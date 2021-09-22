I've been told that 81-plus million people can't be wrong.
Well, Joe Biden has certainly proven them all wrong.
God Bless and help the USA.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown
Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 7:52 pm