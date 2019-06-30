NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Bonnie L. Funk to Duane E. Funk, Brenda L. Buckles, Belinda L. Heim, property in Sunbury.
n Patsy Turner Estate, Vickie L. Shrawder to Crystal L. Hans, Ashley E. Turner, vickie L. Shrawder, Avery E. Turner, property in Milton.
n Crystal L. Hans, Ashley E. Turner, Jill E. Turner, Vickie L. Shrawder, Ralph R. Shrawder, Avery E. Turner to Crystal L. Hans, property in Milton.
n Crystal L. Hans, Ashley E. Turner, Jill E. Turner, Vickie L. Shrawder, Ralph R. Shrawder, Avery E. Turner to Avery E. Turner, property in Milton.
n Joshua L. and Laymie S. Whitmyre to Krysta M. and Tylor D. Moyer, property in Milton, $90,000.
Harry M. Hunter to Jeffrey and Susan P. Apfelbaum, property in Sunbury, $40,000.
n James P. III and Hawley J. Halloran to Kyle L. Mcmanigle, Jade S. Coxe, property in Point Township.
n Sarah E. Shambach to Eric P. Campbell, property in Delaware Township.
n Geoffrey L. Estate, Eva Mako Administratrix to Charles W. Smith, property in Shamokin, $8,500.
n Lucille Shierant to Christopher P. and Karen A. Leonard, property in Mount Carmel Township, $194,500.
n Ronald C. Weaver Jr., Allison A. Hirsch to Randy L. Eveland, property in Ralpho Township, $192,000.
n Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Lewisburg Area Recreation Authority to Union County Trail Authority, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n Barbara and Joseph A. Iwanski to Matthew J. Popp, property in Mount Carmel, $75,000.
n Daniel D. Demarco Estate, Denise Demarco Administratrix to Barbara A. and Joseph A. Iwanski, property in Kulpmont, $120,000.
n Dawn M. Bastian Estate, Terri Bastian Executrix, Cynthia M. Wagner Executrix, Cindy M. Wagner Estate, Helen R. Ulrich to Tammy J. Wolgemuth, property in Turbot Township.
n Donna M. Alpaugh to Wayne N. and Tonya S. Lankford, property in Delaware Township, $80,000.
n Shamokin Area Industrial Corporation to F0B6 LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $80,000.
n Heather Anderson ti Fermin Laracuente Rivera, property in Coal Township.
n Sandra L. Robinson to Jacob G. and Karen A. Conrad, property in Turbot Township.
n John F. Shimock III to Ryan R. and Angela M. Merelo, property in Mount Carmel, $35,500.
n David J. Jackson to David J. Jackson, property in Rush Township.
n David Andino to David and Ivette Andino, property in Milton.
n JR&R LLC to Benjamin E. Arnold, property in Shamokin Township.
n Darin R. Keim, Stacey Keim, Chad E. Keim, Tammy Keim, corey L. Keim, Lynn Keim to Keim Properties Inc., property in Washington Township.
n Heather Anderson to Fermin Laracuente, property in Coal Township.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Jackie R. English to JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, property in Sunbury, $2,250.47.
n R&Z Family LLC to Brandon L. and Tiffany M. Coyle, property in Lewis Township, $730,000.
n Adam C. and Gloria A. Kern to Kirsten L. Jones, property in Lewis Township, $215,000.
n Matthew J. Oertle to Travis N. and Chalea L. Marker, property in Riverside, $180,000.
n Shannon F. Alejandro, Chris S. Catton to Ashley Elsensohn, property in Riverside, $204,000.
n Robert D. Greco to robert D. Greco, property in Kulpmont.
n Ronald G. and Sharon A. Miller to Renee and Barry Elliott, property in Marion Heights.
n Shamokin Re Holdings LLC to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
n Branch Banking and Trust Company to Edward J. III and Amanda M. Dye, property in Kulpmont, $90,000.
n Sean Thompson to Raymond Straub, property in Coal Township, $14,000.
n Mary Margaret M. Kriner, William K. Adamski to Clinton D. Libby, Olivia M. Naugle, property in Point Township.
n Dennis A. and Kathy J. Walz to Brent M. Walz, property in Rockefeller Township.
n John and Kathleen Jeremiah to Alyssa Jo Wenrich, property in Shamokin Township, $28,000.
n Warren W. Walker Jr., Sherry A. Hoffman to Donald Beachel, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $25,000.
n Marcus and Chelsea Avellino to Nicholas M. Bozza Jr., property in Marion Heights, $98,500.
n Sherri L. Fulmer, Anthony Joseph Purpura to Anthony Joseph Purpura, property in Coal Township.
n Rebecca A. Roland Estate, Edward R. Roland Co-Executor, Susan J. Hess Co-Executor to Edward R. Roland, Susan J. Hess, property in McEwensville.
n Wendy S. Balliet to Kent D. and Melissa J. Kilgus, property in Delaware Township.
n Randy J. and Rosella A. Vandermark to Cassidy Smith, property in Milton.
n Peter T. and Barbara S. Fleming to Fleming Grantor Trust, Matthew E. Fleming Co-Trustee, Chad J. Fleming Co-Trustee, property in Riverside.
n Foust Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Brenda K. Templin Trustee, Todd A. Foust Trustee to Brian J. Schaffer, property in Delaware Township.
n Michael J. and Joann S. Webster to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in Milton, $61,000.
n Timothy T. and Grace N. James to Stone Fortress Residential LLC, property in Milton, $16,500.
n Sandra A. Winhofer, Nancy Rossi Fogle, Robert Rossi to Melanie M. Marx, property in Kulpmont, $42,500.
n Jessica L. Jones, Jessica J. and Kyle J. Walters to Heather Raymond, property in Northumberland, $120,000.
n Noah A. and Sylvia L. Hostetler to Steven H. and Katie N. Speicher, proeprty in Lewis Township, $549,000.
n Carol Elaine Reichwein Estate, Dawn Elaine Foreman Executrix to Thomas J. and Ashley L. Watts, property in Northumberland, $32,566.07.
n Nellie M. and Douglas G. Crawford to Christopher A. Everetts, Kelly S. Bartusik, property in Delaware Township.
n John L. Wehry Sr., Dorene F. Wehry, Tyrone S. Wehry, Randolph S. Wehry Sr. to David A. Kashner Jr., property in Shamokin Township.
n Patricia M. and Barry A. Knouse, Patricia Rebuck to Tedd A. and Kimberly A. Hubler, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Northumberland County to Mount Carmel Township, property in Mount Carmel Township.
n Suzanne M. Mace to Black Sun Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $4,750.
n Gurjeet S. and Sandeep K. Mann to North Maple Development Group LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $301,880.06.
n Black Sun Capital LLC to Mount Carmel Township, property in Mount Carmel Township, $6,000.
n Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Colleen Mcentee to Jeffrey W. Mowery, property in Milton, $45,532.
n Marie J. Swalina to Alexa Sandri, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
n Jackie H. and Christine L. Marlow to Gregory A. and Lynn M. Smith, property in Upper Augusta Township, $92,000.
n Joshua R. and Katherine A. Henzler to James M. Gilreath, Pamela Kay Hauptmann, property in Watsontown, $250,000.
n Amos J.S. and Sara I. Byler to Ryan G. Bittner, property in Lewis Township, $419,000.
n Staephen J. and Elaine L. Shaffer to Eric James Olinick, property in Sunbury.
n Hinkley Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Ronald W. Hinkley Estate, Ronald M. Hinkley Trustee and Executor, Dale A. Hinkley Trustee and Executor, Cathy M. Hinkley, Danae Hinkley to Melonie A. Wingert, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
n Andrew S. and Silvia Long to Justin D. Foura, Jennifer A. Ravier, property in Point Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
n John E. Maneval, Wanda E. Lapitina, Mark E. Maneval, Kathy Maneval, Matthew E. Maneval, Carol Maneval to Cory E. Maneval, property in Freeburg.
n Kreamer Feed Inc, Kreamer Feed Store Inc to Kreamer Feed Inc, property in Middlecreek Township.
n James S. and Sharon L. Stine to Kreamer Snyder Co Sportsmans Assoc Inc, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Kreamer Snyder Co Sportsmans Assoc inc to Kreamer Snyder Co Sportsmans Assoc Inc, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Christa E. Kerstetter, Patricia A. Hollenbach, Richard O. Benner to Lynford N. and Rose A. Hoover, property in Perry Township.
n Clair D. and Staci S. Walls, Staci S. Kerstetter to Ashley N. Swineford, property in Beavertown.
n Brian C. Egli to Brady A. and Amanda J. Wright, property in Washington Township, $194,350.
n Gerald and Judy Herbster to Allen S. and Jade O. Beaver, property in Center Township.
n Alfred C. and Barbara J. Gabel to Butchs Dream LLC, property in Franklin Township.
n Alfred C. and Barbara J. Gabel to Butchs Dream LLC, property in Franklin Township.
n Darla K. Hadley, Harold V. Bloom Jr. to Geraldine M. Bloom, Darla K. Hadley, Supplemental Needs Trust, Harold V. Bloom, property in Monroe Township.
n Foster S. and Ruth Ann Shrawder to Olga Smith, property in Monroe Township.
n Daniel L. Greak, Franklin L. Greak, Donald L. Greak, Marlene A. Snyder Family Protection Trust to Daniel L. Greak, Franklin L. Greak, Donald L. Greak, Steven Snyder, Danielle M. Greak, Brooke A. Greak, Logan D. Greak, Ryleigh M. Greak, Jason D. Greak, Joshua Greak, William Greak, Jennifer I. Martin, Katherine J. Troxell, Autumn Greak, Austin Greak, Aiden Greak, Arin Greak, property in Union Township.
n Joan M. Moyer to Moyer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Michelle E. Moyer, Christine Vanhorn, property in Washington Township.
n Vincent I. and Lisa J. Macaluso to Michelle M. Macaluso, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Elwood K. Smith to Rusty P. Smith, property in Jackson Township.
n Rusty P. Smith to Rusty P. Smith, property in Jackson Township.
n Wells Fargo Bank to Troy Brubaker, Nelson Gingerich, PA Deals LLC, property in McClure, $54,500.
n Tarry Hall Properties LLC, Ryan Bordner to Gregory and Domenica Zarek, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Eric S. and Julie A. Deckard to Daniel R. Dietz, Natasha M. Page, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Myron L. and Gina L. Redger to Arlyn R. Martin, property in Adams Township.
n Jim C. Beaver & M. Lorraine Revocable Agreement of Trust, M. Lorraine Beaver to Anthony A. and Julia S. Weaver, property in Union Township.
n Helen B. Mitchell to Anthony A. and Julia S. Weaver, property in Union Township.
n Branch Banking & Trust Co, Susquehanna Bank, First Natl Trust Bank to Nicholas A. Snook, property in Beavertown, $44,625.
n Robert E. Jr. and Paula L. Erb to Jaime L. Elliott, Jeanna L. Erb, property in West Beaver Township.
n Larry G. Jr. and Stephanie Kahley to Richard A. and Patricia A. Hackenberg, property in Beavertown, $20,000.
n Gloria Fultz, Charles Fultz, Donna Joan Fultz to Gloria Fultz, property in West Perry Township.
n Rodney E. and Aletha J. Reitz, Rodney E. & Aletha J. Reitz Real Estate Protector Trust to Shawn A. and Krista L. Knotts, property in Monroe Township.
UNION COUNTY
n 110 Haire LLC, David J. Elton Member, Linda K. Elton Member to David J. and Linda K. Elton, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Larry B. and Patricia M. Miller to Larry B. Miller II, Tawnya S. Rice, property in Gregg Township.
n Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter III, Sandra J. Herman to Bank of America National Association, property in Lewisburg, $3,084.20.
n Bruce A. Wallis to Alan C. Kaler, property in East Buffalo Township, $213,500.
n Kevin L. and Jill L. Gemberling to Connor L. and Michaela D. Coolidge, property in Buffalo Township.
n Daniel S. and Penny L. Johnson to Robin G. and Douglas M. Noll, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Dianne Schweitzer to Stuart William Nicoll, Mary K. Hynan Nicoll, property in Mifflinburg.
n Greg Stephens, Asheala Snook to Nathan A. Minium, Tanesha L. Crestani, property in Kelly Township.
n Arristia M. Leymarie to Andrea M. Brockman, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Daniel L. and Robin M. Hering to Jason Z. and Trisha M. Wright, property in Gregg Township.
n Brian P. and Maria E. McDermott to Brian P. and Maria E. McDermott, McDermott Irrev. Residential and Income Trust, property in Kelly Township.
n Edward J. and Leanne E. Loftus to David A. Fletcher, Christian E. Lynch, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Nathan L. and Rosanna M. Martin to Ryan Hostetler Tr, Millmont Mennonite Church, property in Lewis Township.
n Larry D. Bottiger to Larry D. Bottiger Tr, Bottiger Rev. Tr, property in Mifflinburg.
n Gregory T. Allen, Karen Brado Allen to James B. Martin, John B. Martin, property in Limestone Township.
n Jeffrey L. and Valery A. Eichner to Nicholas J. McMillan, property in Union Township, $10,000.
n Mary Jane Sullivan Estate, James Thomas Sullivan Executor to Ammon J. Wagner, Stacey L. Eberhart, property in White Deer Township, $110,000.
n Neomi Y. Hollenbach to William H. and Melissa A. Hollenbach, property in White Deer Township.
n Rodney W. Aikey, Rodney Aikey, Tina Aikey to Donald and Ronda Bogle, property in White Deer Township.
n Maurice Leroy Hess, Linda R. Smith, Linda R. Hess to Sean R. McCarthy, Rebecca C. Seidel, property in White Deer Township.
n Larry E. Hubbert to Larry E. Hubbert, property in Hartley Township.
n Larry E. Hubbert to Larry E. and Carrie Jane Hubbert, property in Hartley Township.
n Jeffery and Alicia Weeder to Jeffery Weeder, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Matthew S. Walter to Brian D. Keister, Donita J. Keister, Nicole R. Watler, property in Mifflinburg.
n Leroy G. and Peggy J. Fisher to Melinda A. Yoder, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Henry M. and Martha R. Oberholtzer to Earl D. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township.
n Roy Neil Bingaman Sr., Thelda I. Bingaman Estate to Marvin D. and Jasmine K. Herr, property in West Buffalo Township, $104,000.