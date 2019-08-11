MONTOUR COUNTY
n Timothy D. and Molly A. Raup to Evan A. Willard, property in Danville, $50,000.
n Tyler G. Hain to Tyler G. Hain, Stephanie N. Shamburg, property in Anthony Township.
n Ellen and George B. Remick to Robert J. Reedy Jr., Ralph E. Reedy Sr., Ellen I. Remick, Thomas E. Reedy Sr., George R. Reedy, Leona Reedy, property in Liberty Township.
n James C. and Sandra M. Temple to Enos J. and Sadie Mae Hershberger, property in Washingtonville, $45,000.
n Robert J. Sassani, Karen A. and John Labosky, Madeline M. Lebrotski, Madeline M. Sassani, Patrick N. Sassani II, Jenni A. Sassani to Owusu Enterprises LLC, property in Danville, $117,000.
n Raymond I. and Janette Reibsome to Mikel J. and Wanda L. Trate, property in Mahoning Township, $87,110.
n Wayne G. and Susan C. Hildebrand to Edmund G. and Lenore E. Hildebrand, property in Liberty Township.
n Patricia A. Conroy to Michael A. Healy, Jeanette L. Epstein, property in Mahoning Township, $375,000.
n Lois Smith to Jean M. Leahy, property in Limestone Township, $109,000.
n Janette Kifo, deceased to Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Serv, property in Valley Township, $2,792.77.
n Collesce L. and John H. Beck, Heather and Jeffrey J. Good to Heather and Jeffrey J. Good, property in Derry Township.
n Judith A. Krum to Suez Water Pennsylvania Inc, property in Cooper Township, $250,000.
n Linda K. Forney to Linda K. Forney Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, property in Mahoning Township.
n Marcus J. Vansickle to Mariana Martins Tokimatu, property in Danville, $85,000.
n Kayla M. Mazer, Kayla M. and Jordan M. Sinopoli to Jordan M. and Kayla M. Sinopoli, property in Danville.
n Vickie A. Hare to Russell Furst, property in Derry Township, $140,000.
n Ryann K. Kishbaugh, Ryann K. and Benjamin D. McConnell to Patrick R. McKillion, property in Danville, $152,000.
n Ruth E. Amacher, deceased to Randy D. and Vicki J. Fought, property in Derry Township, $181,000.
n Matthew L. Betts to Clay R. and Betsy L. Fahringer, property in Anthony Township, $50,000.
n Helen Lois Davis to Tyler E. Patterson, Lisa A. Dennen, property in Danville, $154,540.
n Brightside Homes LLC to Kenneth and Judith Millar, property in Danville, $185,000.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Terrance L. and Susan R. Gearhart to Alyssa L. Lamotte, property in Riverside, $225,000.
n Laura A. Novinger to Bradley R. Reigle, Trisha S. Watts, property in Jackson Township.
n C.A. Edward and Lynda E. Steen to Andrew M. and Kristin D. Campbell, property in Riverside, $490,000.
n Christopher Worhach, Christy Worhach, Christy Yohe to Bryan C. and Stephanie D. Luden, property in Point Township, $147,000.
n Paul E. Kilgus, Sandy L. Mincemoyer to Justin Allen Cresswell, Stacey Lea Kilgus-Cresswell, property in Delaware Township, $100,000.
n Michael A. and Laura E. Sowers to Dennis J. and Nicole M. Kreider, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n James D. and Stephanie Sartori to Jesse A. Stumpt Sr., Megan McCarron, property in Marion Heights.
n Apartments and Acquisitions, William G. Schwab Trustee to Bridget O’Connel, property in Coal Township, $20,000.
n Jessica R. Albertini to James P. conbeer Jr., property in Coal Township.
n Raymond S. and Amanda S. Lapp to Matthew J. Young, Christina M. Cox, property in Jackson Township, $195,000.
n Robert Hetzendorf to Angela M. Hetzendorf, property in Snydertown.
n Amos S. and Lydia M. Glick to William O. Little, Edward J. Nonemaker, property in Delaware Township, $159,000.
n Alvin E. Long American Legion Post 504 Home Association to BLD Real Estate LLC, property in Lower Mahanoy Township.
n Janelle K. and Edmund F. Ryan to Barry R. and Joyce D. Keefer, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Willard R. and Linda L. Boop to Robert M. and Denise R. Boardman, property in Northumberland, $82,000.
n Linda L. Dubendorf to Christopher J. and Christy M. Worhach, property in Point Township.
n Emanuel Jr. and Sandra M. Giorgini to Joseph D. and Katherine A. Lapotsky, property in Mount Carmel Township, $39,000.
n Integrity Land Inc. to Richard F. Jr. and Rose M. Handy, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $49,900.
n JNJ Investment Properties LLC to Dean Allen and Carol S. Moyer, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
n Charles V. and Dolores E. Cohick to Stephanie Balonis, property in Rockefeller Township.
n Larry R. and Helen L. Beck to Mark D. and Matthew S. Beck, property in Sunbury.
n Margaret E. Musser to Ralph E. Musser, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Matthew D. Wolcott to Caitlin Elizabeth Kinger, property in Ralpho Township, $128,000.
n Toncho L. Bogoev, Darina G. Duncheva to Laura K. Brehm, Ryan C. Boyer, property in Ralpho Township.
n Thomas R. Zujkiewicz to Francis R. and Loretta S. Shannon, property in Mount Carmel Township, $143,000.
n Brett N. Russell to Natalie Hornberger, property in Shamokin, $15,500.
n Robert W. and M. Marie Bleiler to Morgan J. Hons, property in Riverside, $187,000.
n Norman E. and Kristine J. Purcell to Michael S. and Sandra S. Long, property in Zerbe Township, $113,197.
n Robert and Kelly A. Jones to Mason A. Zimmerman, property in Washington Township.
n John E. Bulko Sr. estate, Dean S. Lacrosse executor to Dean S. Lacrosse, property in Ralpho Township, $110,848.50.
n Keith G. Vrabec to Ryan V. and Tiffany M. Funk, property in Rush Township.
n William J. and Rose M. Wagner to Sabrina Rose Berger, Ronnie Lee Beardsley, property in Turbotville, $195,000.
n Nege Investment Group Inc. to Guy Chandrika, Toure I. Philpps-Henderson, property in Coal Township/Shamokin, $16,000.
n Ikes Markets LLC to Jennifer K. Aeppli, property in Coal Township.
n Reber L. Edwards to Justin M. Poe, property in Sunbury.
n Lamar R. Whary Sr. estate, Lamar R. Whary Jr. executor to Gina and William Lee Collins, property in Mount Carmel, $13,000.
n John A. Krieger and Dorothy I. Krieger Revocable Living Trust, John A. Krieger Trustee, Lyn Krieger, Beth Nahdoil, Richard Nahdoil, Jody Picarella, Eric Picarella, Allen R. Krieger to Lyn Krieger, Beth Nahodil, Jody Picarella, Allen R. Krieger, property in Shamokin Township.
n Russell W. Mace to Richard Villari, property in Coal Township.
n John A. Krieger and Dorothy I. Krieger Revocable Living Trust, John A. Krieger Trustee, Lyn Krieger, Beth Nahdoil, Jody Picarella, Allen R. Krieger to Lyn Krieger, Beth Nahodil, Jody Picarella, property in Shamokin Township.
n Saverio Feudale estate, Shirley L. Feudale, Rose Marie T. Feudale to Rose Marie T. Feudale, Shirley L. Feudale, property in Mount Carmel Township.
n Justin M. Poe to Sheila M. Crosson, property in Sunbury.
n Anissa Swigart to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability, property in Shamokin, $1,250.
n Anissa Swigart to Storm Investment Properties Limited Liability, property in Coal Township, $1,250.
n Dolores V. Waugh, Lee Waugh to Michael P. Garcia, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
n Dorothy Luczkoski estate, Jeffrey R. Carlson executor to Michael P. Garcia, property in Mount Carmel, $25,500.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Gary R. and Jill E. Cooper to Andrew K. and Susanne E. Welte, property in Shamokin Dam.
n Joshua M. and Susan M. Donaldson to Kristin M. McCloskey, property in West Beaver Township, $55,000.
n Nancy Ellen Moyer to Charlynn L. Herman, Casey A. Klinger, property in Center Township.
n Daniel J. and Wilma J. Lapetina to Buddy L. Dorman Jr., property in Penn Township.
n Jeffrey L. and Donna L. Gramley, Susan L. St Clair to Kyle A. Shirk, property in Beavertown, $115,000.
n Joe W. and Judy A. Kleinbauer to Crusader Ventures LLC, property in Selinsgrove.
n Dane and Juanita Hess to Jason R. Hess, property in Washington Township.
n Henry A. Maurer Sr., Carol L. Maurer, Carolyn L. Maurer to Stanley T. Jr. and Ashley D. Beck, property in Monroe Township.
n Coy S. and Lori A. Gardner to Walter J. and Diane L. Renninger, property in West Beaver Township.
n Walter J. and Diane L. Renninger to Walter J. and Diane L. Renninger, property in West Beaver Township.
n Coy S. and Lori A. Gardner to Coy S. and Lori A. Gardner, property in West Beaver Township.
n Larry G. and Judith A. Kissinger to Larry G. and Judith A. Kissinger, Kissinger Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in West Perry Township.
n Russell A. Hanson, John E. Arbogast, Lisa E. Zeigler, Troy C. Zeigler to Paula and Alan Zemaitis, property in Penn Township, $280,000.
n David J. and Barbara J. Angstadt to Lisa B. Koontz, A. Diane McCracken, Shawn D. Angstadt, S. Paige Faunce, Marc Angstadt, Keith Michael Angstadt, Megan N. Angstadt Williams, Amanda Kelcie Angstadt Bennett, property in Center Township.
n Kevin M. and Wendy J. Kline to Bradley C. and Tina L. Yetter, property in Center Township.
n Wayne E. and Elizabeth M. Martin, Elroy C. and Deborah K. Neitz, Leroy L. and Donna M. Martin to Leroy L. and Donna M. Martin, Seth A. Martin, Nicole C. Smith, Ashley B. Landis, property in Spring Township.
n Nettie M. Inch to Ricky L. Inch, Kathy M. Kreitzer, property in Penn Township.
n Susquehanna Community Bank, West Milton State Bank to Cenpen Properties LLC, property in West Beaver Township, $750,000.
n Eloise L. Gehman, Karen L. Moyer to Sandra H. Mengel, property in Perry Township.
n Larry E. Arbogast, Donna L. Longacre to Neil A. and Beth S. Courtney, property in Perry Township.
n Daryl L. and Dianne E. Keister to Jordan K. and Karen S. Gibson, property in Penn Township.
n Juleen A. Wilson, Juleen A. and Joseph W. Knipmeyer to Sherry E. Wolfe, property in Selinsgrove.
n Clint W. and Penny L. Neidig to Brent A. and Alora L. Garris, property in Freeburg.
n Harold F. Jr. and Elizabeth Johnston Woelfel to Harold F. Jr. and Elizabeth Johnston Woelfel, property in Selinsgrove.
n Christopher V. Peters, Judith A. Ramer to Paul M. and Michele M. Cascais, property in Washington Township.
n Commonwealth of PA, Department of Transportation, Elizabeth A. Deromedi to Elizabeth A. Deromedi, Commonwealth of PA, Department of Transportation, property in Monroe Township.
n Virgil R. and Jane L. Schlief to James Billow, property in Spring Township.
n Dorothy K. Bailey to Ryan Voneida, property in Jackson Township.
n Matthew A. and Heather A. Rhoads to Matthew A. Rhoads, property in Freeburg.
n David M. and Reesa R. Watto to Flint Ridge Farm Holdings LLC, property in Freeburg.
n Dorothy J. Strawser to Matthew A. Slivinski, property in Penn Township.
n Eastern Communities Limited Partnership, Fine Line Homes Inc to Ethan R. and Laura O. Hummel, property in Monroe Township.
n Larry L. and Doris A. Kerstetter to Dale J. and Cindy L. Smith, property in Center Township.
UNION COUNTY
n James William and Nancy S. Worth to Bernard S. and Marilyn H. Huff, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Rosemary Zartman to Will E. Zartman, property in Buffalo Township.
n Donna K. Prochaska Tr, Betty J. Manos Tr, Sampsell Family Trust to Donna K. Prochaska, property in Mifflinburg.
n Delores W. Manning to David S. Wengerd, property in Lewis Township.
n James G. Orbison to Phedre Delia, Sheena M. Delia, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Martin L. and Shirley E. Newton to Jennifer Leigh Wible, property in Lewisburg, $170,000.
n Christine L. Woodruff, Neal Woodruff, David P. Woodruff to Woodruff Dynasty Trust, property in Hartley Township.
n Glenna H. Kirk estate, Murrell D. Kirk Jr. executor, Merrill D. Kirk executor, Murrell K. Kirk Jr. executor, Murrell D. Kirk executor to Dominique N. Buss, property in Hartleton, $84,500.
n Zane L. Berge Tr, Nancy Berge Tr, Iva G. Berge Irrev Grantor Trust to Aaron J. and Angel E. Forbes, property in Union Township.
n Jeffrey L. and Bethany G. Lytle to Brian A. and Cheri A. Spangler, property in White Deer Township.
n Derek J. Driver, Patricia L. Driver, John Edward Driver to Derek J. and Sarah P. Driver, property in Lewisburg.
n Richard A. Chalmers executor, Eleanor B. Shelly estate to Richard A. Chalmers, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Bernhard R. and Lois I. Friesen to Kelly Township, property in Kelly Township.
n Kelly Township to Bernhard R. and Lois I. Friesen, property in Kelly Township.
n Salim C. Atiyeh to Harmony Corp. LLC, property in Union Township.
n Judith A. Blair to James E. and Sally A. Lecrone, property in Hartley Township.
n Ricky E. and Kathy L. Botts to Kathy L. Botts, property in Mifflinburg.
n Gary E. Gibson Jr. administrator, Karole Rosalie Gibson estate to Gary E. Gibson Jr., property in Gregg Township.
n Richard C. and Cynthia H. Skelton to Collin G. and Ashlee Smith, property in East Buffalo Township.
n William F. Stuckey to Jeffrey L. and Bethany G. Lytle, property in Mifflinburg.
n Dale E. and Joyce A. Gessner to Kevin E. and Amanda M. Gessner, property in Kelly Township.
n Winona V. Coup to Winona V. Gemberling, property in White Deer Township.
n Michael P. and Amanda L. Figgsganter to Stone Financing LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $218,000.
n Sharon I. Patton to Justin D. and Adriane C.G. Rummel, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Greg Lee McBride to Joseph F. Meehan, property in Lewisburg.
n Stephen M. Guattery, Teri J. MacBride to Leo M. and Elizabeth H. Sekulski, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Darlene S. Holtzapple, James E. Holtzapple, Darlene S. Holtzapple executrix, Evelyn E. Snyder estate, property in Buffalo Township.