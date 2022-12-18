LEWISBURG — Board officers for SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) were elected at the Dec. 7 public meeting.
The 2023 SEDA-COG Board of Directors’ officers will be Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins, president; Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger, first vice president; Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, second vice president; Larry Reisinger of Perry County, secretary, and Dennis Van Benthuysen of Snyder County, treasurer.
“Serving as board president for 2023, I look forward to continued service with our dedicated board of directors and our professional staff,” Higgins said.
“Together, we will continue to administer existing programs and identify new opportunities to encourage and support long-term economic growth through our local small business community. These efforts serve to strengthen the quality of life throughout our 11-county SEDA-COG region.”
SEDA-COG Executive Director Kim Wheeler thanked outgoing board President Kevin Kodish for his service to the agency.
“Board President Kodish has led the SEDA-COG Board through some unprecedented times. We deeply appreciate his commitment and guidance to serving this region and ensuring the Board is attentive to critical matters of importance for our future,” Wheeler said. “We are looking forward to seeing what else we can accomplish in the new year with Commissioner Higgins at the helm.”
The SEDA-COG board is a 22-member, county-based policy board representing both public and private sectors.
As a community and economic development agency, SEDA-COG works to enhance the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of its communities at the state and federal levels. For more information, visit online at: www.seda-cog.org.