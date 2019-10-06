ALTOONA — Sheetz has announced that it will make a $16.8 million investment in employee wages.
Nearly all Sheetz employees will receive an increase in wages or have already received an increase within the last year, company officials said. The increase is part of Sheetz’s goal to offer competitive wages, enabling them to attract and retain top talent.
“As a family-owned and operated business, we know our employees are our most valuable asset,” said Travis Sheetz, President of Sheetz. “We are deeply committed to investing in our employees and creating a great working environment where they feel valued and have the resources they need to succeed.”
“Our goal is to provide competitive wages and full time hours to as many employees as possible as well as providing quarterly bonuses as a way for employees to share in our success,” Travis Sheetz continued.
This investment comes on the heels of a $15 million investment in employee wages in 2016. That investment coincided with a significant effort to shift more store employees from part-time to full-time work.
Sheetz currently operates 596 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina, has more than 20,000 employees and nearly 3,000 active open positions.
Prospective employees can visit online at: https://jobs.sheetz.com.