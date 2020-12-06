Reports: Porch pirates don't care if they are on camera

By Rick Dandes
Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicked off the holiday shopping season this past week, and this year, retailers are anticipating an increase in home deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this also offers way more opportunities for so-called porch pirates that may be lurking nearby, to grab the delivered gift, said Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, a nationally known expert on theft prevention who has appeared nationally on ABC, FOX, and CBS TV.
A recent survey found that one in five Americans were victims of porch pirates, Mankarious said. “But only one in three take action against it. We realize this is on the rise. Everybody is shopping online. And this creates a wonderful chance for those who drive through neighborhoods and look for packages to steal.
“What we’re find is these porch pirates don’t care if there is a camera or some kind of recording device at the front door of a home,” she said. “They are still taking packages.”
Consumers are now shipping things to their home that maybe two years ago, the buyer might have said, “Oh, this is too valuable. I’ll wait and pick it up at the store,” Mankarious said.
“That’s not the case any more. More people are taking higher ticketed items and having them shipped for delivery. And allowing the purchase to sit right at the front door while they are at work or out running errands. Porch pirates know that.
“But the reality is that they are taking whatever it is that they can get their hands on,” she said, “and sometimes they’ll open up the package, figure they don’t want the item and using the package as a prop when they go to the next home. They look like they are delivering a package but what they’ll do is drop off what they didn’t want and take another package, hoping they have better luck.”
Porch pirates steal both for themselves and to sell.
“We know that people are facing very desperate times,” she said. “We are seeing stealing in hopes of finding presents for their own families. And others just will resell it. We’re seeing all of that.”
Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite said “we have had numerous complaints of thefts on properties. You have to be very vigilant.”
A lot of people order online but don’t think about when the package is coming or how long it might sit there on a porch.”
These days there are ways to know exactly when things are going to come, he said.
“A lot of people are using security cameras,” Witherite said.
See if you can instruct to have the delivery left in other places besides a front porch — on the side or behind a house. Behind a fence. Ask the package to be left with a neighbor, or at someplace where you know someone will be. Perhaps at your place of work, while you are there.
“We have considered that if things get worse that they can drop their packages off at the police station lobby,” Witherite said. “That’s been done by some departments.”
Ultimately, Mankarious added, if a neighborhood can come together “and people are taking videos and watching for each other, you can let it be known via social media that ‘We are Watching. We are going to stand up against this. We are going to fight this. Leave our neighborhood alone.’”
Also available are post office boxes, or hard lockers that you can get. You can install a large lock box at your home.
“Companies are really trying to help,” she said. “Delivery drivers are looking to place packages in places that are not so much visually apparent for people driving by.”
If communities can come together and be public safety minded, a porch pirate will pass by, figuring it’s not worth it to be in this area.
“Let outsiders know that you are going to be vigilant,” Mankarious said.