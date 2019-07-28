Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series featuring successful small businesses located within local farmers markets.
By Lisa Z. Leighton
For The Daily Item
Just thinking about dense, rich and creamy cheesecakes causes most peoples’ mouths to water. The menu offered by Cowgirl Cheesecakes doesn’t disappoint.
From cookies and cream and white chocolate raspberry to peanut butter, chocolate lovers, key lime, blueberries and cream, red velvet (are you salivating yet?), cherry delight, turtle, mocha, and several others, there’s truly something for every sweet tooth.
Owner Amy Stoltzfus says there are two clear favorites among her customers though, “Peanut butter and white chocolate raspberry,” she says with a smile.
While she works fulltime training horses on her horse ranch, hence the company name, Amy started the side business on a bit of a whim with no experience making cheesecakes.
“I started making cheesecakes eleven years ago, but I had no experience making them at first. A friend invited me to a women’s church dinner and I volunteered to make some cheesecakes. But I had never made one before, so I experimented a bunch. I took the cheesecakes to the dinner and friends and family raved about them.”
The rest is history, as they say.
Cowgirl Cheesecakes has operated out of the Lewisburg Farmers Market every Wednesday since spring of 2018 and is thriving thanks to raving customers. On Facebook alone, she has a 5 out of 5 star rating based on the reviews of 22 enthusiastic customers. Most return again and again.
Amy says, “A friend suggested the Lewisburg Farmers Market and it has worked out very well. The atmosphere is very friendly and customers are loyal.”
While the booth is small, the display stands out for its elegance and yes, decadence. An on-site refrigerator keeps the cheesecakes safe for the entire market day.
One of her unique offerings has become a signature of her company – cheesecake jars that are single serving and portable.
“I just put the cheesecake batter in the jars and bake right in them,” she says.
In addition to small orders, she also welcomes large orders for weddings, showers, and party favors. Customers simply need to call ahead and schedule a pick-up at the market.
After a year and a half of sales under her saddle, Cowgirl Cheesecakes is beginning to expand beyond the Lewisburg Farmers Market. Amy has been a vendor at Fork’s Farm Market in Columbia County as well as Christkindl Market in Mifflinburg. Fundraisers are a unique option too; she recently did a fundraiser for a local high school Music Booster club. Her homemade desserts are offered in three sizes: jars for $6 and medium cakes and large cakes ranging from $18-30.
“This is a side business, but I am open to what it brings,” Amy says.
To view Cowgirl Cheesecake’s full menu and price list, as well as read glowing reviews, search for her company on Facebook. Or better yet, visit Cowgirl Cheesecake’s booth inside the Lewisburg Farmers Market every Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Samples are complimentary and relatively guilt-free.