Selinsgrove High School student wins PPL Electric Utilities energy efficiency Award

SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove High School student Evette Davis recently earned an honorable mention in the PPL Innovation Challenge, run by PPL Electric Utilities and the National Energy Foundation.
The high school junior produced a video that showed the use of items in a PPL Electric Utilities energy efficiency kit.
In recognition of her work, she received a set of wireless ear buds and her teacher, Tracy Hepner, received a $250 classroom grant.
“We’re proud of all our winners for embracing energy efficiency and for the creativity they displayed,” said Mary Ann Kelly-Merenda, residential energy efficiency program manager for PPL.
“We know they’ll be great ambassadors for the wise use of energy.”
