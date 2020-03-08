Railroad firm invests to help build up Valley

NORTHUMBERLAND — The North Shore Railroad Company (NSHR), rail freight service provider to the Central Pennsylvania region, is investing $3,750 in Focus Central PA to attract new investment in the region.
North Shore President and CEO Jeb Stotter, says Focus is an essential investment.
“Our company strives to be civic partners with the communities we serve, and Focus Central PA plays an important part role, joining in that mission,” he said. “The work and commitment of Focus helps bring business to our region.”
Joe Kantz, North Shore business and development manager, said he feels fortunate to have Focus Central PA in the Valley’s portfolio.
“Every business in our market who relies on the economic growth of our area should be an investor in this wonderful economic development marketing organization,” Kantz said.
For the past 36 years, NSHR, a privately owned company, has provided rail freight service to the six short line railroads they operate.
These short line properties span across almost 250 miles of track. They are: the Juniata Valley Railroad, the Lycoming Valley Railroad, the Nittany & Bald Eagle Railroad, the North Shore Railroad, the Shamokin Valley Railroad and the Union County Industrial Railroad.
“The quality rail service and infrastructure we have in the region is a significant competitive advantage for manufacturing and distribution prospects. It is of extreme value to have partners like North Shore Railroad engaged and supporting our efforts” Lauren Bryson, Executive Director of Focus Central PA.
Joining Bryson, Stotter and Kantz at the check presentation were members of North Shore Railroad Company & Affiliates’ Diana Williams, treasurer/controller; Todd Hunter, chief marketing officer; and Loni Martz Briner, public relations & media manager.