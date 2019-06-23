MONTOUR COUNTY
n James L. and Sherry L. Derr to James L. and Sherry L. Derr, property in Danville.
n PA Discount Homes LLC to Andrea Liu-Gerytch, Ana P. Pires, property in Danville, $129,900.
n David R. and Erin S. Garner to Eric J. McCabe, Sadie L. Hauck, property in Danville, $139,900.
n Robert H. and Candace O. Hough to Adam and Emily Armstrong, property in Valley Township, $284,000.
n Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Carol A. Stojinski, property in Danville, $194,400.
n Scott Klinger Selden II to Will T. Proctor, property in Danville, $176,500.
n Harold A. Jr. and Michele E. Lerch to Jason M. and April L. Whistler, property in Danville, $120,000.
n Michelle L. Campbell to Naudis Delacruz, property in Danville, $118,900.
n Tiffany A. Fayash, Tiffany A. and Timothy J. Price to Timothy A. Conrad Jr., property in Derry Township, $123,700.
n Jacob’s Landing LLC to John W. Logan III, Kristin L. Martin, property in Danville, $372,500.
n Jacob’s Landing LLC to Rachna Hotchandani, property in Danville, $399,900.
n Anna Pilzek to Joshua N. and Jennifer J. Pitzen, property in Danville, $350,000.
n Theodore F. and Eileen A. Brady to Cory D. Piontek, property in Danville, $69,000.
n Kimberley M. Thoms, Kimberley M. and Philip Youkhana to Michael Ward, property in Danville, $143,000.
n Kimberly A. Skelding, Kollin C. Harmon to Todd S. and Cassondra A. Ellison, property in Mahoning Township, $810,000.
n Paul A. and Amy H. Cera to Graham and Bridget Walker, property in Mahoning Township, $280,000.
n Lauri A. Tyre to Andrew R. Medvec, property in Danville, $159,900.
n Daniel D. and Stacie A. Thomas to Christopher A. and Betsy Jean Persing, property in Danville, $165,000.
n Luke N. and Whitney A. Andera to Steven A. Jacobs, Sarah R. Wilson, property in Valley Township, $252,000.
n Shirley Riley to Nancy Dudley, property in Cooper Township.
n Shirley Riley to Steven A. Troutman, property in Cooper Township.
n Harold D. Kreigh, deceased; Harold D. Kreigh Protector Trust, Paula L. Benkovic, Kelly M. Defacis, Karen Spellman to Laurinda J. Voelcker, property in Mahoning Township, $169,000.
n Herman A. and Kathleen A. Swartz to Herman A. and Kathleen A. Swartz, Swartz Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust, property in Limestone Township.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
n Elizabeth McGhee Estate, Elizabeth Graham to Stephen A. Madden, property in Shamokin, $50,000.
n Ann Mitra Revocable Trust, Ann Mitra Trustee, Sugato Mitra Trustee, SugatoMitra Revocable Trust to Joseph R. Augustinsky, $49,000.
n Jimmie W. Rodger, Tanya L. Rodgers to Sammy M. and Lydia Ann Yoder, property in Lewis Township, $290,000.
n Barbara Cruz Santiago to Stephanie A. Falcon, Jesus Castillo, property in Coal Township.
n Real Capital Group LLC to Tamara Styokovich, property in Shamokin, $1,286.
n Edward and Melissa Kinn to Jeremy Yacobacci, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
n Rita and Michael Lee Timco to Rita Timco, property in Coal Township.
n Woodring Associates Limited Partnership to 1337 Holdings LLC, property in Sunbury.
n Carmel E. Defrancesco Jr., Virginia E. Mascaro-Defrancesco, Martin A. Defrancesco, Carolyn K. Defrancesco to Andrea Roberts, property in Mount Carmel, $75,000.
n Victor F. and Catherine M. Nestico to Jody V. Rebuck, property in East Cameron Township, $40,000.
n Adam A. Bednar to Tyler J. Wilson, Megan M. Flick, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Mildred J. Campbell to Jeffrey L. Johnstonbaugh, Terry R. Miller, property in Northumberland.
n Dale E. and Peggy Lou Harris to Daniel L. and Faye Arndt Shaffer, property in Milton.
n Harold W. and Nancy J. Welliver to Welliver Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Harold W. and Nancy J. Welliver, property in Lewis Township.
n Shawn M. Sebasovich, Melanie K. Culp to Clair H. Walter III, property in Sunbury.
n Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Kayla and Nicholas Diak, property in Shamokin Township, $171,000.
n Albert E. III and Rebecca C. Seidell to Harold Dean and Nancy L. Haven, proeprty in Milton.
n Elijah J. and Devin D. Ilgenfritz to Benjamin R. Trate, property in Milton.
n David W. Hartzel II to Amanda E. McClain, property in Northumberland.
n Kerry Amanda Sandly to Robert J. Wagner, property in Turbotville, $149,500.
n Cort W. Snyder Estate, Galon G. Snyder Administrator to Laura Smith, property in Northumberland, $47,900.
n Alan M. and Melissa J. Spotts to Brian A. and Emily M. Spencer, property in Delaware Township.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Edwin R. Gerhard to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1,096.35.
n J. Leonard and Sharon E. Meckley to Meckley Irrevocable Trust, Todd A. Meckley Trustee, property in Upper Augusta Township.
n Ronda S. Balonis, Albert J. Uscowskas to Keith D. and Patricia A. Musser, property in Shamokin.
n Steven J. and Melissa M. Sweppenhiser to Timothy D. and Melissa M. Zartman, property in Jackson Township.
n Snyder Union Northumberland Habitat for Humanity to Samuel Rosa, Debra Villalobos, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
n Judy A. Fitzpatrick Trustee, Vincent R. Stein Trust to Dale A. Jr. and Angela K. Bartlow, property in Delaware Township, $40,000.
n George W. Long Estate, George W. Long Jr. Executor to Dean P. Long, property in West Cameron Township.
n George W. Long Estate, George W. Long Jr. Executor to Virginia Long, property in Little Mahanoy Township.
n Diversified Services LLC to BSP Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel.
n Paul P. Polyniak, Suzanne Costa to William Henry, William Maher, proeprty in Coal Township, $4,000.
n Victoria F. Chichoskie, Christopher F. Harris, Frances V. Chichoskie to Aden Acquisitions, property in Coal Township, $10,000.
n Northumberland County Sheriff, Robert A. and Cynthia L. Ford to US Bank National Association Trustee, Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series, property in Northumberland, $1,838.25.
n Dale A. and Arlene M. Gessner to Jonathan K. Blank, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $270,000.
n John F. Shimock III, Shimocks Furniture to John F. Shimock III, property in Mount Carmel Township.
n David A. Jr. and Susan Diane Ney to David A. Jr. and Susan Diane Ney, property in Sunbury/Lower Augusta Township.
n Nicholas and Keturah Scherbenco to Carlos Rivera, property in Sunbury.
n Cory J. and Jessica L. Milheim to Ashley R. Groff, property in Milton.
n Louis J. Paradis Jr. to Gavin T. Faust, property in Sunbury.
n Michael Habowski to Francis J. Defrancesco, property in Kulpmont, $123,000.
n Steven J. and Victoria L. Gallie to Randy Pancher, property in Coal Township, $2,500.
n Dorothy M. Fester to Dorothy M. Fester, property in Turbot Township.
n Peter Rivera to Quick Blue LLC, property in Shamokin, $10,500.
n Emily T. Schoch to David M. and Megan L. Grimme, property in Upper Augusta Township, $149,000.
n Sunbury City, Sunbury City Redevelopment Authority to John P. and Nancy Brown Harris, property in Sunbury.
n Stephen J. and Paula H. Laukaitis to George D. Jr. and Tammy J. Hodder, property in Ralpho Township, $174,000.
n Patricia Ann Miller, Patricia A. Stemoroski to Larry J. and Laurie A. Cooper, property in Sunbury.
n Jackson and Judith C. Wetzel to Jackson D. Wetzel and Judith C. Wetzel Trust, Joel C. Wetzel Trustee, Jeff S. Wetzel Trustee, Jill S. Lundy Trustee, property in Jackson Township.
SNYDER COUNTY
n Patricia L. Simpson, Betty E. and Ronald Furr Sr. to Jason H. Zimmerman, property in Jackson Township.
n Paul B. and Silvia T. Blew to Valerie E. Blew, property in Monroe Township.
n Selinsgrove Holdings 2 to Selinsgrove Holdings 2, property in Penn Township, $137,648.
n Michael E. Marr, Harry H. Marr Jr. and Sarah V. Marr Revocable Living Trust, Marr Family Trust, Ty R. Marr to Michael E. and Yvonne M. Marr, property in Shamokin Dam, $42,500.
n Jonathan B. and Mabel G. Stauffer to Nathan M. and Rosanna A. Brubacker, property in Perry Township.
n Kristin E. and Nicholas A. Carnahan to Brandon A. and Lisa M. Keister, property in Beavertown.
n Karen L. Hollabaugh, Marlin R. Kratzer to Enos M. and Dena E. Yoder, Crist E. and Malinda L. Zook, property in Penn Township.
n Mary C. and Kevin E. Kratzer Sr., Sylvia J. Bostian to Kevin E. Kratzer Sr., property in Penn Township.
n Leonard J. and Sharon E. Meckley to Todd A. Meckley, Meckley Irrevocable Trust, property in Monroe Township.
n Joseph C. and Sharon L. Moyer to Bret A. and Mary E. Moyer, property in Jackson Township.
n Stephen O. and Dorothy A. Kerstetter to Keith A. and Kelly L. Kessler, property in Chapman Township.
n Lori J. Stahr, Donald R. Gearhart to Kyle R. and Amber M. Heimbach, property in Chapman Township.
n Sheriff of Snyder County to Federal National Mortgage Corporation, property in Middleburg, $42,200.
n William C. and Cynthia S. Fultz to Krista L. and Corey W. Farner, property in West Beaver Township.
n Gary L. and Jennifer S. Bowman to Jeffrey C. and Annette R. Morton, property in Spring Township, $19,000.
n B. Arlene and Randy A. Knepp to Mark A. and Jayla R. Hoover, property in Franklin Township, $200,000.
n Lamar B. and Lori R. Brubaker to Todd Philip and Juanita H. Martin, property in Union Township, $252,000.
n Jesse J. Yoder to Douglas A. and Vickie L. Klingler, property in Penn Township.
n Satyam Developers, Narendra and Poonam Srivastava to Susan M. Mitchell, property in Monroe Township.
n Steven M. and Candace L. Hicks to Kevin R. Leitzel, Thomas A. Richards, property in Penn Township.
UNION COUNTY
n Theodore C. Edmonds, Theodore Charles Edmonds to Brian Hauser, Christina V. Xydias, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Bruce C. and Susie A. Stahl to Brian C. and Sherri K. Trate, property in White Deer Township.
n Barbara M. and Gary L. Anderson to Edward L. and Sara J. Talmage, property in Union Township.
n Joseph W. Murphy to Mark Daniel and Kristen Lea Norton, property in Mifflinburg.
n Mark A. and Alison Ubbens to Mark A. Ubbens, property in East Buffalo Township.
n Wayne A. and Serena F. McGraw to Wayne A. and Serena F. McGraw, Larry E. McGraw, property in Limestone Township.
n Daniel Y. and Anna R. Miller to Amy L. Orren, Casey M. Lynott, property in Limestone Township.
n Jeffery E. Kerstetter Executor, Shirley E. Kerstetter Estate to Jeffery E. Kerstetter, property in Mifflinburg.
n Guy D. and Kay E. Stamm to Matthew Wilson, property in Limestone Township.
n Michael H. and Donna J. Gemberling to Donna J. Gemberling, property in Hartley Township.
n Joseph C. and Sharon L. Moyer to Bret A. and Mary E. Moyer, property in Union Ind. Township/Snyder County.
n C. David and Carol Ann Peachey to Elvin M. and Sarah A. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township.
n Wesley S. Harner, Heather Jo Ewig to Bradley D. Petersen, property in White Deer Township.
n Eric W. and Holly J. Yoder to Larry A. and Frances J. Showver, property in Lewis Township.
n Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver to Larry A. and Frances J. Showver, property in Lewis Township.
n Holly M. Kerwin, Elizabeth B. McClure to Bucknell University, property in Lewisburg, $875,000.
n Angela Raker Admrx., Rhoda Deetz Admrx., Wanda L. Troutman Estate to Theresa Yerger, property in Lewisburg, $225,000.
n James E. Foresman Sr., James D. Foresman Jr. to James D. Foresman Jr., Jerald S. and Michelle L. Foresman, property in Gregg Township.
n Shirley A. Cooper to Charles Neil Wright, property in West Buffalo Township.
n Denise M. Lin to Benjamin and Daria Keyser, property in Union Ind. Township.