MONTOUR COUNTY
n Patricia J. Walter to Patricia J. Walter, Wade E. Mausteller, property in West Hemlock, $25,000.
n Irrevocable Fry Asset Protection Trust to Kevin L. Fry, property in Cooper Township, $43,325.
n Shawn C. and Colleen Y. Temple to Dragon Acre LLC, property in Danville, $95,000.
n Theodore T. and Pamela C. Yeager to Kaiserwood LLC, property in Danville, $72,000.
n Conna R. and Edward Charles Ogden to Conna R. and Edward Charles Ogden, Daniel Earl Ogden, property in Mahoning Township.
n Edwin W. Strausser to Edwin W. and Annette R. Strausser, property in Derry Township.
n Sherry N. & Kenneth H. Fisher Jr. Protector Trust, Sherry N. Fisher Protector Trust, Kenneth H. Fisher Jr. Protector Trust to Lori T. Laubach, property in Liberty Township.
n John & Sandra Christian Living Trust, John Christian Living Trust, Sandra Christian Living Trust to Michael Justin and Kelly McLaughlin Coffey, property in Mahoning Township, $315,000.
n Elizabeth A. Leiby, deceased to William J. and Stephanie K. Didomenico, property in Danville, $120,000.
n Xiaoshan Fallon to Kevin and Janet Niemiec, property in Liberty Township, $45,000.
n Richard R. and Joy Smith to Richard R. Smith, property in Cooper Township.
n Gavin M. and Breanna Renee Hawk to Alana Crips, property in Danville, $99,000.
n 601 E. Market Street LLC to IIP-PA 5 LLC, property in Dnville, $20,300,000.
n Joseph and Diane C. Mentrikoski to Joseph & Diane Metrikoski Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Joseph Mentrikoski Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Diane Mentrikoski Irevocable Grantor Trust, property in Mahoning Twonship.
n John W. Szymanski to Philip L. and Claribel E. Koch, property in Danville, $168,000.
n Amy M. and Arthur E. Zimmerman to Larry Kriner, property in Washingtonville.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Carol A. Pickett to Michael and Sandy Hagen, property in Zerbe Township.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Cheyenne Yordy to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, property in Milton, $2,652.45.
n Wilma J. Rishel to Hans Michael Backhus, property in Delaware Township, $74,200.
n Lisa K. Reichelderfer Estate, David Reichelderfer Executor, Robert F. Reichelderfer to Philip and Lindsay Herman, property in Turbot Township, $83,000.
n Krisko Ventures LLC to Ryan and Samantha M. Kogut, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
n Barbara Griffiths to Vought Pipe and Supply Inc., property in Ralpho Township, $60,000.
n Neil S. and Linda S. Bohm to Jace and Amanda Cresswell, property in Sunbury.
n Jennifer Reed, Jennifer and Gilles A. Lapointe to Jason D. Renno, property in Rush Township, $145,000.
n Sunbury Realty LLC to Deborah M. Bordner, property in Sunbury.
n Italian Realty LLC to Yedid Management Group LLC, property in Sunbury.
n Andrew F. Curry Estate, Andrew F. Curry Jr. Administrator to Kayla A. and Kale C. English, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n James A. Lauffer Estate, Brian J. Lauffer Executor to Michael C. Haddon, property in Northumberland, $69,900.
n Todd A. Bogush to Heather Ann Elliott, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n William G. Wise to Kenneth John Glosek, property in Ralpho Township, $220,000.
n Thelma E. and Gerald L. Lloyd to Clayton A. King, property in Watsontown, $110,000.
n Joshua L. Frank to Courtney A. King, property in McEwensville, $27,000.
n Gail A. Fike, Gail A. and Luke Marek to Jan A. Prosseda, property in Milton, $124,000.
n Brandon J. Mendoza to Max and Taylor Motko, property in Coal Township, $84,500.
n Bonnie Kay Bon Giorno, Mary Ellen Bon Giorno Estate to Bonnie Kay Bon Giorno, property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n Tina M. Andrews, Tina M. Snell to Severan M. Snell, property in Delaware Township.
n Gloria R. Sigafoos to Joan K. Long, property in Zerbe Township.
n Linda L. Vincenzes to David J. and Lynn Celvi, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1,000.
n Matthew D. Bressi to Matthew D. Bressi, Leanne Rosini, property in Kulpmont.
n Marion H. Palmer to Center State Properties Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
n Shawn M. and Jessica N. Hackenberg, Jessica N. Bergenstock to Alexandria J. Simon, property in Riverside, $119,000.
n Tina M. Dehart, Tina M. Metzger to Tina M. Metzger, property in Coal Township.
n Lawrence J. Lally Jr. to Richard L. Jr. and Patricia A. Kashner, property in Coal Township.
n Michele M. Dormer, Michelle M. Dormer to Lavon E. McKnight, property in Shamokin.
n Hillary F. Fowler, Jonathan Faith, Megan C. Faith, Douglas Faith to Hillary F. Fowler, Jonathan Faith, Megan C. Faith, property in Shamokin Township/Ralpho Township.
n Theron R. and Lisa L. Hardic to Jacob R. Bausinger, property in Lewis Township, $142,500.
n Marie Ficca, Marie Coyne to Janet J. Schoppy, property in Mount Carmel Township, $15,000.
n Marie Ficca, Marie Coyne to Janet J. Schoppy, property in Mount Carmel, $23,000.
n Stone Financing LLC to James H. and Brittini A. Vough, property in Milton, $137,500.
n Michael A. Hubicki to Hubicki Real Estate Protector Trust, Michael A. Hubicki Trustee, property in Northumberland.
n Shahien Aboualalaa, Sobhi A. Shahin to Michael Kreamer, property in Sunbury, $17,500.
n John R. and Janet D. Loss to John R. Loss, property in Milton.
n William B. Strine Co-Partner, Walter M. Strine Jr. Co-Partner, Commonwealth Real Estate Investors to Strine Foundation, Walter M. Strine Foundation, property in Milton.
n Strine Foundation Walter M. Strine Foundation to Milton Holdings Group LLC, property in Milton.
n Matthew S. Robol to Joe W. and Bay T. Dunkelberger, property in Milton.
n James E. Taylor Sr., Ruth P. Deppen to Robert D. and Diana L. Druckenmiller, property in Shamokin Township.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Glenn E. Masser to John and Joanne Pitfido, property in Coal Township, $7,100.
n Christian D. and Amy B. Snead to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury, $44,000.
n Strine Foundation, Walter M. Strine Foundation to AR Property Holdings LLC, property in Milton.
n Cynthia F. Startzel to Rachel Startzel, property in Mount Carmel.
n David D. Rivera to Donna Haley, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
n David Rivera, Celia Santiago to Donna Haley, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
n Teofil Sahutsky to George Grogan Sr., property in Mount Carmel, $2,000.
n Barbara A. Kessler to David J. and Jessica A. Stancavage, property in Ralpho Township.
n Jane A. Caldwell Estate, Vicki A. Loose Executrix to Peggy J. Caldwell, property in Milton.
n Theodore M. and Kathleen Spotts to Gerald A. Jewett, property in Zerbe Township, $67,000.
n Mildred Beinlich Estate, Sandra F. Straub Executrix to Jesse R. Troutman, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $59,500.
n Andrew L. and Stephanie N. Squier to Andrew K. and Lindsey N. Kurtz, property in East Chillisquaque Township.
n Jerimiah L. and Rachel A. Keddy to Allen E. and Pamela L. Walburn, property in Delaware Township.
n Milton Area Industrial Development, Maida to Tracs Development and Properties Incorporated, property in Milton.
n Juan Torres Jr., Janet Carrion to 42 South Front St. LLC, property in Sunbury.
n Wendy Juris, C. Gregory Juris, Donn Herman, James Herman, Cheryl Wainer, Cheryl Warner to Kevin M. and Laurie A. Colwell, property in Ralpho Township, $195,000.
n Stephen J. Castor to Harold A. Schaeffer, property in Shamokin.
n Darlene A. Scandle to Lindsey Ruiz, property in Coal Township, $94,000.
n Vanessa L. Garrison, Vanessa L. and Kody J. Leisenring to Vanessa L. Leisenring, property in Sunbury.
n John J. and Roxanne E. Murdock to Kellina P. Gilroy, property in Ralpho Township, $125,000.
n Linda S. Cunningham Estate, Paula S. Auten Executrix to Craig A. and Michelle L. Cunningham, property in Point Township.
n Jessica C. and Robert A. Davis to Raymond C. Jr. and Margaret M. Drumheiser, property in Kulpmont, $90,000.
n Junction LLC to William Boyle, property in Kulpmont.
n Karen S. Browder to Rodney E. Dauberman Jr., property in West Chillisquaque Township.
n Kathy L. Leonovich to Blaine P. Jr. and Dana M. Madara, property in Ralpho Township, $175,000.
n Mary Ellen O’Brien Estate, Maureen T. Hoffman Executrix to Raymond Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Sherri Shebelsky, Railroad Partners, property in Shamokin.
n Robert F. Jones Estate, Linda C. Jones Executrix to Raymond Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Eugene Pecarella, David R. Shebelsky Estate, Sherri Clark Shebelsky Executrix, property in Shamokin.
n Raymond Splane, Dolores A. Splane, Gregory T. Klebon, Dorothea E. Klebon, Eugene Picarella, David R. Shebelsky Estate, Sherri Clark Shebelsky Executrix to Linda C. and Robert F. Jones, property in Shamokin.
n Kathy R. Grandizio-Stephens to Ralph R. Ristenbatt III, Michelle Nguyen, property in Point Township, $477,000.
n Black Sun Capital LLC to Bernard I. and Wendy A. Flynn, property in Mount Carmel Township.
n Shirley Radzai to ACR Rentals LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,000.
n Kelley M. Krieger to Richard and Debra C. Ziegler, property in Kulpmont, $10,000.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Ann K. Mengel to Kevin K. Pyle, Kenton K. Pyle, property in Perry Township.
n Irene L. and Theodore L. Hetrick Jr., Alton D. Phillips to Alton D. Phillips, Angela Drozda Quinn, Pamela Thomas Zimmerman, property in Spring Township.
n Sterril A. Knepp, Robert L. Knepp, Darlene M. Witmer, Melvin A. Knepp to Nicholas A. Snook, property in Adams Township.
n Christian R. and Mary L. Zook to Daniel J. and Tena M. Hostetler, property in Spring and West Beaver townships.
n Broscious Construction Co to Russell K. Broscious Jr., three properties in Shamokin Dam.
n Deborah J. and Terry E. Wheeland to Thomas S. and Sara A. Reitz, property in Jackson Township.
n Lynn H. Askew, Barbara Ann Seiberling to James P. and Pamela A. Digan, James P. and Pamela A. Digan Living Trust, property in Penn Township.
n William S. Lash, William S. and Beverly A. Lash Living Trust to William S. Lash, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Jerry L. and Gail E. Maurer to Joseph A. and Tara B. Maurer, property in Monroe Township.
n Rickey L. Jr. and Kathryn E. Wolfe to Tyson S. Stahl, property in Selinsgrove.
n Cynthia and Chuck Kline, Scott and Julia Walter to Karena Keller, property in Jackson Township.
n Leslie B. Omalley to Ryan M. Korek, Danielle J. Korek, Steven M. Korek, property in Jackson Township.
n Nicole E. Schilling, Mary L. Drolet to Jonathan V. Billheim, property in Adams Township.
n Thomas M. Moleski, Thomas A. Moleski, Thomas Michael Moleski, Madaline M. Moleski to Shawn O. and Katera L. Reiff, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Maurice R. and Deborah L. Brubaker to Steven W. Anderson Jr., property in Monroe Township.
n Sheriff of Snyder County to Ditech Financial LLC, property in Selinsgrove, $47,000.
n Sheriff of Snyder County for Ronda L. and Brian W. Swartz to Branch Banking & Trust Co, Susquehanna Bank, property in Center Township, $47,000.
n Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes Inc to Tommy J. Arrowood III, property in Monroe Township.
n Ryan G. and Brittney M. Keister to Brittney M. Keister, property in Center Township.
n Betty Ann Mackneer to Denise K. Levin, Donna M. Shriver, Nathan W. Mackneer, Debra A. Fultz, property in West Beaver Township.
n Joni E. Smith, Joni E. Smith Vayda, John C. Vayda to Jason R. and Jeffrey J. Schmucker, property in Adams Township.
n Rachel R. Betzer, Brenda S. Pehowic, Rachel R. Betzer Living Trust to Brenda S. Pehowic, property in Washington Township.
n Dianne L. Sheasley, Dianne L. Sheesley, Sharon E. Krahel to Kimberly A. Stahl, property in Franklin Township.
n Jeffrey Bell, PMB Realty Co to E45 Real Estate LLC, property in Middleburg.
n Carson A. and Sonja Smith to Sonja B. Smith, property in Penn Township.
n Alan R. Pursley, Carol L. Berry Pursley, Carol L. Berry to Scott J. and Tracy S. Kauffman, property in Penn Township.
n James R. and Janet Marino to James and Janet Marino, James and Janet Marino Living Trust, property in Penn Township.
n Ronald D. and Bonnie S. Swinehart, John G. Jr. and Sharon K. Swinehart to Chase L. Benner, Kaitlin M. Mowery, property in Franklin Township.
n Deborah Deverna, Mary A. Hoskey to Keith R. Jr. and Tanya L. Williams, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Keith R. Jr. and Tanya L. Williams to Keith R. Jr. and Tanya L. Williams, property in Middlecreek Township.
n Dorothy E. Snyder to Louis E. and Brenda L. Dombrowski, property in Freeburg.
n Allis K. Rapp Womer, Shane A. Womer to Marissa R. Koch, Kyle R. Strawser, property in Selinsgrove.
n Jamie L. Kline, George Reigle to Angelique G. Reichner, property in Selinsgrove.
n James W. Looney III to Yvonne A. Janus, property in Adams Township.
n Carl H. and Vivian J. Haines to John H. Haines, Connie I. Houston, Cindy Jo Ettinger, Theresa E. Barnaparte, Edwin C. Haines, Richard C. Haines, Carl H. Haines Jr., property in Jackson Township.
n Jane B. Blandy to Jane B. Blandy, property in Selinsgrove.
n Kirby Cyr to Grover P. Jr. and Karen S. Lazar, property in Chapman Township, $185,500.
n Tiffany Jo Morgan, Randy L. Strohecker to Randy L. Strohecker, property in Center Township.
n Emma Ruth Felpel, Judy M. Martin to Gerald R. Felpel, property in West Perry Township.
n Kevin E. and Gloria J. Frymoyer to Larry J. and Linda L. Rothrock, property in West Perry Township.
n Brady E. and Teresa K. Brosious to Charles E. and Terri A. Paige, Charles E. Paige and Terri A. Paige Living Trust, property in Monroe Township.
n Kathleen J. Dalton to Donald and Anna Herbster, property in Penn Township.
n Judith L. Frey to Nicholas G. Oberlin, property in Spring Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Donald E. Sheesley, Mary L. Sheesley, to Michael E. and Linda L. Bowersox, property in Lewis Township.
n Gregg Clark, Cartus Financial Corp., Jennifer Clark to Cartus Financial Corp., property in Kelly Township, $30,000.
n Cartus Financial Corp. to Joshua W. and courtney K. Beddall, property in Kelly Township, $30,000.
n John Richard Yost, Vicki Lewis Yost to John Richard Yost, Vicki Lewis Yost, Yost Irrev Residential & Income Trust, property in Limestone Township.
n Carl W. Beaver Estate, Carlene M. Hendrickson Executrix to Irvin R. Pursel, property in White Deer Township, $103,500.
n Timothy J. and Dawn L. Forbes to Phillip Rathfon Jr., property in Union Township.
n Ronald A. Mytinger to Carter E. Moyer, property in New Berlin.
n Joseph J. and Jessica L. Mathias to Patricia D. Korizno, property in White Deer Township.
n Patricia Byers Korizno, Joseph J. Korizno, Patricia D. Korizno, Jessica L. Mathias to Patricia D. Korizno, property in Kelly Township.
n Paul A. Dion, Loretta M. Hasey to Tresa A. Imparato, Harold B. Keiser, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Kay L. O’Neill to Curtis W. O’Neill Tr, Vicki L. Fritz Tr, Kay L. O’Neill Irrev. Grantor Tr, property in Lewisburg.
n Kay L. O’Neill to Curtis W. O’Neill Tr, Vicki L. Fritz Tr, Kay L. O’Neill Irrev. Grantor Tr, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Rita Balestrini to Gregory K. and Amy M. Donaldson, property in Buffalo Township, $125,000.
n Emily A. and Jadon D. Stoltzfus, Emily A. Smith to David C. Boyer, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Wendy S. Chalmers, Joseph D. Murphy to Brooke and Dustin Robert Snyder, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Michael A. Dietrich, Tanya L. Dietrich, Roy E. Dietrich to Roy E. Dietrich, property in Buffalo Township.
n Michael A. Dietrich, Tanya L. Dietrich, Roy E. Dietrich to Michael A. and Tanya L. Dietrich, property in Buffalo Township.
n Union County Sheriff Ernest C. Ritter III, Allen E. Swartz Administrator, John W. Swartz Jr. Administrator, John W. Swartz Sr. Estate to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, property in White Deer Township.