By Rick Dandes
NORTHUMBERLAND — A new consignment shop operated by entrepreneural couple Charlie and Tracy Miloro is opening this week, the culmination of months of renovating the former Daddy McFatty’s bar on Queen Street.
The space is now a large consignment shops consisting of independent vendors selling antiques and vintage items.
The Miloros, who live in Selinsgrove, did a complete renovation of the former bar, Charlie said. “We did a whole new roof, drywall, new flooring, paint. It was a lot of work.”
The couple got the idea some time ago, as they have rented booths to sell items.
“We saw a need out there,” Charlie said, Thursday. “We wanted to create a space where people could rent and still make money by selling their products to consumers.
“We also want this to be a place where people can bring their children,” Charlie said. “We’ll have some kids stuff here for them. Just a place where people can come, enjoy shopping and find good deals.”
“This is not a large yard sale,” Tracy said. “The Street of Shops (in Lewisburg) has that. “
She and Charlie make a point of inquiring what products each new vendor intends to sell.
Pre-opening, Tracy said, “we have 29 vendors, so there is space for more.” The rental costs are nominal, $25 and up, depending on the size of the space. The goal is to hit at least 50 vendors, Charlie said.
Vendors will sell candles, crafts, antiques, vintage items, re-finished furniuture, woodworking, an artist’s paintings, jewlery, essential oils, dolls, handbags, and personalized coffee mugs.
This is the Miloro’s dream business, but Charlie said.
“All of this has been hard work, but it is gratifying. It fills a need here in Northumberland. Hopefully this will bring some people into this area. There are other businesses opening up soon. This once was a thriving area. Hopefully that can happen again.”
The Queen Street Shops of Northumberland , 95 Queen St., is open seven days a week. Sun., Mon.,Wed., 10 a..m.-4 p.m., Tues., Thurs., Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The “soft” opening is ribbon-cutting opening. Aug. 3 is the grand opening.