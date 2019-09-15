By Rick Dandes
MILTON — A new restaurant that opened at the corner of Hepburn Street and Turbot Ave. is keeping alive and thriving the string of businesses at this landmark location for more than half a century.
Until bought by Jason Letteer, of Milton, and his fiance Donna Pantohan, it was widely known as Klees’ Corner. Now, it’s The Breaking Bread Company.
“Steve Klees owned this property before us, for 21 years,” Letteer said. Under his ownership, Klees’ Corner was a market and restaurant.
“It was a little grocery store, a staple in the community since the 1950s,” Klees said. “It once was a butcher shop as well.”
“One of the things that I found so intriguing about this location was that I knew it well. I lived above here for four years,” said Letteer, on Wednesday afternoon.
“It kind of bugged me over the years about buying this. Steve would tell me ‘when the time is right, we’ll talk.’”
That right time became this past summer.
“We talked about it and made a decision to do so,” Letteer explained. “I’m glad I did it.”
Letteer, a former restaurant manager, has about 10 people working at the restaurant —a mix of part and full time.
It is also a family operation. His mother helps out, and daughter Gabrielle does cooking.
“I really like working here,” she said. “It’s nice that there is a lot of our family here.”
The Breaking Bread Company started at the Lewisburg Wednesday Farmer’s Market. “In 2012, we went to the Farmer’s Market on a whim, with about 30 bags filled with bread and we sold out within an hour. Each week we increased it and built a steady clientele. It’s a great place. I get out, meet new people that are different from the Milton clientele.”
Breaking Bread in Milton is a “full scale restaurant,” Letteer said, “with seating accommodations for about 35 people. We serve breakfast, lunch, and an early dinner. We’re not a fast food restaurant, but we do try to serve our customers as quickly as we can.”
Once Letteer took ownership he made several renovations to the inside space. He also brought in a pizza oven and fryers.
‘We transformed the entire restaurant in one week and one day,” he said.”Everything fell neatly into place.”
There is a special satisfaction, he said, in serving a “good local clientele that are neighborhood people, local Milton people, and people who have come here because they knew us from the Lewisburg Market. We’ll continue at the Farmer’s Market as well as this new restaurant.”
Some of the favorites, he said, are their three-egg omelets, Gyros, burgers, and Stromboli and Calzones..
Breaking Bread is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.