach Estate, Richard O. Dreisbach Jr. Administrator to Dale W. Dreisbach Jr., property in White Deer Township.
n Jack F. and Carol L. Rishel to Aaron J. and Minerva Z. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township.
n Susan M. Showers to Shane M. Swartzlander, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Susan M. Showers to Shane M. Swartzlander, property in Kelly Township.
n Nathan A. Williard, Katie E. Rancik to Gregory L. and Jacqueline Kieffer, property in New Berlin, $120,000.
n Robert A. Mertz to Robert A. and Merlene G. Mertz, property in Buffalo Township.
n Gary A. and Janet L. Yost to Gary A. and Janet L. Yost, property in White Deer Townshio.
n Jacqueline B. Sallade, Robert W. Eberly to Edward M. Schinnerer, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Edward M. Jr. and Deborah K. Schinnerer to Edward M. Jr. and Deborah K. Schinnerer, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Brooke E. Lawton to Richard W. Donahoe Tr, Helen C. Donahoe Tr, Donahoe Rev. Living Trust, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Donahoe Rev. Living Trust, Richard W. Donahoe Tr, Helen C. Donahoe Tr to Floyd L. and Dorcas Ann Miller, property in Limestone Township.
n Jared W. and Ashley L. Busby to Adam T. Guzenski, property in New Berlin.
n Kenneth R. O’Neill to Kenneth R. O’Neill Jr., property in Kelly Township.
n Jeffrey E. Sr. and Nancy A. Hoyt, Nancy A. Woodhead to Jeffrey E. Hoyt Sr., property in East Buffalo Township.
n Weldon L. and Yolanda G. Bender to Sheldon K. and Lovina J. Reiff, property in Hartley Township.
n Laban U. and Autumn R. Sensenig to Timothy D. and Heather Wheeland, property in Union Township.
n Eugene F. Hoffman, Gary H. Hoffman, Beverly Hoffman, Wayne S. Hoffman, Eileen H. Wolf, Michael J. Wolf, William B. Hoffman, Lisa M. Hoffman to Mabel W. Stauffer to Mervin B. Stauffer, property in West Buffalo Township.
n John D. Burkholder, Yolanda A. Kurtz to Mark Anthony and Melissa J. Miller, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Leroy C. and Janet E. Gotshall to Michael S. and Crystal J. Jeirles, property in Buffalo Township, $116,400.
n David J. and Linda K. Elton to David J. Elton Tr, Linda K. Elton Tr, David J. and Linda K. Elton Rev. Trust, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Patricia A. Flannery Tr, Madeline J. Bott Tr, Madeline Bott Morgan Tr, Richard A. Struble Jr. Tr, Struble Irrev. Residential and Income Trust to Jeremy S. Haley, Sara E. Haley, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Allen Z. and Linda M. Wehr to Wilmer B. and Annetta Z. Hoover, property in Buffalo Township.
n Frank and Molly Fraumeni to Richard Gonzales Jr., Caroline A. Trow, property in East buffalo Township.
n Ronald K. and Christina L. Ulp to William E. and Kristin N. Shreve, property in Union Township.
n Kurt Hecht to Brian Hecht, property in West Buffalo Township.