The Daily Item
LEWISBURG — The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA), a leading short-line railroad serving nine counties in central Pennsylvania has marked 40 years of local service.
Established in 1983, the JRA has been an integral part of the local transportation industry, providing reliable rail freight services and fostering economic growth throughout the region through its private-public partnership with the North Shore Railroad.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 40 years as an organization,” said Steven Beattie, executive director of the Joint Rail Authority.
“Throughout the years, our dedicated team and our operator, the North Shore Railroad, have worked tirelessly to provide safe, efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions to our customers. We are grateful for the ongoing support of the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to excellence for many years to come.”
Consisting of six shortline railroads, the JRA serves over 100 customers, and in 2022 rail traffic topped 21,000 carloads.
As the JRA commemorates the milestone, members reflect on four decades of service, growth, and contributions to the communities it serves.
With more than 200 miles of rail lines. the service extends through Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. The JRA has been a link in rail transportation infrastructure, facilitating the movement of goods, and supporting the local economy.
The JRA’s impact on the local economy has been significant, local officials said, fostering job creation, attracting new industries, and supporting the growth of existing businesses.
By providing a reliable and cost-effective rail transportation alternative, the short-line railroad has helped reduce congestion on roadways, lower carbon emissions, and enhance supply chain efficiency.
Over the years, the JRA has built strong partnerships with local businesses, industries, and agricultural producers, becoming an essential component of their success. By offering efficient freight services, the railroad has facilitated the movement of a wide range of goods, including raw materials, agricultural products, finished goods, and more.
To learn more about SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority’s 40 years of service and its ongoing commitment to the local community, please visit www.sedacograil.org or contact the office at (570) 524-4491.