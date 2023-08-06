SHAMOKIN — Nothing has come easy for the owners of Lost Mined Brewery Company and Restaurant.
Especially when you open a business in 2018 and face a worldwide pandemic a little more than a year later.
“We didn’t have a lot of money when COVID hit,” said co-owner Dennis Kaleta, “and we did not have a huge following. We were just building it up when we got closed down because of COVID.
Getting to their fifth year “is kind of unbelievable to make it this far,” Kaleta said. “It’s been a ride, uphill all the way. But sheer determination is what got us through. Whether it was financial. Or work.”
Kaleta, and his partner, Francis Latovich persevered, and on Wednesday afternoon celebrated their fifth anniversary. Andy Latovich is the co-brewer.
They plan to clean up an open space across the street from the brewery and make it a site for concerts and other outdoor events. They also want to remove a cooler and provide more seating for their Sunday night concerts. “We want to keep enhancing the place.”
Along the way Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center provided critical help, Kaleta said. “They helped with our website, and financially, with our numbers during COVID to help us figure out how to run the business without losing as much money. We will be working on marketing our brews.”
Lost Mined has 22 of their own brews on tap, Kaleta said. “We have all different kinds. Right now we are more like a restaurant with a brewery than a brewery-bar. We also have regular beers here. We want to be inclusive rather than exclusive.”
The name “Lost Mined” came from an old, abandoned mine that appeared after a sinkhole developed in Latovich’s yard. For that reason, he said, “The business was originally going to be called Lost Mine.”
In May of 2021 they added to their bar by opening a brewery.
The Lost Mined is also a museum celebrating the heritage of the region, with old photos and maps of area mines, tools and papers related to those mines.
Steve Stumbris, director of the SBDC said, “I think what Dennis is doing to recognize the heritage of the region and the tireless work that he has put into creating this space is remarkable.”
Amber Guerrero, of SBDC, worked with Kaleta and Latovich and said “They did everything. They dug up floors and did all the finishing work. And customized everything. To me, Lost Mined says everything about this region.”
Former Shamokin Mayor John Brown agreed that the owners “could not have picked a more difficult time to start their business. But they did, and now this brewery is a part of the city’s revitalization efforts.”
Lost Mined is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. The concert is free on Sunday.