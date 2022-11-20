SUNBURY — Two years Edwin Santana opened Santana’s Soulfrito and will have another grand opening.
That’s because he expanded the business into something he said downtown Sunbury needs: more options.
Continuing a tradition of making authentic Puerto Rican food was something Santana, 30, of Northumberland, vowed to do when he arrived in Sunbury 15 years ago.
And now, the former New York City resident’s wish has come true because he and his wife, Dawn, 38, are reopening Santana’s Soulfrito, at 318 Market St. with a bit of a twist.
“We will now be serving alcohol,” Santana said. “We are excited for the public to come in and see everything we have done.”
Santana decided to close in May because he purchased the property after being a renter and wanted to make some significant changes.
For example, he built a bar, which he did himself, remodeled his restaurant and changed some things up.
“We have a brand new kitchen and we are now going to be serving food with alcohol and then switching to a bar menu at night for people who want to come in and relax and have a drink.”
The road getting there wasn’t easy, he said.
“We had to apply for the liquor license and there were a lot of things that needed to be done, but I wanted to do it all the right way,” he said.
Santana said that after he moved to the region, he missed the food his grandmother made in New York.
“I always wanted to bring that here to Sunbury, and now I will be able to and offer even more for the public,” he said.
He also manages the 30 units he has through Sunbury that he rents out.
His business will employ eight people, and wants to assure the public his new establishment will be a safe place for everyone.
“Sunbury is changing in culture and getting more diverse,” he said. “I want people to be able to come in and enjoy the food and have a drink and let them know they will be safe.”
The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and the bar menu will kick in at that point until 2 a.m., he said.
Santana is also remodeling the upstairs of the property and will be using it for a banquet hall, he said.
“People will be able to rent it out and we can cater it or they can bring in another caterer,” he said. “We want to be able to give people options on what they want to do.”
Santana’s will also be opening on Sundays and serving brunch from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., something Santana said he was also excited to begin.
Santana’s will also be offering a delivery service.
Santana said he has also started to attend City Council meetings because he wants to be involved in his community.
“I want people to know I am part of the community and want to stay up-to-date on what’s going on.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is proud of Santana and excited to see Santana’s business grow.
“I am happy to see they are bringing another option to Sunbury,” he said.
“This is showing that Sunbury is making progress with its businesses. These businesses are a huge part of our community and are the backbone of Sunbury.’
Santana’s Soulfrito will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m until 10 p.m. at which point they will switch to a bar menu from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. on those evenings.
On Sundays, Santana’s will open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.