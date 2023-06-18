LEWISBURG — The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA), owner of six short line railroads in Central Pennsylvania, is investing $3,750 for 2023 to support the mission of Focus Central Pennsylvania to attract investment that cultivates economic growth in Central Pennsylvania.
A check was presented by SEDA-COG JRA’s Executive Director Steven Beattie and Board Chair Russ Graham to Lauren Bryson, Focus Central PA’s executive director and Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE and the chair of the Focus Central PA board of directors.
“The JRA is proud, once again, to support the good work of Focus Central PA to help us locate more rail-served industries on our system and contribute to economic investment and growth in the region”said Steven Beattie, Executive Director, SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority.
The Lewisburg based JRA is a nine-county municipal authority offering the best of public ownership of the trackage and fixed facilities, while freight service to customers is handled by the private sector through an agreement with the North Shore Railroad Company and Affiliates.
The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority’s mission is to preserve and foster rail service in Central Pennsylvania and to further economic development through retention, improvement and expansion of the infrastructure and the rail service it supports.
Since 2017, The Joint Rail Authority has invested more than $16 million into upgrades and replacement of rail facilities and development of additional tracks to serve new industrial sites.