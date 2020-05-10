The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — A public meeting is scheduled, and citizens are invited to comment on proposed road and highway projects as well as public transportation initiatives targeted for the next four years across the region.
As part of the public involvement process, the public meeting and information session on the draft 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) will be held online from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The virtual meeting, moved online because of COVID-19 precautions, will provide an opportunity for questions.
The draft plan includes proposed transportation projects in Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, and an be viewed on the SEDA County of Governments’ transportation website at www.seda-cog.org/departments/transportation — click “Transportation Improvement Program.”
All comments on the draft TIP must be received by 4 p.m. on May 31 and must include the name and address of the commenter.
SEDA-COG works with local governments, businesses, and nonprofits to establish the region’s transportation priorities. Those priorities are detailed in the TIP, updated by SEDA-COG every two years in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and local project stakeholders.
The proposed TIP projects are valued at $376 million over the next four years. Some projects on the TIP include:
n The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project
n Major traffic signal improvements are planned for Route 150 in Clinton County and corridor-wide safety improvements for Route 54 in Montour County
n Repaving is planned for portions of Farrandsville Road in Clinton County, Routes 11 and 339 in Columbia County, Route 522 and Electric Avenue in Mifflin County, Interstate 80 in Montour County, and Route 54 in Northumberland County
n Rehabilitation or replacement of many deficient state and local bridges across the region.
The draft plan also includes 23 local bridges — one in Snyder County, two in Mifflin County, three in Clinton and Montour counties, four in Columbia and Northumberland counties, and six in Union County. Additional new local bridge projects may be addressed through the TIP in the future, using cost savings or special initiatives.
A plan for pubic transit also has been drafted by the SEDA-COG MPO and area transit agencies and includes transit projects worth $3.2 million for Call A Ride Service Inc. in Mifflin and Juniata counties and Geisinger Health System for the LIFE Geisinger Program.
The meeting can be joined via teleconference or videoconference using the following credentials:
n Teleconference: (267) 332-8737; Conference ID: 747467733
n Videoconference: https://meet.lync.com/pagov/cmullins/G0C89D06