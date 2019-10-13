ALTOONA — Sheetz has announced a new October campaign to raise funds for the Special Olympics, a nonprofit focused on building inclusion and community.
Customers at all of Sheetz’s 596 locations will have the opportunity to support the Special Olympics through donation boxes near the register and also adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale throughout the month of October.
The store that raises the most money for Special Olympics in October will receive a special celebration from Sheetz.
“Special Olympics has always been near and dear to our heart, and is an incredible organization we’re proud to support,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP, Brand Strategies at Sheetz.
“We are constantly working to grow our contributions and expand the ways that we can make a difference for this organization. Our goal is to make a greater impact, year after year. This campaign was designed to do just that.”
Sheetz is committed to giving back in each and every community that it serves in, company officials said.
The convenience store chain will still continue to support the Special Olympics’ Summer Games and Polar Plunge events.
During the grand opening ceremony for its new stores, Sheetz will also continue to donate $2,500 to the Special Olympics chapter in the specific state that Sheetz’s new store is located in.
As a supporter of Special Olympics for more than 20 years, Sheetz extends its support through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers, corporate officials said.