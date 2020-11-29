The Daily Item
ALTOONA — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has introduced a new donut-infused beer, “Project Happy Hole-idayz.”
It went on sale Friday afternoon at 432 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia.
Brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, the new beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley.
Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Happy are priced at $7.99, will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked, a company spokesman said.