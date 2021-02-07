ALTOONA — In honor of Special Olympic Pennsylvania’s February “Burrr-tual” (Virtual) Polar Pop, Sheetz and Wawa teamed up to support the organization by each company donating $5,000 each in support of the organization’s mission.
Additionally, Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz and Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens took the Polar Pop together, along with store associates, and shared the cold water challenge on social media using #PAPolarPop and #FreezinForAReason.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Polar Plunges celebrate the brave souls who jump into frigid water in support of individuals with intellectual disabilities. But this year, instead of plunging into icy cold water, participants will pop a cold water balloon over their heads. Every “Pop” will support continued sports training and competition for Special Olympics athletes, enabling them to achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and experience respect and inclusion.
“Now more than ever, it is critical we continue to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania, who trains, inspires and transforms the lives of nearly 20,000 athletes every year,” said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. “Now having recently celebrated their 50th anniversary, that’s countless lives that have been impacted by them. Join us and take the virtual Polar Pop today!”
“As a longstanding partner of Special Olympics PA, we are honored to continue our support of local athletes at a time when it’s needed most,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. “We invite our customers to have some fun supporting an organization that is making a significant impact in our community.” The Polar Pop is an online event giving supporters the opportunity to take the “plunge” virtually and safely from home.
To learn more and register, visit online at: www.PAPolarPop.org.