Starting on May 18, the menus and beer lists at nine regional breweries will feature a new brew available on their menus: “Super Beeroes.”
Those nine breweries fall along the River Rat Brew Trail, a joint creation of the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and the Susquehanna Valley Visitors Bureau.
“Those of us on the trail have some routine meetings a few times a year,” said Logan Powell, the head brewer at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, in Mifflinburg.
“Last year we brainstormed about how great it would be to try to do a beer together with all the breweries. So we, here, at the Rusty Rail kind of took the initiative. There are 15 breweries on the River Rat Brew Trail, but eight other ones plus the Rusty Rail teamed up, met and crafted a recipe.”
The new craft beer was brewed with Kviek Hornindal, a blend of cooperative strains that produces a tropical flavor and aroma that can present as stone fruit, pineapple, tangerine, mango and dried fruit leather, which complement fruit-forward hops.
“Super Beeroes,” will be a Hazy IPA style, made with Cascade, Citra, and HBC-586 Hops, Powell said.
Coming in at 5.2 percent ABV, Super Beeroes will be released exclusively at nine collaborating breweries: Covered Bridge Brewhaus, Shamokin; Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, Sunbury; Hidden Stories Brewing Company, Sunbury; Jackass Brewing Company, Lewisburg; Lost Mined Brewing Company and Restaurant, Shamokin; Marley’s Brewery and Grille, Bloomsburg; Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville; Rock God Brewing Company, Danville, and Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg.
The breweries first gathered at Jackass Brewing Company on March 21 to lay out details for the new brew. The actual brewing was conducted by the entire group at Rusty Rail Brewing Company on April 17, a full-day event.
“We did a double batch, just under 1,000 gallons of it,” Powell said, on Friday.
“We packaged it here a couple of days ago. And we will be distributing it to the nine participating breweries for a May 18 release.
“It’s a privilege to work in this industry, and it was an honor to host all these local brewers for this collaboration,” Powell added.
“Getting everybody together on this project was absolutely fantastic. I have great respect for everybody involved and can’t wait for everyone to enjoy our hard work.”
‘We’re really happy with the new beer,” Powell said. “I just started taking samples to the participating breweries for tasting and everybody seems to be extremely happy with it. It’s an awesome product.”
The idea for starting a brew trail actually began in 2015 with conversations between executive directors of two visitors bureaus, Otto Kurecian (CMVB) and Andrew Miller (SRVVB).
The directors contacted five local brewers in 2015 with the idea of starting a brew trail. Now, eight years later, in all, there are 15 breweries on the trail.
Besides tripling in size, there is much excitement that “our group’s delicious collaboration beer is almost ready to be tapped,” Logan said.
Craft beer enthusiasts who would like to experience the full brew brail can buy a 2023 River Rat Brew Trail passport, which is valid now through October 31.
Passports are $35 and include a set of apparel and merchandise prizes upon completing all fifteen stops.
An Enhanced Passport Experience package is also available for purchase. This package includes a passport as well as a seat at the table for an exclusive five course brewer’s dinner, which will be held on Friday, September 29 at Rusty Rail.
Each course will feature a specially selected 5 oz. beer pairing; five trail brewers will be in attendance to introduce their brew and pairing. The meal will also include one 16 oz. Rusty Rail beer. Attendees will be able to interact with the brewers and learn more about their creations. Enhanced Passport sales are limited to fifty attendees.
To learn more about Brew Trail or purchase a passport, please visit RiverRatBrewTrail.com.